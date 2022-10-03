Read full article on original website
American Airlines passenger charged after being filmed punching a flight attendant
A California man who was captured on video punching an American Airlines flight attendant in the back of the head on a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles has been arrested, federal prosecutors said. Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, of Westminster, was charged Thursday with one count of interference with...
An American Airlines passenger says they booked a direct flight across the US to avoid issues with their wheelchair. They ended up stranded at an airport after employees forgot to load it onto the plane.
"I couldn't leave the airport. It was really difficult for me to get moved and go to the bathroom," Xavi Santiago, who flew from California to Florida, said
An American Airlines passenger was hit in the head by a food cart that came loose during landing, the FAA says
The passenger received a minor injury while the Airbus A321 was landing in Rhode Island, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.
Flight Attendants and Pilots Expose Airline Industry Secrets
Though airline secrets are typically closely-held, some current and former employees have been speaking out. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, FiveO.com, Google.com, Instagram.com, and WeAreTravelGirls.com.
A traveler who took a carry-on to avoid losing her bag says American Airlines checked it after she boarded, then lost it
A passenger said American Airlines checked her cabin bag after she'd boarded her flight, then lost it. She said she'd packed hand luggage only to avoid her bag being lost amid the summer's travel chaos. More than three weeks later, she still hasn't been reunited with her bag, she said.
Woman gives birth ‘real quick’ during American Airlines flight
A woman gave birth “real quick” during an American Airlines flight last week, her sister said, after boarding the plane seven months pregnant.A TikToker named Kendall documented the incident, which happened last Wednesday, in a series of viral videos.The labour occurred on an AA flight from New York’s JFK airport bound for the Dominican Republic on 7 September, Kendall said.She said that her sister had complained of pain on the drive to the airport, joking on the way that she could go into labour in the car as the bumpy road was making her side hurt.She said the pain continued once...
Air Canada just ordered 30 electric planes that can carry passengers up to 500 miles as the race for airlines to cut emissions intensifies
Air Canada announced Thursday that it had ordered 30 ES-30 electric aircraft from Heart Aerospace. The plane can fly up to 124 miles in all-electric mode or up to 500 miles with capacity limitations. The Swedish manufacturer has garnered firm orders from United Airlines and Mesa Airlines. Air Canada is...
American Airlines Is Making Big Changes to Its Cabins
American Airlines recently announced it would begin offering suites to members of its business class. As The Street’s Veronika Bondarenko recently explained, these suites are “ultra-luxury seats… divided by individual doors and can transform from individual armchairs to a quad for a group of four to lie-back sleeper seats depending on the travelers' preference.”
Flight attendants will get more rest between shifts under new FAA rule
Airlines will be required to give flight attendants at least 10 hours off duty between shifts, one more hour than currently, under a rule announced Tuesday by the Federal Aviation Administration. Acting FAA Administrator Billy Nolen said that the extra hour of rest would contribute to safety. The rule goes...
A British Airways Boeing 787 #BA195 to Houston made it all the way to Greenland before deciding to come back to Heathrow
A British Airways Boeing 787 made it all the way to Greenland before deciding they didn’t want to go to Houston so came back to Heathrow instead. British Airways flight #BA195 almost reached Greenland heading to Houston then turned back to London Heathrow Airport. The Boeing 787-9 (reg. G-ZBKE)...
American Airlines may end a real customer advantage for a sad, twisted reason
It's easy to think all US airlines are the same. Well, so similar that sometimes it doesn't make that much difference which one you fly. Yet each has small pockets of difference that -- given four of them own more than 80% of all airline seats -- can truly stand out.
A Major Airline Just Launched A 17-Hour (And World's Fourth-Longest) Flight
During those bad early days of the pandemic, restrictions and stay-at-home orders made it difficult to drive a few hours to the next town over. Flying for 16 hours might as well have been a trip to the moon. With airlines suspending flights and most countries closing borders to non-citizens,...
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
WATCH: FAA updates rest rule for flight attendants
Flight attendants will be getting more time off between their shifts.
Holding airlines accountable for flight delays and cancellations
This past summer, countless Americans took to the skies, some travelling for the first time in years since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. But instead of an easy flight, tens of thousands of would-be passengers had their flights delayed or cancelled all together, leaving some of them stranded far from home.
Virgin Atlantic Airline Adopts A Gender-Neutral Uniform Policy
Virgin Atlantic announced last week that it’d updated its gender identity policy. Part of the change includes allowing its staffers to choose a uniform, designed by fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, that best represents them regardless of gender, gender identity or gender expression. The company said in a press release...
Airline Pilot Contract Talks Ongoing as Holiday Travel Season Looms
A pilots union representing roughly 14,000 pilots with American Airlines says ongoing contract negotiations are at a “frustrating” point as talks near three years. “It’s not only to improve our pilots’ professional and financial lives, it’s actually to inject reliability into American Airlines,” Capt. Dennis Tajer said.
Wisk’s new eVTOL air taxi designed for FAA certification process
Wisk, the Boeing-backed developer of electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxis, has unveiled its sixth-generation passenger aircraft it calls the “first self-flying, all-electric, four-passenger… candidate for type certification” from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). That claim to precedence appears based largely on Wisk’s eVTOL conception of...
Video of Planes 'Landing Parallel' at San Francisco Airport Is Pretty Cool to See
Think parallel parking into a tight spot is tricky? That's nothing. Try parallel landing an airplane!. If that sounds like a wild statement, we'd agree. However, seeing is believing, and photographer @jakeasnerphoto managed to capture an amazing video of two planes touching down at the San Francisco Airport at the same time, side by side!
United Airlines Suspends Service at JFK Airport
The airline is seeking more flight slots at the New York-based hub in order to keep up with the competition.
