ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxsanantonio.com

Brackenridge Park hosts the 2022 Monarch Butterfly and Pollinator Festival

SAN ANTONIO – The 2022 Monarch Butterfly & Pollinator Festival is to take place Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Pecan Grove at Brackenridge Park. The free event goes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will have a parade, obstacle course, butterfly tagging, and beehive demonstrations. The park has even transformed its iconic train to resemble a Monarch Caterpillar.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New program supports San Antonio entrepreneurs

In an effort to support more local entrepreneurs, The Bank of San Antonio and Texas A&M University-San Antonio are hosting sessions for those looking to grow their business. Chief Marketing Officer for Texas Partners Bank Angelica Palm, and Owner of Salveo Direct Care, Dr. Monica Salas visit Fox News Midday to talk about the new program called STRIDE.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Police discover two dead people inside Schertz residence

SAN ANTONIO – The Schertz Police Department discovered two dead people inside a residence on Friday morning. They were dispatched to the 4300 block of Golden Oak at around 7:30 a.m. Police say that a family called the police on Thursday asking them to check on the victims due...
SCHERTZ, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
San Antonio, TX
Pets & Animals
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Lifestyle
City
Helotes, TX
San Antonio, TX
Government
foxsanantonio.com

Firefighters rescue 3 pets as fire destroys South Side mobile home

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters say a family of four is displaced after a fire at a South Side mobile home. The fire started just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday along South Zarzamora Street near West Ansley Boulevard. Fire department officials said they believe the fire stared in the front porch area...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dachshunds#Dog#Diamond Dachshund Rescue
foxsanantonio.com

DA Joe Gonzales commends SAPD for firing officer who shot teen at Northside McDonald's

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales discussed the status of the officer who shot a teen at a Northside McDonald’s Wednesday night. According to Gonzales, the teen was charged with evading a vehicle and aggravated assault. Since reviewing the footage, he is dismissing those charges pending further investigation. He also commends the San Antonio Police Department for firing the officer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Authorities investigate what caused vacant building to go up in flames

SAN ANTONIO - Investigators are trying to figure out what caused a vacant building to go up in flames this afternoon near a Northwest side shopping center. Firefighters were dispatched to the 5000 block of Popping Drive at around 12:28 p.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames and smoke billowing out...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Case dismissed against retired San Antonio Police detective

San Antonio — Charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon have been dropped against a 32-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department. Retired detective John Schiller was charged after he allegedly tried to keep a suspect at the scene, whom his ex-wife and daughters said had stolen a cell phone with credit cards and IDs, until SAPD arrived.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
foxsanantonio.com

Attorney Thomas J. Henry responds to Trish DeBerry's 'dark money' accusations

SAN ANTONIO - On Monday, GOP candidate, Trish DeBerry, accused Attorney Thomas J. Henry, along with advertisement placement agency, the PM Group, of using dark money to produce false, negative attack ads against her. In other words, DeBerry accused them of secretly funding spots through anonymous donations. DeBerry also called...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed mom days before Mother's Day

SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a mom during Mother’s Day weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Shad Sharp was charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, failure to stop and render aid resulting in serious bodily injury, and evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Sharp also had a parole violation.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Local universities granted millions to assist minority stem students

SAN ANTONIO - St. Mary's University along with other Hispanic-serving institutions granted millions to aid minority stem students. The National Science Foundation also awarded $2.5 million to Trinity University, Our Lady of the Lake, and the University of the Incarnate Word. The grant aims to increase the number of historically...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Bexar Co. Juvenile center says teen crime is increasing

Teen crime is on the rise, according to the Bexar County Juvenile Probation Center, teen violent felonies have increased 25% in the last year. Overall, teen crimes of felonies and misdemeanors have increased. After a drive-by shooting that left a woman dead on the city's far West side, neighbors were...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy