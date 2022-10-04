Read full article on original website
Polly James, 86; service later
Polly Snow James, 86, of Newport, and formerly of Mount Airy, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Charles Nelson, 73; incomplete
Charles Nelson, 73, of Atlantic, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Area Death Notices - Oct. 5, 6 & 7
Charles Nelson, 73, of Atlantic passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. WILLIAM "BILL" W. GERRANS, Morehead City.
Richard Blake Jr., 49; service October 6
Richard G. Blake Jr., 49, of Newport, died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. A celebration of his life will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, October 6th, at the family home in Newport, officiated by Rev. Joseph Park. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City,...
Janice Polinsky, 58; service later
Janice Ann Polinsky, 58, of Emerald Isle, died Wednesday, September 28,2022, at her home. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
Susan Willis, 74; service October 13
Susan Willis, 74, of Williston, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A graveside service with Rev. Rusty Willis officiating will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Williston Methodist Church Cemetery. Susan grew up in Williston,...
Carol Wilson, 82; service October 11
Carol Jeanette Cook Wilson died peacefully October 2, 2022, at her residence at Carteret Landing in Morehead City, NC, surrounded by family. She was 82 years old. Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Robert White Wilson, Jr., and by her parents Jennie Sue Duncan Cook Franklin Martin of Danville, VA, and William Edward Cook of Yanceyville, NC.
Multiple generations join for family reunion at the History Museum of Carteret County
— Multiple generations of family members related to Ellen Cavanaugh, a native of Morehead City, celebrated a unique reunion Sept. 30 at the History Museum of Carteret County. “The ideology to have this came from my research findings of the maternal side of my family,” she stated in an email....
NC. Seafood Festival Road Race brings in 77 entrants with 64 in 5K
MOREHEAD CITY — Seventy-seven runners took part last weekend in the N.C. Seafood Festival Road Race. Participants started on 4th Street in Morehead City and ran down Arendell Street for eight blocks before turning down 12th Street to go to Shackleford Street. They followed to 18th Street and then Evans Street before turning back.
National Night Out returns to Beaufort
BEAUFORT - Residents came out of their homes and onto the streets Tuesday evening in celebration of National Night Out hosted by the Beaufort Police Department. The annual community-building event aims to promote togetherness between neighbors, city officials, law enforcement, and fire and medical personnel. Millions take part in National...
Angry Pine Knoll Shores resident calls for dismissal of finance director
PINE KNOLL SHORES — A Pine Knoll Shores resident who thinks the town’s property taxes are too high believes a town official tried to keep him from obtaining comparative information about other Bogue Banks towns from the Carteret County tax office and called for the dismissal of a town official last month.
Morehead City names new deputy fire chief
— City Manager Christopher S. Turner and Fire Chief Jon C. Wade announced Oct. 5 the selection of Kane R. Johnson to the vacant role of deputy chief for the Morehead City Fire Department. He will start with the town on or before Nov. 7. His annual salary will be...
Gallery Hosts Holiday Bazaar
Carolina Artist Gallery is seeking local artists for submission of up to ten small original gift items to be displayed for sale at Holiday Bazaar from November 5 to December 23 at their new location, Arts Council of Carteret County,1702 Arendell Street Morehead City. Entries may be of any medium...
Carteret County Board of Education says farewell to Superintendent Jackson
BEAUFORT — It was an emotional Carteret County Board of Education meeting Tuesday as board members paid tribute to Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, who attended his last BOE meeting in Carteret County. Dr. Jackson’s last day in the county will be Oct. 31. He starts Nov. 1 as the...
East’s Hynes places fifth in boys cross country race at Pamlico
BAYBORO — The East Carteret cross country team traveled to Pamlico County on Sept. 28 for a 1A/2A Coastal Plains Conference meet. The boys squad placed fourth with 87 points, while Lejeune was the winner with a score of 24. Josiah Hynes was the squad’s top runner with a fifth-place finish of 18 minutes, 4 seconds.
County tax deadline remains unchanged
CARTERET COUNTY - A delay in the mailing of tax bills will not have an effect on their due date, Carteret County officials said Friday. Citizens will still be expected to pay their share by Jan. 5, with interest beginning on Jan 6. Taxes are typically mailed to all property...
