Branford, FL

Lake City Reporter

Commission heats up pool project

County commits $50K to solar heating system to expand recreation. The push for year-round swimming in Lake City is heating up. George Hudson Jr., a Lake City resident, and Columbia High swim coaches Shawn Rost and Ryan Shoemaker, requested assistance from the…
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City Reporter

Quick guilty verdict for child molester

Sentencing phase set for Nov. 30 for Davis. A Columbia County jury needed less than an hour to convict a Lake City senior citizen on two counts of child molestation Thursday . Daniel James Davis, 65 years old at the time of the crime, was…
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City Reporter

County lays off workers at RCC

Positions no longer exist with rec department changes. Within a day of a meeting regarding recreational activities at the Richardson Community Center, three Columbia County recreation department employees were laid off. “The positions no longer existed…
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

