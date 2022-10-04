Read full article on original website
Big Ten Week 6 Rewind: Buckeyes and Wolverines take care of business on the road
It may have been of an eventful weekend of college football around the country, but it was mostly business as usual in the Big Ten. The Big Ten West race continues to take some interesting turns as Nebraska is back from the dead and in the thick of the division hunt, and Wisconsin bounced back in a big way since making a coaching change following last week’s embarrassment. But in the East, the top two teams in the conference hit the road for the first time this season and came away with comfortable victories. But two teams in the division lost...
