ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Groundbreaking ceremony held for Steubenville City Schools STEM Building

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Steubenville City Schools STEM Building has many excited about the future of the program. "For somebody like me who’s born and raised in Steubenville, went to Big Red, graduated from Big Red, I'd like to say this is a dream come true," School Board President William Hendricks said.
STEUBENVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
WTOV 9

The Urban Mission embarks on improvements to downtown Steubenville structure

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Urban Mission in Steubenville is set to begin work on the 7th Street Plaza in the city's downtown. The Urban Mission acquired the plaza on 7th Street in 2019 and had to pause work there to help with the various challenges the community faced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is now ready to get underway with phase one of renovations to the space.
STEUBENVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy