Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Former Vermont residents accused of torturing child
WELLFORD, S.C. (WCAX) - Four former Vermont residents are accused of torturing a child. Together, they face nearly 50 charges related to repeated child abuse and cruelty. The victim’s father, Ian Tatro, stepmother Tenika Draper, stepgrandmother Trina Draper and step-uncle Ryan Dezotelle are all accused. They recently moved from...
WCAX
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
WCAX
OPENING STATEMENTS: Aita Gurung murder trial
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 7 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
WCAX
Dangerous drugs on campus have kids speaking out at Vermont high school
Crews on Thursday recovered the red pickup truck that belonged to a missing man, pulling it off the bottom of the Winooski River in Waterbury. It's only a game, but for Paul Trono, football has been part of who he is for more than half a century. Our Joe Carroll takes you out on the field to meet this Vermont Super Senior.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
New data to bolster Vermont’s domestic violence accountability efforts
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Council on Domestic violence is ramping up their data collection, specifically for domestic violence accountability programs. These programs are meant to help people who use abuse and control in intimate relationships to change their ways. While they’ve kept track of things like how many...
WCAX
No children injured in school bus crash in Northeast Kingdom
IRASBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - A frightening bus ride for some kids in the Northeast Kingdom on Thursday when a school bus and a truck towing a farm tractor on a trailer collided on Route 58 in Irasburg. The Irasburg Village School principal tells us that at least 13 students from...
WCAX
Fish and Wildlife hosts free event to “sight in” rifles
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
WCAX
Vt. State Police honor heroism, community service at awards ceremony
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont State Police took a moment on Friday to celebrate members of law enforcement and their efforts in their communities. “We know there will always be more to do and we can always do better,” said Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, “but we must give credit where credit is due.”
RELATED PEOPLE
WCAX
Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone. Updated: 5 hours ago. New York State Police are assisting the Malone Village Police after the...
WCAX
NY state police superintendent quits amid investigation
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s state police superintendent resigned Friday, days after Gov. Kathy Hochul said he was being investigated for his handling of internal personnel matters. In a statement, Hochul thanked Kevin Bruen for “his years of public service” and said that First Deputy Superintendent Steven...
WCAX
How Vermonters feel about president, direction of country, according to new poll
Man seriously injured in White River Junction shooting. Does capturing the perfect fall foliage shot have you crossing some lines?. With fall foliage near its peak, everybody is out for the perfect photo of the fall colors that cover the landscape in our region. Trial begins for man accused of...
WCAX
Scott, Siegel trade jabs in WCAX debate
Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across Vermont are opening up to visitors. Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone. Updated: 6 hours ago. New York State Police are assisting the Malone Village Police after the incident overnight. OPENING...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Reaction from North Country after judge blocks part of NY gun law
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A federal judge blocked key parts of a strict New York gun law that passed earlier this year, calling it unconstitutional. Many people speculate it was a hurried attempt to replace old laws ruled out by the Supreme Court in June. However, a lot of New...
WCAX
The common loon gets love in the Adirondacks
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Loons are getting some love during a celebration in the Adirondacks this weekend. The Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation invites one and all to celebrate Common Loons this Sunday, Oct. 9, from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Paul Smith’s College is hosting the event, which...
WCAX
Vermont researchers join study aimed at stopping spread of Lyme disease
JOHNSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers at NVU-Johnson are beginning a five-year regional study to figure out how to stop the spread of Lyme disease. “This is going to be applied research really to find practical solutions to see what works best to lower the tick population,” said William Landesman, an associate professor of biology at NVU-Johnson, soon to be Vermont State University.
WCAX
CEDRR receives funding for Rutland economic development
WATCH LIVE: Candidates for Vermont governor to debate on WCAX tonight. WCAX News on Thursday will kick off a series of debates as we near the mid-term election this November. Claremont Police investigating shooting in Walmart parking lot. Updated: 2 hours ago. Claremont Police say three people are in custody...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Vermont school PCB testing program off to rocky start
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Schools with high levels of PCBs discovered through mandatory state testing must foot the bill for fixes and additional testing. Alison Novak from Seven Days found that’s because they can’t yet tap into a pot of money set aside for things like this. She told our Darren Perron about what she uncovered. Watch the video to see their full conversation.
WCAX
‘Forever chemicals’ in deer, fish challenge hunters, tourism
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Wildlife agencies in the U.S. are finding elevated levels of a class of toxic chemicals in game animals such as deer — and that’s prompting health advisories in some places where hunting and fishing are ways of life and key pieces of the economy.
WCAX
With Vermont transitional housing program winding down, what’s next?
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state’s transitional housing program is winding down. Applications closed last weekend, leaving many people asking questions about what’s next, and without housing sooner than planned. Two people removed from the Travelodge in South Burlington this month say they have nowhere to go.
WCAX
Thousands of Vermonters now disqualified from student loan forgiveness
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Not as many Vermont borrowers as expected will be eligible for student loan relief. More than 11,000 Vermonters have private Federal Family Education Loans or FFEL loans. The Biden administration originally said borrowers could be eligible for loan relief if they consolidate these loans into direct...
Comments / 0