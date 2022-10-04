ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clermont County, OH

Comments / 1

WKRC

ODOT review: Proposal to create 30 new acres over I-75 not feasible

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Crowds pack Wilder City Council meeting: ‘Please defer the vote’

A crowd of local residents attended the Wilder City Council meeting on Monday, where the Council discussed and voted on three resolutions relating to economic development. The city building’s small chambers struggled to contain the attendees. Most chairs were occupied, and several people had no choice but to stand at the back of the room, even after council members and Police Chief Chad Martin brought in additional folding chairs to accommodate everyone.
WILDER, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia

SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SARDINIA, OH
dayton.com

Primo Middletown steak house given $200K forgivable loan to open in city

City Manager Paul Lolli calls it a ‘calculated risk’ and he expects restaurant to become destination. Middletown’s city manager called it a “calculated risk” to approve a $200,000 forgivable loan agreement with an upscale Cincinnati-based steak restaurant that wants to expand into Middletown. “We need...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Kroger strike averted; Ohio workers approve proposed contract

Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. union members voted in favor of a new three-year contract, avoiding a strike that could have sent more than 12,000 workers to the picket line in the central Ohio region. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 1059 late Thursday provided an update on...
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Ohio farmer wins contest with 50-year-old grain cart

Williamsburg, Iowa — Ohio farmer Jeremy Smart is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
PEEBLES, OH
Fox 19

Another Cincinnati business damaged by vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third time in as many days, a Cincinnati business was damaged by a vehicle this week. No one has been hurt in any of the cases. The latest incident was reported late Thursday at Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville, District 2 police said.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cadrene Heslop

Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New Location

Shoppers' buying habits are changing. Many retailers across several industries are undergoing many changes. Why? These updates help with new shopping preferences, customer bases, and economic shocks. Walmart recently made some warehouse additions. The latest store to undergo improvements is Costco.
SPRINGDALE, OH

Comments / 0

