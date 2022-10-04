MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.Miami-Dade police said that the man who died was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter who fled. They said two people were involved. Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. "There...

