ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos Fall to Raiders 32-23: The Good, Bad & Ugly

By Mike Evans
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAAvS_0iLdlDZt00

More fallout from the Denver Broncos' second loss of the season.

The Denver Broncos ' 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders feels worse than just a deficit in points. For many fans, it was a breach of confidence in the Broncos' ability to compete against a desperate opponent fighting to remain relevant in the vaunted AFC West.

The Raiders appeared determined not to start the season 0-4. Conversely, the Broncos allowed a significant setback to define their ability to compete. Melvin Gordon’s untimely fumble and the team’s inability to overcome third-down penalties crushed the Broncos’ hopes of winning in the Black Hole of Allegiant Stadium.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett must rally his troops and develop a winning game plan quickly. Thursday’s contest against the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field gives the Broncos an opportunity to regain their mojo.

Let's get to the good, bad, and ugly from Week 4.

The Good

Good First Half Offense

Although the Bronco’s offense fell into a coma in the second half of the game, it started the contest with a bang. Russell Wilson was able to spread the ball to nine different receivers.

It was good to see wide receiver Jerry Jeudy score his second touchdown of the season, and speedy KJ Hamler catch a 55-yard deep ball down the middle of the field. Veteran Courtland Sutton has established himself as Wilson’s security blanket, catching his first score of the season.

When feeling pressure from the pass rush, Wilson consistently looks for Sutton to get him out of a jam. The next step is for Wilson to consistently engage the tight ends to create more pressure on opposing defenses.

Montrell Washington & Special Teams

Washington is becoming a difference maker. The rookie returner's speed and shiftiness are dangerous to opposing defenders when he is in open space. It’s way too early to crown him the next Tyreek Hill or Devon Hester, but Washington has the potential to become a high-impact player.

After a rocky start in the opener against the Seahawks, the Bronocs' special teams unit is becoming a dependable team contributor. Let’s see if Denver can maintain a high level of play as the injury bug takes bites out of core group members.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

The Bad

The Defense | Raiders Won the Matchups

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels as an offensive play caller made life difficult for Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. After the first three games, it appeared that Evero was a defensive savant.

The Broncos' defense was a dominant force on the field, and the rookie D- coordinator called a game plan that even shutdown Kyle Shanahan in Week 3. However, McDaniels did his homework, as he used formations to spread the Broncos’ defense and used Raiders running back Josh Jacobs as a battering ram.

Evero responded by bringing in a linebacker to stop the run. The Raiders countered by using their speedy running backs against the Broncos’ less agile linebackers. It will be interesting to see how Evero adapts his defensive game plan when the two teams meet again on November 20.

The Ugly

Crushing Injuries

Losing budding star running back Javonte Williams for the season is a tremendous loss for the Bronco’s offense. Opposing defenders must breathe a sigh of relief as they now do not have to worry about being bulldozed on national television.

With RB2 Melvin Gordon experiencing a nagging neck injury and bruised confidence in his inability to hold onto the rock, the team will need to depend on Mike Boone and newly-signed veteran Latavius Murray . Although his playing time as a Bronco has been limited, Boone is a gifted runner and will gain positive yards after contact.

The injury to outside linebacker Randy Gregory for an extended period is a blow to the Broncos' ability to generate a pass rush. Gregory’s length and ability to remain stout against the run will be difficult to replicate with the backups. With Gregory out, there will be more pressure on Bradley Chubb to perform.

There is a long list of injuries across the offense, defense, and special teams units. It’s presenting a great opportunity for practice squad players to make a name for themselves.

Follow Mike on Twitter @MHHEvans .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
Related
The Spun

Broncos Wide Receiver Furious With Russell Wilson After Loss

Thursday was a frustrating night for everyone involved with the Denver Broncos organization. K.J. Hamler was particularly upset after the ugly 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts came to a close. The third-year wide receiver was wide open on a slant for what could have been the game-winning touchdown on...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Denver Broncos and Russell Wilson Give New Owners Buyer’s Remorse in Embarrassing Overtime Loss to the Indianapolis Colts

Rob Walton does not make many bad business decisions. In the strictest sense of the word, the owner of the Walmart empire probably didn’t make a bad business decision purchasing the Denver Broncos in June for $4.65 billion dollars, in concert with other owners. But after seeing the product his team put on the field, he has to wonder if he’s in the right business.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Broncos fans booing their team

Say this much for the Denver Broncos: They led 6-3 at halftime of another boring game of Thursday Night Football against the Indianapolis Colts. Quarterback Russell Wilson got roasted for his pre-game outfit. After throwing for a paltry 79 yards at halftime, Tony Gonzalez compared Wilson to Aladdin—somebody trying to be something he’s not.
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Broncos, Russell Wilson blasted for poor final play execution

It briefly appeared as though the Denver Broncos fans who left Thursday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts before the start of overtime would regret the decision. As it turned out, that was not the case. They prevented themselves from witnessing one final frustrating moment. After the Colts kicked...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Fans leave stadium before overtime of ugly Broncos-Colts game

As the Denver Broncos and Indianapolis Colts headed for overtime, fans headed for the exits. For those attending the Thursday Night Football matchup in Denver, the potential sudden-death extra session went from being can't-miss to can't-watch-any-more-of-this. In all honesty, who could blame them? The only spectators who enjoyed the first...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
FOX Sports

Colts promote Phillip Lindsay ahead of game against Broncos

DENVER (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts promoted running back Phillip Lindsay off their practice squad ahead of their game against his former team in Denver on Thursday night. Lindsay replaces Jonathan Taylor, who is out with ankle and toe injuries. Lindsay grew up in Aurora, went to the University...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Indianapolis Colts: 3 takeaways from Week 5 win vs. Broncos

Week 5 of the 2022 NFL season certainly got off to quite the start on Thursday Night Football. The Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos met on Thursday for a game that … definitely happened alright. This game may have been agonizing to watch, but Indy ultimately prevailed 12-9 in overtime thanks to a key stop on fourth down in the red zone to end Denver’s final drive.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Sports#Broncos Fall#The Denver Broncos#The Las Vegas Raiders
CBS Denver

Broncos fall to Colts in overtime

Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson's pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.Gilmore also intercepted Wilson's pass in the fourth quarter to help set up Chase McLauglin's tying field goal.McLauglin connected from 47 yards 4:10 into overtime to give the Colts (2-2-1) the lead in the first game in NFL history that pitted quarterbacks with at least four Pro Bowl appearances each, but it featured zero touchdowns.The Broncos (2-3) decided against a tying chip-shot field goal by Brandon...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Reviewing the Raiders Offensive Line in Week 4 Win vs. Broncos

The Raiders got into the win column in Week 4 with a home win against the division-rival Denver Broncos. Among the team’s top performers in the Raiders’ get-right game were RB Josh Jacobs, who ran for a career-high 144 yards and two touchdowns, as well as the offensive line, who played a fantastic game as the team averaged 5.6 yards per carry against the Broncos.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Colts grind out 12-9 win over Broncos in injury-filled game

DENVER (AP) — Stephon Gilmore batted away Russell Wilson’s pass to Courtland Sutton in the end zone on fourth-and-1 from the 5 to give the Indianapolis Colts a 12-9 overtime victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. Gilmore also intercepted Wilson's pass in the fourth quarter to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
992K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy