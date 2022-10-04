Electronic Arts (EA) has been running its own Steam competitor in the form of Origin for over 10-years. The platform has garnered millions of users during that time, and while it has not been able to reach the same levels as Steam, or even the Epic Games Store, it has done well for itself. With all of that success, the folks at Electronic Arts have decided to go forward with a new platform, one designed to replace Origin. It is the new EA app for Windows, and it is expected to do the same things as Origin and much more. The company says this new platform is faster, more reliable, and will deliver a more streamlined gaming experience.

