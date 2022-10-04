Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Criticizes Members on the Left as well as the RightTom HandyNew York City, NY
Armed Bicyclist Tries to Rob Baldwin McDonald’s Drive ThruTimothy BolgerBaldwin, NY
Best Restaurants in New York for seafood Lovers in Fall SeasonMarry EvensNew York City, NY
Local Sponsors Help NJ Charity Event Make Chemo-Related Hair Loss Treatment Accessable To More Cancer PatientsBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
New Jersey Globe
Booker lauds Biden’s steps to decriminalize marijuana
U.S. Senator Cory Booker has long been a proponent of decriminalizing and legalizing marijuana, saying when he was mayor of Newark in 2012 that he didn’t see why the criminal justice system was focused on punishing young people caught for possessing small amounts of weed. So when President Joe...
Andy Kim raises colossal $1.1 million in Q3, still has massive $3 million warchet
After another glittering fundraising quarter, Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) still has a towering $3 million cash-on-hand for his re-election campaign in New Jersey’s 3rd district. Kim raised over $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2022 and a massive $6.2 million this cycle – none of it from corporate...
With Doherty departing, jockeying for his Senate Judiciary seat will soon begin
State Sen. Michael Doherty (R-Oxford) will likely be leaving the State Senate early next year to become Warren County Surrogate, depriving the chamber of its most stalwart conservative – and leaving a spot on the Senate Judiciary Committee, among the most consequential committees in the legislature, open for the taking.
Malinowski’s body double returns in new GOP attack ad
The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF), a top GOP super PAC, is airing a new TV ad slamming Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) on government spending, marking the latest outside foray into the expensive contest for the 7th congressional district. The spot, “Who Is It,” brings back a starring character from CLF’s...
Menendez endorsed by Everytown for Gun Safety
Everytown for Gun Safety, one of the Big Three national gun control advocacy groups, has endorsed Democrat Rob Menendez for Congress in New Jersey’s 8th district. “Throughout his campaign, Rob has shown that he understands the urgency of addressing our national crisis of gun violence,” said Shannon Watts, founder of Moms Demand Action, the grassroots arm of Everytown for Gun Safety. “Rob has engaged our members throughout the district and has demonstrated the leadership that we need to save lives and end the senseless violence that is happening throughout the country.”
Cliffside Park man gains ground in Monmouth poll
Former Cliffside Park resident Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, has clawed back some support but remains at a disadvantage against Democratic Lieutenant Gov. John Fetterman, according to a new Monmouth University Poll released today. The poll, which did not directly test a head-to-head between the...
