Read full article on original website
Related
wvxu.org
Council approves 'nimble, in-house team' to install pedestrian safety infrastructure
Cincinnati Council approved a plan Wednesday to hire an internal work crew to install pedestrian safety infrastructure. The five-member team will paint crosswalks, put up new signage, and install things like rubber speed cushions and temporary bumpouts. "We have unfortunately seen serious challenges from both a price and a competition...
WKRC
ODOT review: Proposal to create 30 new acres over I-75 not feasible
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Over the past few months, the Ohio Department of Transportation has been reviewing a proposal put forth by Bridge Forward - Cincinnati. The idea was to put the I-75 interchange for the bridges below ground. That would allow the concrete to be placed overtop and create up to 30 additional acres of usable city blocks. The group says it would also better connect Queensgate to downtown. But after reviewing the proposal, ODOT Press Secretary Matt Bruning says it’s not feasible.
wvxu.org
Cincinnati's carryover budget this year is huge. Here's how it could be spent
More than $85 million is left over from Cincinnati’s last fiscal year budget, which ended June 30. The surplus is thanks to federal stimulus as well as revenue, like income tax, coming in higher than expected. Mayor Aftab Pureval and City Manager Sheryl Long have a recommended spending plan...
linknky.com
Crowds pack Wilder City Council meeting: ‘Please defer the vote’
A crowd of local residents attended the Wilder City Council meeting on Monday, where the Council discussed and voted on three resolutions relating to economic development. The city building’s small chambers struggled to contain the attendees. Most chairs were occupied, and several people had no choice but to stand at the back of the room, even after council members and Police Chief Chad Martin brought in additional folding chairs to accommodate everyone.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia
SARDINIA, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Ashridge Arnheim Drive in Sardinia. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
'We’re done playing games' | Ohio AG warns Doug Evans to clean up illegal waste
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans has 60 days to start cleaning up illegal waste as part of his $550,000 settlement with the state of Ohio.
dayton.com
Primo Middletown steak house given $200K forgivable loan to open in city
City Manager Paul Lolli calls it a ‘calculated risk’ and he expects restaurant to become destination. Middletown’s city manager called it a “calculated risk” to approve a $200,000 forgivable loan agreement with an upscale Cincinnati-based steak restaurant that wants to expand into Middletown. “We need...
Covington commission finds lawyer to help with property reinvestment program; considers Wolf Road
The City of Covington has been seeking an attorney and/or law firm to provide legal services for enforcement of tax liens in Kenton Circuit Court by bringing suits against a number of parcels of real estate in one action, as authorized by a state law known as the “Mass Foreclosure Act.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two homeowners file lawsuit against City of Milford's Airbnb restrictions
The lawsuit is claiming that the City of Milford's ordinance on short-term vacation rentals, as well as the penalties for violating it, are suppressing private property rights and commerce.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Kroger strike averted; Ohio workers approve proposed contract
Cincinnati-based Kroger Co. union members voted in favor of a new three-year contract, avoiding a strike that could have sent more than 12,000 workers to the picket line in the central Ohio region. The United Food and Commercial Workers International Union (UFCW) Local 1059 late Thursday provided an update on...
Fox 19
Newport’s Ferris wheel is dead. Here’s what’s going there instead
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Dueling Ferris wheels on either side of the Ohio River? Sounded nice. Now years later, officials are hoping vibrant public spaces and an unbroken network of riverside trails rings the same in local ears. To that end, Newport is moving forward with plans to redevelop...
WLWT 5
Clermont County holds annual car show featuring thousands of old school vehicles
OWENSVILLE, Ohio — Clermont County held its’ Pumpkin Run Nationals car show. It’s billed as the largest car show in southwest Ohio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Farm and Dairy
Ohio farmer wins contest with 50-year-old grain cart
Williamsburg, Iowa — Ohio farmer Jeremy Smart is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist Jamie Jarosik receives tree dedication
Storm Team 2 Meteorologist and Kettering native Jamie Jarosik was honored by the City of Kettering with a commemorative tree and plaque in Wenzler Park, located at 3500 Sharewood Court in Kettering on Thursday, Oct. 6.
Devoted parents Holly and David Schulkers settle lawsuit with state CHFS over social workers’ actions
Holly and David Schulkers of Fort Thomas can now move on with their lives, now that a new son, baby Ashton, has joined their family and they have finally settled their lawsuit against the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. Their ordeal with the Cabinet started in February, 2017...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati awards millions of dollars for housing every year. How does the process work?
By now, you've seen the news coverage and the social media posts proclaiming a housing crisis both nationally and here in Cincinnati. You've probably also seen the studies showing Cincinnati has a big shortage of housing affordable to people with low and moderate incomes. The city of Cincinnati has a...
WLWT 5
Reports of a vehicle on fire at the Interstate 75 underpass at Route 123 in Franklin
FRANKLIN, Ohio — Reports of a vehicle on fire at the Interstate 75 underpass at Route 123 in Franklin. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Wave 3
Blasting at VA medical center site halted after ‘unforeseen incident’ with falling rocks
When tough coaching goes too far and how to help your child cope. Author Vanessa Baker talks how parents can have conversations with their kids about what to do if they’re experiencing sexual harassment, bullying from coaches. Asianati Night Market • Thursday, October 13th through Sunday, October 17th (6-11pm)...
Fox 19
Another Cincinnati business damaged by vehicle
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - For the third time in as many days, a Cincinnati business was damaged by a vehicle this week. No one has been hurt in any of the cases. The latest incident was reported late Thursday at Agape Cafe at Whetzel and Bramble avenues in Madisonville, District 2 police said.
Springdale, Ohio Store Will Move To New Location
Shoppers' buying habits are changing. Many retailers across several industries are undergoing many changes. Why? These updates help with new shopping preferences, customer bases, and economic shocks. Walmart recently made some warehouse additions. The latest store to undergo improvements is Costco.
Comments / 1