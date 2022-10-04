Read full article on original website
Related
staplesworld.com
Roger Peterson
Roger Lee Peterson, Sr. of Motley, went to be with our Lord in the early morning of October 1, 2022. A memorial service will be held at the Staples Church of Christ on October 15 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services with lunch following.
staplesworld.com
Robert Lee
Funeral services for Robert Lee, 95, of Staples will be held Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church in Staples. Robert Charles Lee was born July 26, 1927, to Rudolph and Mary (Erickson) Lee in Grand Forks, ND. Bob spent his boyhood years between Brainerd and...
staplesworld.com
Iras Chapin
Iras Chapin, 102, of Staples, formerly of Motley, passed away peacefully September 25, 2022. Services were held September 29 at the United Methodist Church in Motley. Interment was at the Poplar Cemetery. Iras was born April 8, 1920, to Walter and Laura (Williams) Payne in Motley. She married Bernard Chapin...
Comments / 0