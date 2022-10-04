Read full article on original website
cxmtoday.com
Biggest Challenge Is Moving From Reactive To Pro-Active, Pre-Emptive Customer Service
Business leaders are doubling down on pre-emptive customer service technology to help meet the demands of less loyal and more digitally savvy customers, according to new research by Pegasystems Inc, the low-code platform provider that builds agility into the world’s leading organizations. The global study, conducted by research firm...
‘Boomerang employees’ could be the untapped talent pool bosses have been looking for
Surveys regularly show a significant percentage of employees regret leaving their positions during the Great Resignation. Increasingly, they are returning to their old companies. The Great Resignation of 2022 may soon turn into the Great Return of 2023, as employees who confidently quit their jobs in search of a brighter...
Companies eliminating degree requirements open the door to giving your remote job to someone else
Eliminating college degree requirements is great for millions of workers, but it also makes job hunting more competitive. A four-year degree has long been heralded as a must-have to advance in corporate America. But that might not be the case much longer. General Motors recently announced that it would be...
CFOs are among those ‘boomeranging’ back to former employers
As the battle for talent continues, employers are hiring back people who voluntarily left their employment during the Great Resignation, so called “boomerang employees.” And leaders are doing some boomeranging themselves. For example, Cars.com (NYSE: CARS), an online automotive marketplace platform, announced yesterday the reappointment of Sonia Jain...
thepennyhoarder.com
Got a HS Diploma or Work Experience? Earn up to $34/Hour at CVS Health
CVS Health, a health solutions company, is hiring a care management associate. You may work from home full time from anywhere in the United States. Your working hours will be four shifts each week during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. in your time zone. You will do one late shift from 12:30 to 9 p.m. EST each week and a rotating Friday late shift every quarter. The pay ranges from $18.30 to $33.65 per hour.
The 25 big companies with the best compensation
According to Comparably's ranking based on employee responses, Adobe ranked number one on this 2022 list.
To retain talent, companies are formalizing remote work programs
WorkSpaces by Hilton blends remote desks with hotel amenities for a day that may start with coffee in the lobby and video conferences in a distraction-free office then end with a dip in the rooftop pool. When a prospective candidate interviews at Shopify for a job role, they hear about...
pymnts.com
Managing Healthcare Costs: How Patients Use Payment Plans
Consumers Willing to Shop Around for a Doctor That Offers Patient Plans. According to a survey of 2,483 consumers for the new “Managing Healthcare Costs: How Patients Use Payment Plans,” a PYMNTS and Experian Health collaboration, financial flexibility was not only a help to stressed consumers but gave providers a much-needed cash boost, too, especially since most patients said they’d switch to a new doctor that offered the option.
UnitedHealth closes roughly $8B deal for Change Healthcare
UnitedHealth Group said Monday that it completed its acquisition of Change Healthcare, closing the roughly $8 billion deal a couple weeks after a judge rejected a challenge from federal regulators. UnitedHealth is merging the technology company with its Optum segment. The health care giant said that combination will simplify clinical,...
6 Remote Jobs That Pay at Least $40 Per Hour
Landing a remote job that pays at least $40 per hour, or about $83,000 annually, isn't impossible. After all, the average hourly wage in the U.S. as of August 2022 is $32.36, according to the Bureau...
cxmtoday.com
Retailers are Unprepared to Manage Digital Operations
While the number of digital assets and digital orders is expected to grow 24% and 16%, respectively, next year, less than half of retailers aren’t prepared to manage the pace and complexity of digital operations over the next 12 months. That’s a prime finding from a survey conducted in...
healthleadersmedia.com
Hospitals Still Expected to End 2022 in The Red—Can Rev Cycle Help?
The newest Kaufman Hall analysis finds hospital margins are still well below pre-pandemic levels but streamlining certain revenue cycle processes may help save. Hospitals are still battling fluctuating margins in 2022 due to high expenses and low volume compared to pre-pandemic levels, making it likely that they will end the year in the red, according to the latestNational Hospital Flash Report from Kaufman Hall.
Employee ownership could be the future of capitalism–but it doesn’t work unless workers earn it
A recent op-ed published by Fortune suggests that “shared company ownership may be the missing path to the American dream.” From today’s vantage point, it’s a tall order. Authors Darren Walker and Pete Stavros go on to say that “investors, financial institutions, and labor advocates are among a growing movement that believes that employee ownership would resolve the structural challenges faced by the economy.” A tall order, indeed.
healthleadersmedia.com
Hospital and Healthcare CEOs Lead Turnover in 2022
Year-to-date hospital CEO exits are up 13% from last year. Technology firms, government and nonprofit entities, and healthcare organizations are in the lead for CEO turnover so far in 2022, the latest Challenger, Gray, & Christmas, Inc.CEO Turnover Report has found. Hospitals reported that six CEOs made role changes in...
3 Tips for Securing Private Healthcare Data
Technology is a dominant force in healthcare. During the pandemic, healthcare systems relied on technology to swiftly move to virtual care, remote work, and more collaborative communication and data management systems – and that will accelerate. As organizations speed up their digital transformation initiatives and increase their reliance on digital applications, growing concerns about data privacy arise.
ValueWalk
Empowered Execution Keeps Employees Happy (And Makes Work Easier)
Today’s employees aren’t content to see work as a transactional relationship. The idea of putting in hours in exchange for a paycheck doesn’t keep them satisfied. Instead, it spreads the seeds of discontentment that lead to presenteeism, absenteeism, and quitting. If you’re in a leadership position, you need to rethink your business model or risk losing your strongest performers.
cxmtoday.com
SGDB France Expands its Commitment to Sinequa to Optimize the CX
Sinequa, the enterprise search cloud company, announced that Saint Gobain Distribution Bâtiment France (SGDB France), a retail subsidiary of the Saint-Gobain Group, has expanded its commitment to Sinequa’s Search Cloud platform. This puts Sinequa at the heart of its Intelligent Search Assistant. As a key component of the...
10 Best Small-Business Ideas With Low Overhead Costs
Starting a business can be a multimillionaire-dollar proposition that requires rounds of a massive fundraising and the issuance of stock to investors. But there are plenty of types of small businesses...
rigzone.com
Utilities Have Very High Cyber Risk Exposure
Utilities have been scored as having very high cyber risk exposure in a new Moody’s Investor Service report. Sectors including Regulated and Self-Regulated Utilities with Generation, Electric and Gas Transmission and Distribution, and Unregulated Utilities and Power Companies all had an overall cyber risk score of “very high” in the Moody’s report, which was sent to Rigzone recently.
cxmtoday.com
Manifest Partners with Happy Returns by PayPal
Manifest, a sustainable ecommerce fulfillment provider in the United States is excited to announce their new engagement with Happy Returns by PayPal, a brand known for making returns beautiful – for shoppers, retailers, partners, and the planet. “Returns are one of the largest points of frustration for both merchants...
