Click10.com
Pigeons painted pink spotted in Pembroke Pines park
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Among the green landscape of CB Smith Park in Pembroke Pines was something that stuck out just a bit on Thursday. Park goers were shocked to see two pigeons whose feathers had been dyed pink. “They are now just a bright target for predator animals,”...
Click10.com
Man dies during shootout outside home in Miami-Dade’s Leisure City
LEISURE CITY, Fla. – Detectives remained on the scene throughout the day as they investigated a man’s murder that happened early Friday morning outside of Miami-Dade County’s Leisure City area, north of Homestead. Police officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert shortly before 5 a.m., near the...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian struck and killed by Brightline train in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a Brightline train. North Miami Beach Police arrived to the scene near 163rd Street and Biscayne Boulevard at around 12:04 p.m., Friday. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a yellow tarp was seen next to the train...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 14-year-old girl who went missing in Allapattah
MIAMI (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 14-year-old girl who went missing in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, Lizdania Mendoza Ojeda was last seen on Sept. 23 in an unspecified part of Allapattah. The teen stands 5 feet,...
Bullets fly in southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, man killed
MIAMI - A man was killed in an overnight shooting in southwest Miami-Dade.Police said they received a ShotSpotter alert for gunfire in the 16400 block of SW 288th Lane. This is close to South Dade Senior High School. When officers arrived, they found the body of a man who had been shot laying on the ground in the front doorway of a residence.Miami-Dade police said that the man who died was involved in an exchange of gunfire with the shooter who fled. They said two people were involved. Family members told police they saw multiple men shooting at each other. "There...
Click10.com
Man arrested in August Miami Gardens gas station slaying
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police announced the arrest of a 28-year-old man they accuse of shooting and killing another man at a gas station back in August. Police said they arrested Jerry Jean-Baptiste Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge. He’s accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Carvacio...
WSVN-TV
Armed robber reportedly targets MetroPCS store in NE Miami-Dade; no injuries
NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed robber reportedly dialed up trouble at a cellphone store in Northeast Miami-Dade. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a call of an armed robbery at the MetroPCS location along Biscayne Boulevard, near Sans Souci Boulevard, at around 1 p.m., Friday. 7News...
WSVN-TV
SUV pulled out of Biscayne Bay after driver loses control
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver lost control of their vehicle and landed in Biscayne Bay. This occurred along the eastbound lanes of the Julia Tuttle Causeway, at Alton Road in Miami Beach, Wednesday night. The man behind the wheel was able to exit the car and swim back...
WSVN-TV
Libby and Laurel, Zoo Miami’s black bear siblings, get routine checkup
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was time to visit the vet for a pair of black bears at Zoo Miami. Libby and Laurel had a routine checkup on Thursday. The sisters had an ultrasound exam, dental cleaning, blood collection and even a manicure. Initial results show the furry siblings,...
Click10.com
Broward school bus, vehicle collide in Tamarac
TAMARAC, Fla. – One student was onboard a Broward County school bus when it collided with another vehicle Thursday morning, authorities confirmed. The crash occurred in the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and Prospect Road in Tamarac. Local 10 photojournalist Lani Yasuk-Carrier was at the scene as one of...
WSVN-TV
Antisemitic messages found on sidewalk at Weston neighborhood
WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Hateful vandalism was found in a South Florida neighborhood, which happened during the holiest holiday of the year for the Jewish community, Yom Kippur. Antisemitic messages were seen on sidewalks at a neighborhood in Weston Hills, Friday. The mayor of Weston released the following statement:...
biscaynetimes.com
Miami search and rescue crews face catastrophe
A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) task force sent to assist in search and rescue efforts in areas hit the hardest by Hurricane Ian, which barreled into Florida as a Category 4 storm exactly one week ago, is still on the ground. They’ve joined countless others who responded to a call...
WSVN-TV
Police find missing girl from Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department has found Sophia Morota. She was last seen wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt with black pants and was carrying a luggage with cheetah print on it. Morota has brown eyes and brown straight hair. She is approximately five feet and...
South Florida mom arrested for leaving kids home along while working
A South Florida mom was arrested for leaving her young children alone while she went to work at her restaurant job.
WSVN-TV
Students evacuated from preschool in Fort Lauderdale after fire breaks out at chabad next door
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Students were evacuated from a Jewish preschool after a fire broke out next door. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to Chabad Lubavitch of Fort Lauderdale and Shalom Preschool at 3518 N. Ocean Drive, Friday afternoon. According to officials, the fire started in an air conditioning...
WSVN-TV
Victim struck and killed in hit-and-run in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - A deadly hit-and-run happened overnight in South Florida. Police responded to the scene along Northwest 27th Avenue and 21st Terrace at around 11:30, Wednesday night. When they arrived, the found an adult male who had been hit by a car. That vehicle was said to have fled...
If Hurricane Ian had struck southeast Florida: Here’s how bad it would have been
The nation watched aghast as Hurricane Ian pummeled the west coast of Florida, sending a storm surge of 12 feet into some areas, and dropping 15 to 19 inches of rain on coastal spots such as North Port and even inland to the outskirts of Orlando. The surge planted yachts atop cars and took out homes, while the flooded Myakka River north of Fort Myers made Interstate 75 impassable. Further ...
WSVN-TV
Think pink: Make-A-Wish Southern Florida grants bedroom makeover to girl fighting leukemia
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A little girl who is in the fight of her life received a much-needed reason to smile, thanks to Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. For Gabriela Montes de Oca, the wait for a bedroom makeover ended on Wednesday. 7News cameras captured the 10-year-old hugging her mother moments...
WSVN-TV
Migrants found inside Key Biscayne park
KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Approximately 20 migrants reportedly landed on the shores of South Florida. On Thursday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received a call around 3 a.m. about a woman in Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park who was dehydrated. The park was closed at the time they got the alert.
WSVN-TV
Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Drive scheduled to deliver donations
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief Drive, hosted by the Mayor of Sweetwater and radio personality Mobile Mike, prepared to deliver all the donations from earlier this week to affected areas on the west coast of Florida. Crews gathered at the Pembroke Gardens Mall as pallets...
