Mentone Council Plans $1.1M Budget For 2023
MENTONE — Mentone is planning to have $1,115,870 in its 2023 budget. At its meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Mentone Town Council adopted the budget, which is an increase of $267,031 over the 2022 budget of $848,839. The planned 2023 budget breaks down to: $6,500 in casino/riverboat; $625,270...
City OKs 10-Year Tax Abatements For Zimmer Biomet
WARSAW – Zimmer Biomet sought and received approval on Monday, Oct. 3, for two 10-year tax abatements totaling $30 million by the Warsaw Common Council. Warsaw Community Economic and Development Director Jeremy Skinner said the first new tax abatement request was for Biomet Manufacturing LLC, 56 E. Bell Drive.
City Taking Action On Rising Bus Violations On Center Street
WARSAW – As the number of stop arm violations continues to increase in the county, one particular bus stop is most concerning to Warsaw Community Schools’ Director of Transportation Mark Fick. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, Fick brought his concerns and requests for a sign and camera near the...
Alcohol Board Approves 11 Permit Renewals
WARSAW — Two alcoholic beverage permit renewals with violations were addressed during the Kosciusko County Alcohol and Tobacco Commission’s Thursday, Oct. 6, meeting. Nick Singh, managing director for Handy Spot Liquor, 2223 E. Center St., Warsaw, was in attendance for a violation in which a minor loitered in the store. Singh told the board alcohol was not sold to the minor. An excise officer was outside the business at the time of the incident.
APC Approves Rezoning, Final and Preliminary Plats
Two final plats, four preliminary plats and one rezoning petition were approved at the regular meeting of the Kosciusko County Area Plan Commission Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the county courthouse in Warsaw. Kyle Coleman’s request to rezone 7.53 acres from an agricultural district to a residential district was approved. The...
Local Photos Sought for Parkview Kosciusko Hospital
WARSAW — As construction expanding Parkview Warsaw to become Parkview Kosciusko Hospital continues, hospital leaders continue to gather local photos for consideration as possible artwork in the new facility. With the deadline for submissions coming up on Nov. 1, photographers still have time to capture shots of seasonal beauty...
‘Move Kosciusko’ Challenge Begins Monday
WARSAW — The Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the first annual Move Kosciusko Challenge. This event will feature health related challenges to encourage Kosciusko County residents to be active while utilizing some of the amazing assets we have here in our community. Kosciusko County residents are...
Fire Territory Approves Agreement On Emergency Radio System
WARSAW — Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory’s board approved its involvement in a memorandum of understanding for the county’s new emergency radios during an Oct. 4 meeting. In the last year, various entities within Kosciusko County have been working to implement a new county-wide 700 MHz simulcast P-25 Phase 2 radio system, which includes three new tower sites.
After 9/11, Chief Holderman Knew He Wanted To Serve The Community
WARSAW — After Sept. 11, 2001, Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory Chief Garrett Holderman knew he wanted to serve the community. “I either wanted to be a fireman and do what those guys did, or be a soldier and go take care of some stuff,” said Holderman. The 36-year-old was...
Cardinal Services Awarded $50k Grant By Zimmer Biomet Foundation
WARSAW — The Zimmer Biomet Foundation has awarded a $50,000 grant to Cardinal Services for their Ability Capital Campaign. The $8 million campaign is to renovate Cardinal’s main building at 504 N. Bay Drive. The location has been home to Cardinal Services since 1967 and has not had...
Three People Turned Away At GOP Fish Fry
WARSAW — Despite some tasty fried fish and colorful tabletop candidate displays, the Kosciusko County GOP Fish Fry was a little less inviting this year for some. For the first time in memory, Republicans who are supporting an independent candidate for sheriff were turned away from the GOP Fish Fry at the county fairgrounds Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Kosciusko County Court News
The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. Total Recovery Service Inc. v. Owen Family Funeral Home v. General Audit Corporation v. Geraldine Slaymaker, $2,030.12. Civil Collections. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 10:39 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, North SR 15, south of West Clearwater Drive, Warsaw. Driver: William P. Ross, 34, Fellowship Drive, North Manchester. Ross was traveling north on North SR 15 when his vehicle left the roadway. Damage up to $5,000.
Horses In Kosciusko, LaGrange Test Positive For EEE Virus
INDIANAPOLIS — State public health and animal health officials are urging northern Indiana residents to use caution with mosquitoes after a rare virus was identified in Kosciusko and LaGrange Counties. Kosciusko County Health Department forwarded an announcement from the state health department urging people to protect themselves from mosquito...
Dale Stidams — PENDING
Dale Stidams, 61, Pierceton, died Oct. 7, 2022, in his residence in Pierceton. A Life Celebration is pending with Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster.
Wells County History Teacher Named Top Teacher In Indiana
BLUFFTON — The Indiana Department of Education announced that Tara Cocanower, a world history teacher at Bluffton High School, has been named the 2023 Indiana Teacher of the Year. “For many educators, becoming a teacher is a calling to serve others and make a positive impact on the world,...
Winona Lake Roundabout Taking Shape
WINONA LAKE — Construction on Winona Lake’s newest roundabout is moving along. Winona Lake Town Manager Craig Allebach said the “current phase (of construction) is moving along quicker” than what was expected. He noted the current road closure of both lanes of Kings Highway and one lane of Park Avenue could end in the next few weeks.
Georgia Krichbaum — PENDING
Georgia Krichbaum, 79, Warsaw, died Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, in her residence in Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Delta Theta Tau Sorority Donates To The Blazer Boutique
WARSAW — Delta Theta Tau sorority sisters would like to express their gratitude to their Warsaw community friends who help them raise funds through their annual spring geranium sales and their fall butterbraid sales. The proceeds of those sales are distributed philanthropically back into the local community. The sorority...
Warsaw Man Arrested For Making Threats
WARSAW — A Warsaw man was recently arrested after allegedly threatening two people while in possession of a firearm. Jesus Orlando Menchaca-Salas, 32, 2545 W. 250S Lot 71, Warsaw, is charged with two counts of intimidation with a deadly weapon, both level 5 felonies; and two counts of pointing a firearm, both class A misdemeanors.
