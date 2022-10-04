STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Urban Mission in Steubenville is set to begin work on the 7th Street Plaza in the city's downtown. The Urban Mission acquired the plaza on 7th Street in 2019 and had to pause work there to help with the various challenges the community faced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is now ready to get underway with phase one of renovations to the space.

