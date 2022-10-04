Read full article on original website
Republicans Take the Lead in Two Senate Seats Democrats Need to Hold: Polls
Two recent Senate midterm polls in the key states of Nevada and Georgia both show the Republican challengers leading the Democratic incumbents with less than two months until the November elections. In Nevada, the latest Emerson College Polling/8 News Now/The Hill survey revealed that GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt is...
Wisconsin Senate race shifts toward Johnson: poll
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 points in a new Fox News poll after the same survey showed Barnes leading last month. The poll found Johnson garnered the support of 48 percent of respondents, compared to Barnes’s 44 percent. Five percent said they didn’t know who they would lean toward, and 2 percent said they wouldn’t vote.
Supreme Court declines to hear case on DOJ ‘filter teams’ used in Trump search
The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case about whether the Justice Department (DOJ) can use “filter teams,” such as the one enlisted by the DOJ to begin a review of evidence collected at former President Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago to determine whether they are privileged.
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election.
Trump’s N.J. golf courses were part of alleged fraudulent scheme to inflate worth by billions, suit charges
Donald Trump has long been known as a notorious cheater on the golf course. And in the sweeping civil fraud lawsuit filed on Wednesday against the former president and his family, New York Attorney General Letitia James charged that Trump’s golf properties in New Jersey and elsewhere were allegedly at the center of a long-running scheme to make it appear like he was far wealthier than was actually the case.
Supreme Court sets deadline for DOJ response to Trump request over Mar-a-Lago search
The Supreme Court has set the deadline for the Department of Justice to respond to former President Donald Trump's request to reverse an appeals court ruling that halted a decision to allow a special master to review documents marked as classified that were obtained by the FBI during its raid of Mar-a-Lago.
Trump Disregards Hurricane Ian Risks, Refuses To Reschedule Florida Deposition In Video-Phone Fraud Case
Donald Trump refused to delay deposition in a class-action fraud lawsuit related to video phones even as opposing lawyers sought a deferral due to a Category 4 hurricane that hit Florida’s west coast on Wednesday. What Happened: While Trump’s lawyers opposed delaying the deposition, the lawyers for the investors...
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Kelly Tshibaka 35 Days to Election Day
After being censured by her own party and disavowed by former President Donald Trump, Alaska's longtime U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski ultimately won nearly half the state's vote in a crowded primary field to decide the four candidates who would be on the ballot in November. Whether she survives Election Day...
Zelle fraud is rising. And banks aren't coming to the rescue
Zelle, the popular payment app, is under fire for how it handles (or rather, doesn't handle) fraud and scams that have exploded on the platform in recent years.
Washington State Seeks Applications for Next Round of $1,000 Payments to Illegal Immigrants
OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Social and Health Services recently announced the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund is open for new applications. The fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance for illegal immigrants living in Washington state. In 2020 and 2021, the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund provided...
Cortez Masto trails in poll of key Nevada Senate race
Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is trailing her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, by 2 points in her bid for reelection, according to a new CNN poll released on Thursday. With just over four weeks left until Election Day, 48 percent of likely voters said they support Laxalt, compared to the 46 percent that said they back Cortez Masto, according to the poll.
A Look at the Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problem
Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problempostermywall.com. Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problem. The United States is the fourth largest country in the world, with a land area of about 9,000,000 square kilometers. With such a vast area to cover and protect, it’s no surprise that there are concerns over border security. If you read the news or watch it often enough, you might think that the only type of immigration we have in America is illegal immigration. There are many reasons why someone may choose to come to America without following the legal channels for doing so – from war and political unrest in their home country to grinding poverty. But what do we know about illegal immigration into America? How big a problem is it really? Do you need a green card if you want to stay here indefinitely as an immigrant? Let’s take a closer look at border control in the US and the illegal immigration problem.
Washington Examiner
Biden's plan to cut gas prices ahead of the midterm elections will backfire
Gas prices are on the rise nationally with just weeks until the midterm elections. President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies, fearing political fallout, are starting to panic — and are now reportedly considering a drastic policy response that would actually make everything worse. “White House officials have asked...
DOJ mistakenly exposes list of Trump files from Mar-a-Lago being vetted for privilege including medical records, notes on who should get a pardon and retainers for lawyers
The Justice Department inadvertently disclosed a list of Donald Trump documents being vetted by 'privilege review teams' that were included among thousands of materials seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents, which Trump's lawyers are trying to keep out of the hands of government investigators, includes discussions about presidential pardons late in...
Election denier Kari Lake has a real shot of winning a swing state governorship
CNN — One of the big questions heading into the 2022 cycle had been how Republican candidates would or not reflect the GOP base when it came to views of the 2020 election. Poll after poll has shown that a clear majority of Republicans falsely believe that President Joe Biden did not legitimately win the 2020 election.
CNBC
Fugitive Justin Costello arrested in alleged $35 million fraud based on 'mirage' of being billionaire, Harvard MBA, Iraq veteran
A fugitive charged with an audacious $35 million financial fraud was arrested in San Diego after days on the lam, authorities said. Justin Costello allegedly falsely claimed to investors that he was a hedge fund billionaire, a Harvard MBA, and a special forces veteran who had been twice wounded in Iraq.
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife
Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers.The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.Upon meeting in southwest Florida, the pair were seen shaking hands.Mr Biden is also expected to meet with people whose homes and livelihoods have been ripped away by one of the deadliest storms in the state’s history.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’Ketanji Brown Jackson welcomed as newest Supreme Court justice
$100 million New Jersey deli scheme leads to U.S. fraud charges
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Three men, including a father-and-son duo, were criminally charged on Monday with orchestrating a market manipulation scheme that briefly caused the owner of a tiny New Jersey deli to have a more than $100 million market valuation.
Republicans hold a near-historic lead on a key midterm indicator
Sometimes you see a polling result that jumps out from the page. That was the case when I saw a recently released Gallup poll on who Americans think can better handle the issue that is most important to them.
Washington Examiner
Republicans offer a real healthcare alternative
With their Commitment to America , Republicans have departed significantly from Democrats ' big government agenda. Nowhere is that clearer than on healthcare. Over the last few years, progressives have made clear their intention to replace the market-based healthcare system with a single, government-run insurance program. Republicans ' Commitment to America, by contrast, seeks to improve the current system by introducing greater choice, transparency, and competition. That's largely what the public wants from healthcare policy. A recent Echelon Insights poll sponsored by the organization I lead, the Pacific Research Institute, found that 86% of people are satisfied with their current health plan.
