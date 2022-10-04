Not all agree with lawsuit's allegation on gun ads

Following a shooting in the Chicago area, a national lawsuit against Smith & Wesson, a firearm manufacturer, has begun looking at targeted marketing tactics. File photo | News Press NOW

The families of victims of a mass shooting in the Chicago area have filed a civil suit against gun maker Smith & Wesson over claims of targeted advertising of young, troubled men.

The shooting in Highland Park claimed the lives of seven individuals after a gunman, a 21-year-old Robert “Bobby” E. Crimo III, opened fire at a Fourth of July parade from a rooftop over the summer. The lawsuit alleges Smith & Wesson uses marketing strategies that “appeal to the impulsive, risk-taking tendencies of civilian adolescent and post-adolescent males.”