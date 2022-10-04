Read full article on original website
Related
sylacauganews.com
Childersburg City Council meeting – Oct. 4, 2022
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – The Childersburg City Council met on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. with the following agenda of items for action:. The Council agenda included four resolutions, three of them concerning work by Richardson Construction at the new Mountain Bike Trail. Resolution 2022-45 approves completion of...
ABC 33/40 News
Floor plans ready for Anniston homeless shelter, a dozen projects in progress city-wide
A dozen projects are underway across the city of Anniston, including developing the city's only 24/7 homeless shelter. The shelter will be located in a renovated building on the campus of Anniston's First United Methodist Church. After proposing the shelter earlier this year, the floor plans for the project have...
alabamanews.net
Montgomery Officials Reveal “Downtown Plan”
The Montgomery Chamber, along with the City of Montgomery and the Montgomery County Commission launched a draft of the new intentional development plan for downtown. The Chamber says they have leveraged and aligned unique resources to embark on a new journey. They are calling it a new strategic, visionary plan...
Jefferson County bankruptcy bites again: sewer bills will increase 3.5% in 2023
Jefferson County residents will see a 3.49% increase in their sewer bills next year and can anticipate a similar increase every year until the county is out of debt. County commissioner Sheila Tyson said her customers have already called her with concerns over sewer bills that are higher than normal this year in addition to the multiple complaints she has received about similar issues with water bills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham City Council approves ordinance allowing medical marijuana dispensaries in the city
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham has become the latest city in Alabama to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to be open for business. However, it will be a while before any pop up in town. During its meeting Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council approved an ordinance that would allow medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in the […]
birminghamtimes.com
The Birmingham Mayor and The Mentees
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin, center, surrounded by members of the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s BMEN (Blazer Male Excellence Network) Peer Mentoring Program, which was honored by Woodfin and Birmingham City Council during Tuesday’s meeting. In 15 years of mentoring, BMEN has produced a number of successful alumni, including doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs and fashion designers.
Jeffco Commission Rejects Opening of Courthouse to Saturday Absentee Voting
An effort to open the Jefferson County Courthouse for Saturday absentee voting was squelched Tuesday during the commission committee meeting. Commissioner Sheila Tyson presented the resolution for consideration to be placed on the agenda of Thursday’s commission meeting. Commissioner Lashunda Scales moved the item and Tyson seconded it before it was defeated 3-2 on a rollcall vote.
sylacauganews.com
Alabama Mushroom Festival kicks off tomorrow in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The fascinating world of fungi is headed to Sylacauga this weekend as the Alabama Mushroom Society presents the 2022 Alabama Mushroom Festival on Oct. 8-9. The festivities will begin when the gates open at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Lake Howard Boat Dock. Throughout the day,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama charter school misspent $311,000 on plane tickets, gift cards and massages, state audit finds
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Birmingham’s Legacy Prep Charter School misspent or did not accurately track $311,517 in spending, over the course of two years, a state audit recently found. Some of that money was from public funds.
wbrc.com
“Clean House” says former Birmingham Water Works engineer who claims utility is wasting ratepayers’ money
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC broke the story last week that the Birmingham Water Works Board staff is recommending the utility raise your rates an average of more than 8% next year. Now, we’re hearing new concerns from a former water works engineer about how the utility may spend your money.
WSFA
Montgomery business owner upset with littering, theft behind shop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When Susan Poole walks behind her door manufacturing business, Doors By Decora, she is typically met with piles of trash. “We just hired somebody to come in and take a lot of the trash out just last week, and now they’re piling it back up again,” Poole said.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey to decide among 3 candidates to replace ousted judge who used Facebook aliases
The Jefferson County Judicial Commission has submitted to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey a list of three people as candidates to replace a domestic relations court judge ousted from the bench last year for ethics violations, including use of Facebook aliases. The judicial commission met Friday to consider a list of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Human remains found in Blount County
Human remains found in Blount County last week were identified as a man missing in Marshall County, according to the sheriff's office.
ABC 33/40 News
Gadsden Water pollution lawsuits settled with manufacturers, details confidential
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBMA) — ABC3340 News has learned the Water Works and Sewer Board of the City of Gadsden has reached a settlement with several companies the utility claimed polluted waterways. Gadsden Water alleged it was "damaged due to the negligent, willful and wanton conduct" of the defendants accusing them of releasing toxic chemicals.
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
Frances Allison paid for Chilton County Schools' mistake. She wants her money back.
Bham Now
7 Black-owned businesses to support during Black Restaurant Week, Oct. 14-23
Birmingham, it’s time to support our local Black-owned businesses during Black Restaurant Week. From October 14-23, come hungry to these seven Birmingham restaurants participating in our city’s efforts to support minority-owned businesses and their culinary influences. Black Restaurant Week kicks off on October 14. Black Restaurant Week—also known...
sylacauganews.com
[WATCH] Coosa Valley Medical Center One-on-One with Sylacauga’s Rob Carter – Clay Central preview
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – The Sylacauga Aggies welcome the Clay Central Volunteers to Legion Stadium tonight for Homecoming. The Aggie Sports Network’s Jeremy Law spoke with Head Coach Rob Carter as the two break down Sylacauga’s matchup with the Volunteers.
Investigation underway after gun rounds found in bathroom of Talladega elementary school
According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to Houston Elementary School after two live handgun rounds were found in one of the bathrooms.
WAAY-TV
Human remains found in Blount County identified as missing Marshall County man
Two months after he was last seen, law enforcement has confirmed the human remains found in Blount County on Sept. 30 are that of James Tracy Denson. Denson was reported missing Sept. 2 in Marshall County. He was last seen in early August in Guntersville. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office...
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – October 4, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Comments / 1