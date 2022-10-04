ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Kourtney Kardashian co-sleeps with her 10-year-old daughter Penelope

By Daniel Neira
 3 days ago

It seems Kourtney Kardashian has no problem with letting her 10-year-old daughter Penelope Disick co-sleep with her, as she recently described “P” as her “mini-me.”

“She’s slept with me every day since she was born and pretty much still does,” the reality star and entrepreneur explained to Amanda Hirsch during a recent interview.

Kourtney admitted that “unless she has a friend sleep over or unless she leaves me to go sleep at Travis’ or Auntie Coco’s [Khloé] or Auntie Kiki’s [Kim],” she shares her bed with her daughter.

“But besides that, we are so close.” Kourtney continued, “She is such, I can’t even explain it. She is my girl that I do not worry about.”

The businesswoman and star of Hulu’s the ‘Kardashians’ co-parents Penelope, 12-year-old Mason and 7-year-old Reign, with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Kourtney is known for having a healthy lifestyle and a strict diet, and when it comes to her kids, it seems the mother of three also wants them to make healthier choices, as she recently shared that Mason asked her for some McDonald’s french fries.

However he didn’t receive the answer he wanted to hear, as she explained during an interview to the Wall Street Journal, when asked if her kids were being “deprived” of junk food.

“Today I was having one on one time with my son and he said, ‘Mom, I need McDonald’s french fries today, please. It’s been a year since I’ve had it,’” Kourtney said, responding to his request, “Today’s not the day, sorry.”

