Oregon Will Continue To Require Masks In Health Facilities, At Least Through Flu Season
Recent events have resulted in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States repealing laws that mandated the use of masks in all healthcare settings. This new regulation will only take effect in regions that do not have particularly high COVID-19 transmission rates. There are still around 18 counties in the state of Oregon that belong to this group.
Readers Respond to the “Fiasco” Unfolding at the State Mental Hospital
A slow-motion catastrophe is unfolding at the Oregon State Hospital, which doesn’t have enough room to accept the severely mentally ill patients who need beds. To create that space, a federal judge ordered the locked psychiatric hospital to fix the backlog by releasing patients facing criminal charges (“Balloon Effect,” WW, Sept. 21). But the counties where patients are being sent don’t have enough capacity to treat them, and some will end up back on the streets. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Angela Mcanalty, The Only Female Prisoner On Oregon’s Death Row, Was Given A Life Sentence
The lone woman on death row in Oregon has now been given a new sentence of life in prison. On August 3, 2020, the Lane County Circuit Court approved a settlement agreement in which McAnulty agreed to give up her appeals against her murder conviction, and Lane County prosecutors agreed to withdraw their appeal of a 2019 decision that overturned the death sentence imposed on her in February 2011.
Oregon health advisory warns of toxic contaminants in lamprey
The Oregon Health Authority issued a health advisory Wednesday to warn people about toxic contaminants found in lamprey, a snake-like fish that is eaten by Indigenous people as a cultural and ceremonial food. The advisory sets limits for the first time on how many lamprey people can safely eat from...
The Backlog At The Police Training Academy Is Addressed By The Oregon Emergency Board
The Oregon State Legislature intervened to hasten the enrollment of police officers in their required training program. While bureaus have long blamed personnel constraints for the industry’s dreadful response times, some are noticing a recovery. 20 new policemen were recently welcomed by Portland Police in September. It’s “the biggest...
“Rainbow Fentanyl” and Carfentanyl Present in Eastern Oregon
UNION COUNTY – (Release from the Center for Human Development) Use of fentanyl continues to rise within Oregon and across the United States. Colored fentanyl in forms similar to sidewalk chalk and rainbow blocks that look like candies, create an additional safety concern for our community, especially children and the opioid-naïve who may mistake the drug for candy or a toy, or those willing to try the drug due to its playful coloring. This is especially concerning with Halloween rapidly approaching.
Coronavirus in Oregon: Reported cases virtually unchanged
Oregon health officials reported 4,237 new coronavirus infections last week, just 32 infections short of the number they reported the previous week. The reported cases are almost certainly a significant undercount of true infections in Oregon, given many people learn they have an infection from at-home tests that they aren’t required to report to the state.
The Final Pandemic-Related Rental Protections In Oregon Have Expired
On September 30, the last of the statewide eviction safeguards relating to the epidemic came to an end. Tenants in Oregon who had submitted an application for emergency rental assistance were afforded the so-called “safe harbor” protection against eviction for nonpayment of rent until the previous week. However, it is not the case any longer.
Oregon Health Authority extended their mask mandate
The Oregon Health Authority has extended their mask mandate. OHA is still requiring masks in health care facilities.
Oregon Senators Are Worried That Chipmakers Are Being Driven Away From The State
Intel lobbyists warned Oregon legislators that their state was in danger of losing one of its main sectors to rival states that were offering huge incentive packages to entice businesses. The federal government’s threat to dangle billions of dollars exclusively for the production of semiconductors and microchips has increased the...
Oregon voters to decide on gun measure amid rampant gun violence
In November, Oregon voters will decide whether or not to pass a gun measure that would impose new requirements for purchasing firearms in the state.
LETTERS: What has happened to Portland?
The News-Times hears from readers who have strong feelings about Oregon politics.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R T I S I N G |...
Oregon wants to dumb down graduation standards so it can hide how badly it is failing our kids
Schools in Oregon are badly failing our kids. But the state's Department of Education and the legislature want to scrap more proficiency standards to cover up their failures to educate.
West Coast Leaders And Newsom Sign A Deal To Combat Climate Change
An agreement to work together and make a commitment to combatting climate change was signed by the governors of Oregon and Washington, Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, and the premier of British Columbia. The leaders of the municipalities along the West Coast got together in San Francisco to talk...
Oregon Hospitals Sue To Overturn Toughest-In-Nation Merger Law
The trade group for Oregon hospitals has sued to overturn a toughest-in-the-nation state law that regulates mergers between health care companies. The Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against the state to overturn House Bill 2362, which lawmakers passed last year. Under the law, the Oregon Health Authority analyzes transactions and solicits public comment. Regulators can deny or attach conditions to significant consolidations that would result in higher prices, less competition or restricted access.
Oregon governor signs pact with West Coast leaders to transition region to 100% clean electricity
Three West Coast governors and a Canadian premier signed a pact to make the region the first on the continent to transition to 100% clean electricity and a low-carbon economy. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and British Columbia Premier John Horgan in San Francisco on Thursday morning to sign the pact, which includes commitments to create policies, investments and interstate projects that will end each state’s dependency on fossil fuels and create new green energy jobs in the coming decades.
Readers respond: ‘Yes’ on Measure 112
We are grateful to be able to vote “yes” on Ballot Measure 112 to remove the stain of slavery from the Oregon Constitution. The ballot measure also makes clear that a person convicted of a crime may be ordered to engage in education, counseling, treatment, community service or other alternatives to incarceration, as part of sentencing for the crime. Such programs are intended to provide accountability, reformation, protection of society or rehabilitation. Striving for a more just and peaceful society – we support this measure.
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 10/5 – Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment, FEMA Housing Issues in Phoenix
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Warrant for Grants Pass Animal Abuse Suspect After No Show for Arraignment. One of the suspects accused of abusing animals at his business,...
Perfect storm in Oregon could pave way for Republican governor
Deep-blue Oregon could elect a Republican as its next governor in November thanks to a particular set of circumstances that have lined up in the GOP’s favor. Republican candidate Christine Drazan led her Democratic opponent, Tina Kotek, by 2 points in an Emerson College poll this week. It was the latest sign that the party in control of Oregon for decades is struggling to convince voters to give Democrats more time at the helm.
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., Oct. 6
OHA report, Oct. 5, 2022 – Cases: 4,300 new, 899,013 total; Deaths: 29 new, 8,590 total; Hospitalized: 272, four more than last week (9/28). OHA report, Oct. 5, 2022 – New cases: 62; Total cases: 13,465; New deaths: 1, 176 total; Hospitalized: 272, In ICU beds: 28.
