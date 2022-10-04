Read full article on original website
Windows 11 22H2 Update not showing
Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2 has been released. Most people with Windows 11 are getting this Feature Update which has many improvements. Though Windows 11 22H2 is available for most, it is being rolled out gradually. There are some users who are still not seeing the Feature Update being offered to their computers.In this guide, we show you what you can do if Windows 11 22H2 Update is not showing in the Windows Update. After this, you can download and install the Windows 11 2022 version easily on your PC.
F1 22 keeps crashing or freezing in VR on Windows PC
There is no doubt that F1 22 is a great racing game, and it is tailored not only for F1 fans. Now, for those who aren’t aware, F1 22 is available on PC and Virtual Reality (VR) devices. From what we have come to understand, some players have been experiencing freezing screens, jittering, and crashing where VR is concerned.
FineShare FineCam review: Transform your iPhone into a Webcam
Video conferencing has become a very important part of our lives. Be it a meeting at the office, a presentation, a job interview, a college lecture, or a regular video call with your friends or family, video conferencing comes in handy. The only issue is that our laptops and computer systems don’t have good-quality webcams. The quality of webcams has improved a lot, undoubtedly, but it is still not as good as our Smartphones. A good quality webcam is crucial to making your video look good to the viewers. You can, however, buy a high-quality external webcam, but we have a better idea for you.
The Division 2 low FPS, lagging, stuttering and freezing
Are your experiencing performance issues like lags, stutters, or low FPS in The Division 2? According to several users, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 keeps on stuttering or lagging on their PC. These issues can be caused due to various reasons. If you have outdated graphics drivers, you will face stutters in the game. Apart from that, lagging issues can be triggered due to weak or unstable internet connectivity. There can be other reasons for these performance issues that include broken game files, in-game overlays, too many programs running in the background, higher in-game graphics settings, etc.
How to delete Last accessed timestamp for Location, Camera, Microphone in Windows 11/10
Whenever a desktop application (say a browser) or Microsoft Store app accesses your webcam, location, or microphone on Windows 11/10 OS, its date and time are captured. That will help you know which app last accessed that particular item and at what time and date. You can access the Privacy & security page of the Settings app and select location, camera, or microphone and then you can see the last accessed history for apps and desktop applications for the selected option. And, if you ever need to delete the last accessed timestamp for location, camera, and microphone on your Windows 11/10 computer, then it can also be done easily using the options covered in this post.
How to Hide or Unhide Columns and Rows in Excel
Sometimes we have spreadsheets overrun with data and it can be quite cumbersome where Microsoft Excel is concerned. Not everyone wants to see the data all at the same time, so the best option to take here is to hide the columns, then unhide them whenever the data is needed.
Desktop background or Wallpaper not showing in Windows 11/10
Desktop is the home of our PC and the wallpaper sets its mood. We have the option to customize or change it as per our taste. We can use our own pictures as well as the default ones. Some users are complaining that the desktop background or wallpaper on their PC has disappeared. In this guide, we have a few solutions to help you if the desktop background or wallpaper is not showing in Windows 11/10.
How to Screenshot only one Monitor on Windows 11/10
We usually use Win+PrtScr shortcut to take a screenshot on Windows. It will automatically take the screenshot and save it in the Screenshots folder in Pictures folder. Or we use the PrtScr key alone to copy and paste the screenshot in image editors. When you have multiple monitors set up and use these shortcuts, they will screenshot all the monitors. You need to manually save the required screenshot and delete the other screenshots. What if there is a way to screenshot only one Monitor on Windows? In this guide, we show you how to screenshot only one monitor on Windows 11/10.
How to use Unallocated Drive Space in Windows 11/10
You may view your hard drive in Disk Management and realize that there are unallocated spaces. The space will be on the hard drive, but Windows cannot use it. It is like having a spare room in your house but it is locked off. The house plan will show it, the location, and the size, however, the occupants can’t get to it. In this post, we will show you how to use Unallocated Drive Space in Windows 11/10.
Fix DNS_PROBE_POSSIBLE error on Windows 11/10
We do not face any errors while browsing the internet on our web browsers on Windows. Sometimes, we encounter no internet connection error when our internet connection is down. Some users are facing DNS_PROBE_POSSIBLE errors while accessing websites on their web browsers. In this guide, we show you different ways to fix the DNS PROBE POSSIBLE error on different web browsers like Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and Brave.
How to animate Bullet points one at a time in PowerPoint
Bullets are points that are added to a list or data to make it more organized. In Microsoft PowerPoint, users can add animation to these bullets to show the points one at a time. When it comes to the animation effects, PowerPoint can let you choose to click once for each bullet point or have points appear automatically after a short delay.
Error PBR30225 on Xbox while making payments
Xbox is one of the popular gaming platforms among gamers and their communities. You can play many games on Xbox for free as well as by paying. As Xbox is available for both PC as an app and as consoles, there is no dearth of its availability and new updates on it. New games, updates, and features are rolled out frequently to commit the gamers and other users to it. Some players are facing issues while making payments on Xbox. They see an error code with PBR30225 on Xbox while making payments. In this guide, we have a few solutions that can help you fix the issue and complete the payment.
How to underclock GPU? Is it safe to do so?
A Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), popularly known as a graphics card/video card, is a processor made up of smaller specialized cores for multitasking. All these cores run at a certain speed based on the default clock speed set by the manufacturer for the graphics card. While most of us rarely change or adjust settings related to the graphics card and run it with the factory clock speed, some users want to optimize GPU by overclocking or underclocking it for playing games and other purposes. So, for those who want to underclock GPU, this post will be helpful. We will also discuss if it is safe to underclock GPU.
How to save Outlook Emails as files to computer
Want to save an important message as a file that you want to use for future use? Outlook gives you several options to save an email message. Users of Outlook can save their messages as a file in file types such as Text Only, Outlook Template, Outlook Message Format, Unicode, HTML, and MHT files. In this tutorial, we will discuss how to save a selected email message in Outlook as a file on your Windows PC.
Error loading media, File could not be played error in Chrome
Streaming has become a rage and there is no denying it. Multiple streaming platforms have come up giving us a lot of choices in selecting the best. Most users stream their content on web browsers. It provides a lot of conveniences as we can watch it anywhere on our laptops. Some users who are streaming content on Google Chrome are facing an error while trying to play videos. In this guide, we show you a few ways to fix Error loading media, File could not be played error in Chrome.
