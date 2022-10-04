Read full article on original website
Politics lecturer, 57, who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students and 'completely gibberish' education system wins £22,000 after being forced out of his job
An experienced politics lecturer who complained about a culture of 'spoon-feeding' students has won £22,000 after being wrongly forced out of his job. Dr Craig Ross condemned the education system as 'complete gibberish' and described the regurgitating of mark schemes in assessments as 'boneheaded prescriptivism'. The 57-year-old resigned in...
Physics World
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups
People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
Meet the Two Black Women introducing diversity and inclusion to children through conversation
Simply put, black women make change happen. Meet Veronica Appleton, Ph.D., and Khalilah Lyons who promote the use of healthy conversations early on with parents and caregivers with children through, Candidly Connecting, an organization they co-founded in 2020. These women work to provide an authentic framework through coaching families to create belonging and equity in their daily spaces.
astrobites.org
Astro Grads United: a Safe Space for Students to Share & Strategize
Note: the author of this article is not a member of Astro Grads United. Over the past few years, graduate students in Astronomy across the US have been discussing the struggles of being a graduate student. One graduate student in particular noticed recurring themes in these conversations. For instance, many graduate students felt their salaries were not reflective of the cost of living, and their universities were not responsive when they requested a raise. For others, housing was a constant source of stress when universities failed to offer guaranteed housing for grad students. Others also worried about toxic advisors. As a result of these conversations, Astro Grads United was formed, which one member describes as “a space for grad students to move through and vent/share/co-strategize.”
Phys.org
Study shows how math, science identity in students affects college, career outcomes
If you ask someone if they are a math or science person, they may quickly tell you yes or no. It turns out that how people answer that question in ninth grade and even earlier not only can tell you what subjects they prefer in school, but how likely they are to go on to study STEM subjects in college and work in those fields as adults. The results of a new study from the University of Kansas suggest the importance of fostering positive attitudes toward math and science early in students' life to address gender and socioeconomic gaps in STEM.
elearningindustry.com
The Benefits Of Voice-Over In eLearning
Living in 2022, it is probably safe to assume that you have heard about eLearning, or maybe you have attended a few eLearning classes yourself. However, if this medium is new to you, and you aren’t sure what eLearning is, how it works, what voice-overs are, and why they are necessary for eLearning content, this article will answer all of those questions. Continue reading to find out what the benefits of voice-overs are in eLearning and how they should be used for the most effective results.
edscoop.com
Half of college students are stressed out by tech issues
Students are adjusting to online learning but technology challenges persist, according to survey results published Monday by Educause. Seventy-seven percent of students said they experienced technical issues over the 2021-22 academic year, and 51% of this group reported that such issues caused them to feel stressed. In line with survey...
The Tab
Higher education minister tries to clamp down on non-existent degrees in ‘Harry Potter studies’
The newly-appointed higher education minister, Andrea Jenkyns, has left many people confused as she told an event at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham: “The current system would rather our young people get a degree in Harry Potter studies, than in construction.”. Whilst one quick search on the UCAS...
How to use the Guardian University Guide 2023
Welcome to the Guardian University Guide 2023. Life is feeling closer to normal after nearly three years of disruption, which means prospective students can look forward to enjoying everything university has to offer. That means working hard, but also making new friends, discovering new interests and – just as importantly – having fun. This guide is here to help you figure out what matters most to you.
programminginsider.com
Must See Documentaries About the Future of Education
To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. We all know the importance of formal education but as the technology changes and evolves, so does the way human beings perceive information. The learning process faces a great amount of challenge with uncountable creative ways information can be displayed. This way, today’s students must be independent lifelong learners given that we live in a rapidly growing digital economy era.
The Public University of El Alto: Anarchist Collegiate Education
When writing about the mutualist anarchist community of FEJUVE, one of the things people might be asking is how the educational system works in the libertarian society of one hundred fourteen thousand. Well, there were schools that were made to educate the people of FEJUVE including the Public University of El Alto. This particular university was established back in September of 2000 and has been going strong for twenty-two years. Edurank ranked this particular college to be the fourteenth best college in all of Bolivia, which is pretty good considering the fact that this particular ranking has fifty-three Bolivian colleges.
I Speak Both Spanish And English. Most Jobs Treat Me As An Unpaid Translator.
"For me, being bilingual on the job means more work for less pay."
Public education missed the data revolution. It’s time to catch up
Last month, the U.S. Department of Education launched an effort to address teacher shortages. Secretary Miguel Cardona went on national TV to call attention to the school staffing crisis and announce the initiative. But is there a national staffing crisis? Are vacancies higher than normal? If so, in what subjects and in which schools? The…
gastro.org
Prepare for board exam success with DDSEP 10®
Are you planning to seek board certification or recertification in November? Use the GI field’s trusted source for testing preparation: DDSEP® 10. With mock questions and content created by leading GI subject-matter experts, DDSEP 10 has an interactive platform that allows you to self-assess your level of knowledge and test yourself with a format that replicates your upcoming board exam.
disruptmagazine.com
Embrace Defeat To Succeed; Lessons From Patrick Clark
There is a popular saying that says “Down But Not Out”. The reality is that most people give up when they experience defeat. To succeed in life and reach unimaginable heights, you must discipline yourself to embrace defeat. We talked to entrepreneur Patrick Clark for lessons on why...
wonkhe.com
Students are the key to an open research culture
The open research agenda represents a profound shift in how we investigate and think about the world. It describes the combined and collaborative efforts to create a scientific process that is transparent and robust, through making code, software, and educational materials freely available, allowing global access to research findings and data whilst diffusing knowledge through advanced digital technologies.
Bohra digital entrepreneurship shows how religious communities can help women thrive
Women from religious communities around the world, like the Dawoodi Bohras, are harnessing the potential of social media platforms to set up or expand their businesses and build entrepreneurial networks. The ease of access, wide reach and collaborative nature of these platforms is providing more women with financial opportunities previously unavailable to them. Research shows that religion can impact women’s abilities to launch, operate and sustain a business. Religious attitudes towards entrepreneurship affect the support, financial or emotional, that women get from their families and communities. But religious requirements can also provide the basis for entrepreneurship. Norms and customs around...
macaronikid.com
How to Create Connections with Your Child's Teacher
How to Create Connections with Your Child's Teacher. (Family Features) A new school year can feel like uncharted territory for children, parents and teachers alike as they learn new things and meet unfamiliar faces. Building a relationship with your child's teacher can help create a positive school experience for everyone involved. Plus, teachers who connect with their classroom families help families feel seen, heard and represented in the classroom.
apaonline.org
First Steps on the Rocky Path to Diversity and Inclusion in Cognitive Science
I was initially asked to develop an Intro to Cognitive Science course as an upper-level Liberal Studies Option for Degree students (majors) in a public college in Toronto, Canada. With much excitement, I developed the course “Smart Phones, Talking Apes, and Baby Geniuses: An Introduction to Cognitive Science.” The course covers Evolutionary Psychology, Massive Modularity, Language Acquisition, Artificial Intelligence, Ape Language Research, and Theory of Mind mostly in the format of debates with classic articles arguing for and against positions roughly divided into generativist and developmental sides (roughly: nature and nurture). I’ve genuinely enjoyed teaching this course, but a nagging concern has been whittling away at my enjoyment: should this course be more diverse and inclusive?
Interesting and Engaging Teaching Makes Learning Easier.
Students’ motivation in learning is influenced by how teachers instruct them. According to a study, pupils would enjoy studying more if they are in a good mood. The enjoyable learning process has a lot of advantages. ranging from the desire to study longer to accepting learning materials that are simple to understand (this fun learning can be done by increasing dopamine, endorphins, and oxygen in the brain.
