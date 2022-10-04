Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Evil grandma serial killer that almost got away.Rooted ExpeditionsSacramento, CA
Family of Sacramento man killed by sheriff deputy calls for accountabilityRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
DNA Helped Solve Cold Case Murder of Robin Brooks After 40 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sacramento, CA
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Related
Daily Californian
Ivy League after dark: My experience with another world of college football
What college football experience is the most different from Cal? Is it the roaring crowds of Georgia, Alabama or Ohio State?. Those are all strong answers, but after my trip this weekend, I offer a new contender that should enter the mix. While the Bears were getting beat down by...
Daily Californian
‘Feel at home’: Masa Ramen Bistro brings Japanese, Hawaiian fusion to University Ave.
Tucked alongside University Avenue, a few blocks from UC Berkeley, the newly opened Masa Ramen Bistro offers dishes and an ambiance to make patrons “reminisce of home.”. Owners Clyde Ulep, Jackie Ulep and Tim Masa Kawamota are from Hawaii, and are using their restaurant to provide Japanese dishes and Hawaiian comfort food to the Berkeley area. The restaurant is located at 1923 University Ave., the former location of Plearn Thai restaurant, and has been building a regular customer base since its soft opening Sept. 15 — the number of customers has doubled each week, according to Kawamota.
Daily Californian
How heat waves affect international students
UC Berkeley is moving forward with the fall semester, but some students have a lot to catch up on. The recent heat wave effects have been an undeniable obstacle for all individuals adjusting to the new school year, but especially for those coming from different parts of the world. Unfortunately,...
Daily Californian
Guide to dressing for autumn in Berkeley
Whether it’s your first year living in Berkeley or you’ve been here longer than you can remember, dressing for fall weather is always a challenge. Surviving both the frigid mornings and sweltering afternoons is a skill that few have mastered. While we, the Daily Clog, still struggle to find the perfect balance, we’re here to help. We have compiled some of our best tips to help you get through these oscillating autumn days.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Californian
Shooting reported on Telegraph Ave., Durant Ave.
Gunfire was reported near Durant Avenue and Telegraph Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Saturday morning, according to multiple eyewitness reports from The Daily Californian and a Nixle alert from the Berkeley Police Department. According to the alert, people should stay away from the area of Durant Avenue and Telegraph Avenue in...
Daily Californian
Miami City Ballet enraptures, enchants Zellerbach Hall with Balanchine’s ‘Jewels’
Fresh from the Sunshine State, the Miami City Ballet beamed starlike upon Zellerbach Hall on the opening night of Sept. 23. Throughout its three night stay in Berkeley, the company partnered with the Berkeley Symphony to deliver a breathtaking performance of George Balanchine’s “Jewels,” complete with the ballet’s fluctuating moods, enthralling visuals and riveting soundtrack.
Daily Californian
1 dead, 3 injured in Southside shooting, suspects at large
Update 11:52 a.m.: This story has been updated to include additional information from UC Berkeley spokespeople. Update 10:36 a.m.: This story has been update to include additional information from Berkeley police about the condition of the victims. Gunfire was reported near Durant Avenue and Telegraph Avenue around 1:35 a.m. Saturday,...
Daily Californian
Gunfire reported during North Berkeley catalytic converter theft
Multiple gunshots were fired in the North Berkeley hills Thursday morning by suspects who were attempting to steal a catalytic converter, as first reported by The Berkeley Scanner. A Berkeley resident was alerted to the theft from his neighbor’s car after being awoken by sawing sounds outside of his home...
Comments / 0