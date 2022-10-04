ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Senate race shifts toward Johnson: poll

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) led his Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes by 4 points in a new Fox News poll after the same survey showed Barnes leading last month. The poll found Johnson garnered the support of 48 percent of respondents, compared to Barnes’s 44 percent. Five percent said they didn’t know who they would lean toward, and 2 percent said they wouldn’t vote.
Trump’s N.J. golf courses were part of alleged fraudulent scheme to inflate worth by billions, suit charges

Donald Trump has long been known as a notorious cheater on the golf course. And in the sweeping civil fraud lawsuit filed on Wednesday against the former president and his family, New York Attorney General Letitia James charged that Trump’s golf properties in New Jersey and elsewhere were allegedly at the center of a long-running scheme to make it appear like he was far wealthier than was actually the case.
Lisa Murkowski's Chances of Beating Kelly Tshibaka 35 Days to Election Day

After being censured by her own party and disavowed by former President Donald Trump, Alaska's longtime U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski ultimately won nearly half the state's vote in a crowded primary field to decide the four candidates who would be on the ballot in November. Whether she survives Election Day...
Cortez Masto trails in poll of key Nevada Senate race

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) is trailing her Republican opponent, Adam Laxalt, by 2 points in her bid for reelection, according to a new CNN poll released on Thursday. With just over four weeks left until Election Day, 48 percent of likely voters said they support Laxalt, compared to the 46 percent that said they back Cortez Masto, according to the poll.
A Look at the Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problem

Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problempostermywall.com. Border Control in the US and the Illegal Immigration Problem. The United States is the fourth largest country in the world, with a land area of about 9,000,000 square kilometers. With such a vast area to cover and protect, it’s no surprise that there are concerns over border security. If you read the news or watch it often enough, you might think that the only type of immigration we have in America is illegal immigration. There are many reasons why someone may choose to come to America without following the legal channels for doing so – from war and political unrest in their home country to grinding poverty. But what do we know about illegal immigration into America? How big a problem is it really? Do you need a green card if you want to stay here indefinitely as an immigrant? Let’s take a closer look at border control in the US and the illegal immigration problem.
DOJ mistakenly exposes list of Trump files from Mar-a-Lago being vetted for privilege including medical records, notes on who should get a pardon and retainers for lawyers

The Justice Department inadvertently disclosed a list of Donald Trump documents being vetted by 'privilege review teams' that were included among thousands of materials seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents, which Trump's lawyers are trying to keep out of the hands of government investigators, includes discussions about presidential pardons late in...
Joe Biden and first lady welcomed to Florida by Governor DeSantis and wife

Ron DeSantis and his wife have welcomed Joe Biden and his wife Jill to Florida for a visit to Fort Myers.The White House has suggested the US president and Republican governor will put politics aside as Mr Biden visits an area of the state that was badly hit by Hurricane Ian.Upon meeting in southwest Florida, the pair were seen shaking hands.Mr Biden is also expected to meet with people whose homes and livelihoods have been ripped away by one of the deadliest storms in the state’s history.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’Biden reacts to Idaho university birth control guidance: ‘What century are we in?’Ketanji Brown Jackson welcomed as newest Supreme Court justice
Republicans offer a real healthcare alternative

With their Commitment to America , Republicans have departed significantly from Democrats ' big government agenda. Nowhere is that clearer than on healthcare. Over the last few years, progressives have made clear their intention to replace the market-based healthcare system with a single, government-run insurance program. Republicans ' Commitment to America, by contrast, seeks to improve the current system by introducing greater choice, transparency, and competition. That's largely what the public wants from healthcare policy. A recent Echelon Insights poll sponsored by the organization I lead, the Pacific Research Institute, found that 86% of people are satisfied with their current health plan.
