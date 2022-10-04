Read full article on original website
Lake City Reporter
PREP FOOTBALL: Fort White rallies past Lafayette on late safety
FORT WHITE — When the Lafayette Hornets kept backing themselves up, punter Carter Higginbothom couldn’t keep his composure. Already facing a 4th-and-28 on his own 5, Higginbothom leapt to keep a high…
PREP FOOTBALL: Suwannee limits Santa Fe to 1 yard in shutout to earn a sweet treat
ALACHUA — After devouring the Santa Fe Raiders for four quarters, the Suwannee Bulldogs got a real happy meal Friday night. Suwannee’s postgame meal from the Alachua McDonald’s contained a surprise…
Commission heats up pool project
County commits $50K to solar heating system to expand recreation. The push for year-round swimming in Lake City is heating up. George Hudson Jr., a Lake City resident, and Columbia High swim coaches Shawn Rost and Ryan Shoemaker, requested assistance from the…
Queen of the forest: Lake City’s Kelley chasing national crown Saturday
Representing Florida Forestry was something Maddie Kelley says was an important milestone for her and her family. Getting a chance to compete in one more statewide pageant made the endeavor even more…
Quick guilty verdict for child molester
Sentencing phase set for Nov. 30 for Davis. A Columbia County jury needed less than an hour to convict a Lake City senior citizen on two counts of child molestation Thursday . Daniel James Davis, 65 years old at the time of the crime, was…
County lays off workers at RCC
Positions no longer exist with rec department changes. Within a day of a meeting regarding recreational activities at the Richardson Community Center, three Columbia County recreation department employees were laid off. “The positions no longer existed…
