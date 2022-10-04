Whether it’s your first year living in Berkeley or you’ve been here longer than you can remember, dressing for fall weather is always a challenge. Surviving both the frigid mornings and sweltering afternoons is a skill that few have mastered. While we, the Daily Clog, still struggle to find the perfect balance, we’re here to help. We have compiled some of our best tips to help you get through these oscillating autumn days.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO