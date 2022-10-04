Read full article on original website
Military and Racism in Wyoming-Part 1- PKG-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
The Military and Racism in Wyoming-Part 2- PKG-Wyoming News Now at Noon - VOD - clipped version. In this second part, we will speak with a Laramie County School District representative, Mayor Patrick Collins and another Military Official. On Mar. 18th, Cheyenne leaders signed an Anti-Bias Ordinance to stem discrimination. “We’re going to have to do it by our culture and that comes from the top the Governor, the Mayor, from our Superintendent of Public Instructions from the Board of Trustees for the Schools for each parent in their homes.
The Action and Advocacy Committee talks about licenses, benefits, and housing.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Drug costs, liquor licenses, and affordable housing were some topics discussed by the Greater Cheyenne Chambers of Commerce’s action and advocacy committee in its meeting Tuesday afternoon. The committee focused on developing access to liquor licenses by creating a new recreational facilities liquor...
WATCH: Friday Night Frenzy (Week 6, 2022)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Friday night’s slate of games was headlined by a cross-town rivalry. East and Central went toe to toe at Okie Blanchard, with both defending their ranked status and hometown bragging rights. What entered the half at a 14-14 tie wound up becoming a 28 to 17 victory for the Thunderbirds, managing to hold the Indians at bay for their seventh-straight win in this rivalry.
Land Banks could be headed towards Legislature
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to advocates, Wyoming has an affordable housing issue. They tell us Cheyenne Housing Authority alone has a waiting list of nearly 2,000 applicants. Now a new idea called land banking seems to be the newest step in tackling the housing supply issue. “We...
Multiple people facing prison time, one sentenced in announcements from U.S. Attorney
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Two Wyoming residents are facing prison time, while a third has been sentenced to prison. Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that ROBERT BUTLER, 34, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced on September 29, 2022, by United States District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a public elementary school and possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Butler was sentenced to 60 months’ imprisonment and five years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $200 special assessment and $500 in community restitution.
East volleyball defeats Central 3-0 in their final regular season matchup
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - East and Central met again tonight as the Lady Indians looked to avenge their loss from last week. As always, the crosstown rivalry brought the heat. From start to finish it was a high intensity match; both student sections kept the energy going throughout the contest.
Deadly crash near La Barge
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - On October 5, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1.5 on County Road 315 near La Barge, Wyoming. Around 2:30 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2000 Volkswagen Beetle was headed west on County Road 315 when the driver...
