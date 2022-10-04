Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking ceremony held for Steubenville City Schools STEM Building
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Steubenville City Schools STEM Building has many excited about the future of the program. "For somebody like me who’s born and raised in Steubenville, went to Big Red, graduated from Big Red, I'd like to say this is a dream come true," School Board President William Hendricks said.
Pennsylvania teacher suspended for refusing preferred pronoun policy reinstated by district
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. (TND) — A Pennsylvania school district has reportedly reinstated a teacher who was placed on leave for bucking a now-suspended policy requiring staff to recognize students' preferred pronouns. South Side School District (SSSD) high school biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was placed on administrative leave...
Commissioners in Jefferson County discuss BHJ's active transportation corridor plan
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Commissioners in Jefferson County returned to the discussion of an active transportation corridor as proposed by the Brooke-Hancock-Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission. The talk included the Market Street Bridge, where County Engineer Jim Branagan said once again if it was Ohio’s bridge he'd take it down,...
Senators Brown, Casey stump in Steubenville, discuss importance of labor unions
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Democratic Senators Sherrod Brown of Ohio and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania made a few stops, including in Steubenville, to talk about the importance of labor unions and your right to get out to vote. "We're two of the most pro-worker, pro-union members of the United...
Kistler students celebrate summer reading program with the United Way
WILKES-BARRE — Bill Jones, President and CEO of United Wyoming Valley, said research shows that reading just six books over the summer c
The Urban Mission embarks on improvements to downtown Steubenville structure
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — The Urban Mission in Steubenville is set to begin work on the 7th Street Plaza in the city's downtown. The Urban Mission acquired the plaza on 7th Street in 2019 and had to pause work there to help with the various challenges the community faced during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. But it is now ready to get underway with phase one of renovations to the space.
