Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
Brackenridge Park hosts the 2022 Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival
SAN ANTONIO – The 2022 Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Festival is to take place Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Pecan Grove at Brackenridge Park. The free event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have a parade, obstacle course, butterfly tagging, and beehive demonstrations. The park has even transformed its iconic train to resemble a Monarch Caterpillar.
foxsanantonio.com
New program supports San Antonio entrepreneurs
In an effort to support more local entrepreneurs, The Bank of San Antonio and Texas A&M University-San Antonio are hosting sessions for those looking to grow their business. Chief Marketing Officer for Texas Partners Bank Angelica Palm, and Owner of Salveo Direct Care, Dr. Monica Salas visit Fox News Midday to talk about the new program called STRIDE.
foxsanantonio.com
SHARE YOUR SELFIE! Celebrate World Smile Day with us by showing off those smiling photos
SAN ANTONIO – Hey San Antonio let’s celebrate World Smile Day by showing off those pearly whites. Shiny Smile Veneers put a list of cities that smile the least, and the bad news is that San Antonio was rated at number seven. The site researched around 15,000 Instagram...
foxsanantonio.com
Police discover two dead people inside Schertz residence
SAN ANTONIO – The Schertz Police Department discovered two dead people inside a residence on Friday morning. They were dispatched to the 4300 block of Golden Oak at around 7:30 a.m. Police say that a family called the police on Thursday asking them to check on the victims due...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Phone Bank for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to occur all day Thursday
SAN ANTONIO – We’ll be holding a Phone Bank throughout all of Thursday for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. Tickets are going fast, with more than six thousand already sold, which means we have about two-thousand tickets left. The weekend of Oct. 8 and 9 will also...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters rescue 3 pets as fire destroys South Side mobile home
SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters say a family of four is displaced after a fire at a South Side mobile home. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday along South Zarzamora Street near West Ansley Boulevard. Fire department officials said they believe the fire stared in the front porch area...
foxsanantonio.com
High School Football Scores and Highlights
SAN ANTONIO - Big time matchups in our 7th week of high school football as we reach the critical part of the season. We have all your scores and highlights!
foxsanantonio.com
CALL NOW: Help the children of St. Jude and you could win a dream home
SAN ANTONIO – Don't miss out on your chance to win a brand new home. For just $100, you can help save the life of a child with cancer and also have the chance to win a brand-new house, as well as other great prizes. The phone lines are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
DA Joe Gonzales commends SAPD for firing officer who shot teen at Northside McDonald's
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales discussed the status of the officer who shot a teen at a Northside McDonald’s Wednesday night. According to Gonzales, the teen was charged with evading a vehicle and aggravated assault. Since reviewing the footage, he is dismissing those charges pending further investigation. He also commends the San Antonio Police Department for firing the officer.
foxsanantonio.com
Authorities investigate what caused vacant building to go up in flames
SAN ANTONIO - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a vacant building to go up in flames this afternoon near a Northwest side shopping center. Firefighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Popping Drive at around 12:28 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames and smoke billowing out...
foxsanantonio.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major accident shuts down I-10 in both directions at West Houston Street
SAN ANTONIO - A huge accident has shut down Interstate 10 in both directions causing major traffic headaches in Downton San Antonio. The accident happened around 4 a.m. at Interstate 10 and West Houston Street near Historic Market Square. Police said two cars crashed into each other, sending one car...
foxsanantonio.com
Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective
San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Attorney Thomas J. Henry responds to Trish DeBerry's 'dark money' accusations
SAN ANTONIO - On Monday, GOP candidate, Trish DeBerry, accused Attorney Thomas J. Henry, along with advertisement placement agency, the PM Group, of using dark money to produce false, negative attack ads against her. In other words, DeBerry accused them of secretly funding spots through anonymous donations. DeBerry also called...
foxsanantonio.com
The San Antonio Gunslingers hosting tryouts for the 2023 Arena Football season
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Gunslingers are hosting tryouts for the public to earn a possible spot on their professional arena football team. The tryouts will take place Sunday, Oct. 9, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at D1 Training located at 17530 Henderson Pass. To participate, it...
foxsanantonio.com
Officers say as many as 60 rounds were fired in fatal shooting of young man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot on the East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a young man with several gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot 3 times right outside his apartment door following argument
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in serious condition after being shot right outside his apartment door on the Northwest Side. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday at the Connally Apartments off NW Loop 410 near Evers Road. Police said the man had just arrived back to his apartment...
foxsanantonio.com
Comal ISD sued after child allegedly inappropriately touched on elementary school campus
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - Katy Smith had her dream job: a P.E. teacher at her children's school, Timberwood Park Elementary in Comal county. But a chain of events that she says put her child in harm's way would lead her to file a lawsuit against the district almost a year later.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed mom days before Mother's Day
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a mom during Mother’s Day weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Shad Sharp was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Sharp also had a parole violation.
foxsanantonio.com
Local universities granted millions to assist minority stem students
SAN ANTONIO - St. Mary's University along with other Hispanic-serving institutions granted millions to aid minority stem students. The National Science Foundation also awarded $2.5 million to Trinity University, Our Lady of the Lake, and the University of the Incarnate Word. The grant aims to increase the number of historically...
foxsanantonio.com
Bexar Co. Juvenile center says teen crime is increasing
Teen crime is on the rise, according to the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Center, teen violent felonies have increased 25% in the last year. Overall, teen crimes of felonies and misdemeanors have increased. After a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead on the city's far West side, neighbors were...
Comments / 0