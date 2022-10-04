Read full article on original website
Polly James, 86; service later
Polly Snow James, 86, of Newport, and formerly of Mount Airy, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Area Death Notices - Oct. 5, 6 & 7
Charles Nelson, 73, of Atlantic passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022. at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. WILLIAM "BILL" W. GERRANS, Morehead City.
Ronald Boyd, 74; service October 11
Ronald “Ronnie” Boyd, 74, of Havelock, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 11th, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. David Krohn. Interment will follow at Amariah Garner Cemetery in Newport. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service as well as at the family home in Havelock following the interment. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Michelle Nathan, 65; service October 11
Michelle Deshong Nathan, 65, of Beulaville, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at Lower Cape Fear Hospice Center. Her funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, October 11th, at Munden Funeral Home in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. Bertha Battle and Rev. Sandra Revell. The family will receive friends an hour prior. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through her obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
Charles Nelson, 73; incomplete
Charles Nelson, 73, of Atlantic, died Friday, October 7, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House. Arrangements will be announced by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net.
Susan Willis, 74; service October 13
Susan Willis, 74, of Williston, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. A graveside service with Rev. Rusty Willis officiating will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Williston Methodist Church Cemetery. Susan grew up in Williston,...
Multiple generations join for family reunion at the History Museum of Carteret County
— Multiple generations of family members related to Ellen Cavanaugh, a native of Morehead City, celebrated a unique reunion Sept. 30 at the History Museum of Carteret County. “The ideology to have this came from my research findings of the maternal side of my family,” she stated in an email....
Angry Pine Knoll Shores resident calls for dismissal of finance director
PINE KNOLL SHORES — A Pine Knoll Shores resident who thinks the town’s property taxes are too high believes a town official tried to keep him from obtaining comparative information about other Bogue Banks towns from the Carteret County tax office and called for the dismissal of a town official last month.
NC. Seafood Festival Road Race brings in 77 entrants with 64 in 5K
MOREHEAD CITY — Seventy-seven runners took part last weekend in the N.C. Seafood Festival Road Race. Participants started on 4th Street in Morehead City and ran down Arendell Street for eight blocks before turning down 12th Street to go to Shackleford Street. They followed to 18th Street and then Evans Street before turning back.
Two roads in Carteret, Onslow counties require temporary closures
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – Two secondary roads east of Jacksonville are scheduled to close for about a month, so contract railroad crews can replace the railroad crossings at those junctions. The affected crossings are: Riggs Road near Gilcrest Lane in Onslow County Morristown Road near N.C. 58 in Carteret County Both are scheduled to close to […]
Things to Do Around the Greater New Bern Area: Oct. 6 – 9, 2022
MumFest kicks off on October 8 and will continue through October 9. For a schedule of events, see their website. National Spinning and Weaving Week continues through October 8 at Tryon Palace. New Bern High School Bears at Northside High School in Jacksonville, 7 p.m., and West Craven Eagles at...
National Night Out returns to Beaufort
BEAUFORT - Residents came out of their homes and onto the streets Tuesday evening in celebration of National Night Out hosted by the Beaufort Police Department. The annual community-building event aims to promote togetherness between neighbors, city officials, law enforcement, and fire and medical personnel. Millions take part in National...
U.S. 258 in Southern Lenoir County Requires Temporary Closure
PINK HILL – A section of U.S. 258 in southern Lenoir County is scheduled to close for two days next week for drainage improvements. The road just north of West Pleasant Hill Road in Irving’s Crossroads will be closed Monday and Tuesday to allow state highway workers to replace a crossline drainage pipe.
Groups work to clear abandoned boats from North Carolina coast
NEWPORT, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Ian was a reminder to Floridians and Carolinians of just how devastating a big storm can be. While it was just over four years ago, Hurricane Florence is still fresh on the minds of many in Eastern Carolina. Pictures coming out of Florida this past week of boats tossed around canals, rivers, and marinas are not unlike what Eastern Carolinians saw in 2018.
Morehead City’s Floyd’s 1921 restaurant will be featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives’
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — If you didn’t get enough of Eastern North Carolina being featured on the Food Network, there’s a second helping coming this Friday. The Town of Morehead City posted on its Facebook page that Floyd’s 1921 will be featured in Guy Fieri’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.” The restaurant will be showcased […]
Janice Polinsky, 58; service later
Janice Ann Polinsky, 58, of Emerald Isle, died Wednesday, September 28,2022, at her home. A private family Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home-Swansboro. Online condolences may be made at www.jonesfh.org.
New Bern man facing gun-related charges in Havelock
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) — Havelock police arrested and charged a man after a call of shots fired inside the city limits. Devon Michael Boatright, 20, of New Bern, was arrested, given a $25,000 secured bond and placed in the Craven County Jail. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and illegal discharging of a […]
68th Swansboro Mullet Festival happening this weekend
SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening this weekend is the 68th annual Mullet Festival in Swansboro! Let’s Go Out festivals and other events The festival kicks off Saturday with a street parade in downtown Swansboro at 9 am. Festival goers can taste fried mullet served all around the festival, participate in a mullet toss, attend a […]
Wild canine seen near Emerald Isle, is it a coyote or is it a wolf?
EMERALD ISLE, Carteret County — People in Spinnaker's Reach were alarmed at the sight of a large, wild canine roaming their neighborhood. Several took photos of the animal. "We've been living in Spinnaker's Reach for a couple of months. I'm a hunter and have seen many coyotes in the wild, none as big as this here in this area. It was the size of a full-grown German Shepherd," Matthew Miles said.
Town of Morehead City announces new deputy fire chief
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Morehead City has announced its next deputy fire chief. City Manager Christopher S. Turner and Fire Chief Jon C. Wade announced the selection of Kane R. Johnson to fulfill the vacant role of deputy chief within the Morehead City Fire Department. Johnson replaces Wade in the role […]
