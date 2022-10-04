ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers Dealing With Injuries to Five Defensive Starters

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers defense will be thin to start Week 5.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be limited on defense as they start preparation for Week 5. To start the practice week, the team will have five players dealing with injuries.

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon will continue to miss time with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3. The starting cornerback has yet to practice since the game and likely will not this week, according to head coach Mike Tomlin.

Other starting cornerback Cam Sutton is also dealing with a hamstring injury. Tomlin did not rule Sutton out against the Buffalo Bills, but if he's unable to play, Pittsburgh will turn to Levi Wallace and James Pierre on the outside.

Safeties Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick are also dealing with injuries after the game. Edmunds is in concussion protocol and will need to be cleared before the game. Fitzpatrick has a knee injury that will be managed throughout the week.

Defensive tackle Cam Heyward suffered a wrist and ankle injuries during Week 4 against the New York Jets. He did not miss time during the game but could be limited throughout the practice week.

Steelers Name Kenny Pickett Starting QB

Steelers Hopeful T.J. Watt Will Return Next Week

Steelers vs Jets Takeaways: Kenny Pickett is a Winner

Fan Dies After Falling From Escaloter at Steelers Stadium

Antonio Brown Defends Exposing Himself to Woman in Hotel Pool

