CHP investigating Tuesday’s deadly collision near Las Plumas High as hit-and-run
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 12:12 P.M. UPDATE - The Butte County Coroner's Office has identified the man who died after he was hit by a vehicle on Tuesday. The coroner's office identified the man as 47-year-old Chad Henderson from Oroville. The CHP looking for a suspect who they believe hit Henderson...
Vehicular manslaughter suspect arrested for Live Oak crash last month
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A woman was arrested for vehicular manslaughter in connection with a crash on Highway 99 in Live Oak on Sept. 17, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said there was a two-vehicle crash on Highway 99 and Ivy Street last month. The driver...
Chico Multiple-Vehicle Crash Blocks Off-Ramp
Accident on 1st Avenue off-ramp May Have Involved Drunk Driver. A multiple-vehicle crash on a Chico off-ramp may have involved a drunk driver. The three-vehicle collision occurred off northbound S.R. 90 on the east 1st Avenue off-ramp around 8:19 p.m. The incident blocked the number one lane on the ramp, according to the accident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP).
Motorcyclist killed in Skyway crash Monday identified
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in a crash on Skyway earlier this week. It says 40-year-old Logan Awalt of Magalia died following a head-on crash with an SUV. Awalt was traveling north on his motorcycle on Skyway when...
Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
Motorcyclist crashes into tree west of Chico, taken to hospital
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with possible major injuries following a crash Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. The CHP said the motorcyclist was traveling around a curve in the area of the 2400 block of Chico River Road and slid off the road. The motorcyclist...
Burglary leads to 6 arrested in Cottonwood
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies arrested a person for operating a drug house in Cottonwood following a report of a burglary, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a business of Main Street in Cottonwood. Deputies said they...
Man lying on road dies after he was hit by vehicle
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A man who was lying in the road died after he was hit by a vehicle near Las Plumas High School Tuesday morning, according to the CHP. At about 5:30 a.m., officers responded to Las Plumas Avenue, west of Wyandotte Road, for a report of a person laying in the center median, the CHP said.
Amtrak train amputated legs of California man lying on tracks. Jury to decide who’s to blame
By the time Yuba City police found Joe Nevis on a sidewalk at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 24, 2016, they decided he was too drunk to take to jail, and instead had him taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital in nearby Marysville. Nevis spent 20 minutes at the hospital, where Dr. Hector...
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
Glenn County Sheriff's Office seeking information regarding hit-and-run crash
WILLOWS, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff's Office is seeking information from the public regarding a hit-and-run collision that happened over the weekend. At approximately 5:48 p.m on Saturday, deputies with the Glenn County Sheriff's Office responded to reports that a vehicle had struck a person who was attempting to cross Wood Street in the area of North Shasta Street in Willows.
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run near Colusa Casino arrested
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. - A 55-year-old man was arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run on Highway 45 last week, according to the CHP. The CHP said a 66-year-old woman was walking south on the east shoulder of Highway 45 from the Colusa Casino just after 8 p.m. on Thursday.
Over 400 pounds of pot found during search of Corning homes
CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police Department says it found 440 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth a street value of $260,000, Thursday morning. Police say an Animal Control Officer was in the area of the 1900 block of Mckinley Avenue when they got a strong smell of marijuana. The...
I-5 reopens after multi-vehicle crash in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 8:25 A.M. UPDATE - Interstate 5 was closed in both directions after a crash involving two semi-trucks and a commercial van Tuesday afternoon, according to the Glenn County Sheriff's Office. Just before 5 p.m., the southbound lane reopened. The CHP said at 7 p.m. that the interstate...
Man caught on camera spraying unknown substance on multiple homes in Woodson Bridge Estates
CORNING, Calif. - Some seniors living at Woodson Bridge Estates in Corning want answers after someone sprayed their property with an unknown substance, killing several plants and damaging property. One neighbor caught it on camera. A man is seen slowly driving down the road around 11 p.m. in a dark...
Firefighter Car Wash
The Butte County Fire academy hosted a car wash fundraiser. The car wash is one of their biggest fundraisers of the year.
Struggling small business owner in Redding was burglarized, one of a kind dinosaur stolen
ANDERSON, Calif. — Redding shop owner Kheri Tate was devastated Thursday morning when she realized her business had been burglarized, and her one-of-a-kind metal dinosaur was stolen from her statuary yard. Tate and her husband run a small family business in Anderson called Goodstuff Company. They say it was...
Historic Orland business destroyed in fire, power restored
ORLAND, Calif. - 8 A.M. UPDATE: As of Friday morning, three customers remain without power in Orland after a fire destroyed Bucke's Feed & Grain. It knocked out power to more than 1,100 PG&E customers Thursday night. The business, located on the 1000 block of 6th Street, completely burned down...
Arrest Made in Potter Valley Murder
A 20-year-old man from Ukiah is behind bars on suspicion of killing his friend, whose body was found in a shallow grave. The body of 18-year-old Aaron Joseph Vossler was found at the home of Christopher Franklin Hill’s relative in Potter Valley. Hill and Vossler were supposed to drive together from Laytonville to Ukiah on September 26th. But, the Vossler was reported missing after never returning from the trip. Investigators believe Vossler might have been killed inside the suspect’s car.
Man found dead found near rural illegal marijuana grow ruled homicide
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A man’s death near a large illegal marijuana grow last week was ruled a homicide, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the Butte County Sheriff’s Office received a call on Sept. 30 from a man and a woman in the Chico area who reported that they received a call that their brother was killed in a marijuana garden near the Campbellville area.
