Seattle, WA

FanSided

KC Chiefs force Cole Beasley into retirement

Just three days after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay wideout Cole Beasley decided he would call it a career. Wide receiver Cole Beasley retired from the game of football on Wednesday, and while he never once mentioned the Kansas City Chiefs in his statement saying goodbye to the game he’s infected since 2012, we are pretty sure they loomed large in the decision-making process nonetheless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

3 players the Chicago Bears must think about benching

This NFL season has seen its fair share of surprises and fun storylines through four weeks already, and the Chicago Bears have already been the center of one of them. In Week 1, the Bears took on San Francisco in what has now been dubbed “The Rain Game,” and somehow came out victorious. But, since that game, things have been severely up and down on both sides of the ball.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

3 Atlanta Braves who shouldn’t make the NLDS roster

While the Atlanta Braves have plenty to be thankful for at the moment — in part skipping the Wild Card series and getting a weekend off — serious decisions lie ahead. The Braves defeated the Mets in a three-game series about a week ago today, thus breaking the close race in the NL East and allowing themselves a bye to the NLDS.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

Braves get perfect injury update on Spencer Strider ahead of playoffs

The Atlanta Braves got a great update on pitcher Spencer Strider heading into the playoffs. Strider, a rookie, was one of the best stories in baseball this season. The added rest thanks to an NL East division victory should be enough time to allow Strider back on the mound in a best-of-5 playoff series. Strider’s been out since Sept. 18 with an oblique strain, but that should chain by the start of the NLDS.
MLB
FanSided

3 bold player predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals 2022 postseason run

What lies ahead for the St. Louis Cardinals as they prepare to kick off the 2022 MLB postseason with a matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies?. As winners of the National League Central, the St. Louis Cardinals will begin the postseason by hosting the Phillies in a best-of-three Wild Card matchup beginning on Friday. The Cardinals were 3-4 against the Phillies this season, dropping two of three games in Philadelphia in early July before splitting a four-game series with them at Busch Stadium one week later.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Bullpen, late inning defensive alignment costs Cardinals

The Cardinals were well on their way toward a stress-free Game 1 victory over the Phillies, until they weren’t. In the ninth inning, with a 2-0 lead, star closer Ryan Helsley lost control of his fastball and got into a bases-loaded jam. He then departed with trainers with an apparent hand or finger injury and left manager Oli Marmol with a decision.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

FanSided

