Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
utv44.com
Baldwin Co Sheriff's Office seeks man missing from Fish River/Marlow area
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — BCSO is asking for the community’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Tony Allen Hall. He was last seen at the Dixie Oaks Marathon Gas Station in Fish River/Marlow area on 10/1/2022 around 7:00 P.M. Mr. Hall is 5’6” 150 lbs. If you have information...
utv44.com
Escambia Co FL Sheriff's Office seeks missing endangered adult
MISSING ENDANGERED ADULT: Amanda Dees Harper (42 years old) Amanda was last seen today (10/07/22) around 11:15am, on the 6600 blk of Pensacola Blvd. She is 5'4, 140 lbs, and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Amanda was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue skirt, and blue shoes. She may be driving a white, Honda Pilot, FL Tag# Z86JIE.
Comments / 0