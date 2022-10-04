Everytown for Gun Safety, one of the Big Three national gun control advocacy groups, has endorsed Democrat Rob Menendez for Congress in New Jersey’s 8th district. “Throughout his campaign, Rob has shown that he understands the urgency of addressing our national crisis of gun violence,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, the grassroots arm of Everytown for Gun Safety. “Rob has engaged our members throughout the district and has demonstrated the leadership that we need to save lives and end the senseless violence that is happening throughout the country.”

