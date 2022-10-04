ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marseille vs Sporting CP LIVE: Stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Champions League Group D clash

By Nyle Smith
 3 days ago
SPORTING CP can edge closer to the Champions League knock-out qualification round with three points TONIGHT against Marseille.

The Portuguese side's late double against Tottenham maintained their 100 percent record so far

However, things could get tasty as Marseille are desperate for a win having lost both of their opening group games.

  • Start time: 5:45pm UK
  • Live stream: BT Sport
  • TV channel: BT Sport 1

Follow ALL the action with our live blog below...

