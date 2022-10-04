ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylacauga, AL

Comments / 1

Related
sylacauganews.com

Childersburg City Council meeting – Oct. 4, 2022

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – The Childersburg City Council met on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. with the following agenda of items for action:. The Council agenda included four resolutions, three of them concerning work by Richardson Construction at the new Mountain Bike Trail. Resolution 2022-45 approves completion of...
CHILDERSBURG, AL
alabamanews.net

Montgomery Officials Reveal “Downtown Plan”

The Montgomery Chamber, along with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission launched a draft of the new intentional development plan for downtown. The Chamber says they have leveraged and aligned unique resources to embark on a new journey. They are calling it a new strategic, visionary plan...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Jefferson County bankruptcy bites again: sewer bills will increase 3.5% in 2023

Jefferson County residents will see a 3.49% increase in their sewer bills next year and can anticipate a similar increase every year until the county is out of debt. County commissioner Sheila Tyson said her customers have already called her with concerns over sewer bills that are higher than normal this year in addition to the multiple complaints she has received about similar issues with water bills.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Sylacauga, AL
Government
City
Anniston, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Sylacauga, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Oxford, AL
birminghamtimes.com

The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Jeffco Commission Rejects Opening of Courthouse to Saturday Absentee Voting

An effort to open the Jefferson County Courthouse for Saturday absentee voting was squelched Tuesday during the commission committee meeting. Commissioner Sheila Tyson presented the resolution for consideration to be placed on the agenda of Thursday’s commission meeting. Commissioner Lashunda Scales moved the item and Tyson seconded it before it was defeated 3-2 on a rollcall vote.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
sylacauganews.com

Alabama Mushroom Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The fascinating world of fungi is headed to Sylacauga this weekend as the Alabama Mushroom Society presents the 2022 Alabama Mushroom Festival on Oct. 8-9. The festivities will begin when the gates open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Lake Howard Boat Dock. Throughout the day,...
SYLACAUGA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Legislative#Planning Commission#Plastical#Llc#Mou
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
ABC 33/40 News

Gadsden Water pollution lawsuits settled with manufacturers, details confidential

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — ABC3340 News has learned the Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Gadsden has reached a settlement with several companies the utility claimed polluted waterways. Gadsden Water alleged it was "damaged due to the negligent, willful and wanton conduct" of the defendants accusing them of releasing toxic chemicals.
GADSDEN, AL
Bham Now

7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23

Birmingham, it’s time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city’s efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy