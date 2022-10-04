ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Edgerrin James' Son Announces College Basketball Commitment

Former NFL running back Edgerrin James' son has announced his commitment for college basketball. Edgerrin "Jizzle" James Jr., a four-star point guard, committed to the University of Cincinnati on Tuesday night. He chose the Bearcats over Georgia and LSU. The Orlando (Fla.) Olympia product also held offers from Georgetown, Florida...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

ESPN Releases Its College Basketball Preseason Top 25

We're about a month away from the start of the 2022-23 college basketball season and the preseason polls have started trickling in. This week, ESPN's Jeff Borzello decided to release his official preseason top 25 ranking ahead of the new season starting. There are plenty of blue bloods in the top 10, though the reigning national champion didn't even crack the top five.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
The Spun

Look: Les Miles Pitched As Candidate For Prominent Job

Les Miles coaching star has fallen a bit since leaving the bayou. But one caller on Wednesday's "Paul Finebaum Show" believes that the Mad Hatter would be a hand-in-glove fit for the Auburn Tigers. It's no secret that the Bryan Harsin era will be coming to an end shortly. So...
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Fans Are Grossed Out By Helmet Photo

Ohio State and Michigan are arguably the most bitter rivals in college football. So when an edited photo of a helmet combining the designs of the two programs went viral on Tuesday, Buckeye fans weren't too happy with the image. This theoretical helmet design depicted the classic Michigan helmet design...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Recruiting#Shooting Guard#The King Regional#Morgan State#Syracuse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Troubling Clemson News

Troubling news involving Clemson football players Malcolm Greene and Fred Davis surfaced this Wednesday. Davis was arrested for an incident that took place in July of 2021. He allegedly hit a postal vehicle while speeding. According to The Journal’s Riley Morningstar, a lawsuit filed in local court shows that Greene...
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

New Oregon OL commit Bryce Boulton breaks down his decision

Palm Desert (Calif.) offensive lineman Bryce Boulton just announced he’ll play his college ball at Oregon. The public commitment has been a long time coming. He actually committed silently to the Ducks back in July when he visited for Oregon's big Saturday Night Live event. "I committed at that...
EUGENE, OR
NBA Analysis Network

This Clippers-Suns-Magic Trade Sends Chris Paul To L.A.

Have you ever left someone, or something, and asked yourself what you were thinking in hindsight? NBA players and their teams are the same. It could be a lover, a job, or a hometown. In any event, you surely have a reason for moving on when you decided to do so. In any event, some people will tell you it’s “too late to go back”.
NBA
247Sports

Elite shooter Darren Harris breaks down his final four schools

One of the top shooters in the class of 2024 Darren Harris is down to four schools. The 6-foot-6, 195-pound small forward from Fairfax, Va., will choose from Duke, Maryland, Miami and Ohio State with no timetable for a decision. “This is a final four,” Harris said. “Each school has...
FAIRFAX, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy