WARSAW — Two alcoholic beverage permit renewals with violations were addressed during the Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission’s Thursday, Oct. 6, meeting. Nick Singh, managing director for Handy Spot Liquor, 2223 E. Center St., Warsaw, was in attendance for a violation in which a minor loitered in the store. Singh told the board alcohol was not sold to the minor. An excise officer was outside the business at the time of the incident.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO