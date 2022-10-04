A 20-year-old man from Ukiah is behind bars on suspicion of killing his friend, whose body was found in a shallow grave. The body of 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Vossler was found at the home of Christopher Franklin Hill’s relative in Potter Valley. Hill and Vossler were supposed to drive together from Laytonville to Ukiah on September 26th. But, the Vossler was reported missing after never returning from the trip. Investigators believe Vossler might have been killed inside the suspect’s car.

UKIAH, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO