Thursday's Daily Pulse
Florida consumer sentiment remains at Great Recession levels. Floridians’ opinions about current economic conditions were gloomy. Views of personal financial situations now compared with a year ago decreased slightly by four-tenths of a point from 53.8 to 53.4. However, these views were divided across sociodemographic groups with men and people with an annual income over $50,000 expressing more favorable views. Similarly, opinions as to whether now is a good time to buy a major household item like an appliance declined by one-tenth of a point from 54.1 to 54. These opinions were also split by demographics with men, people age 60 and older, and people with an annual income over $50,000 expressing more favorable views. [Source: UF News]
Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools indefinitely
Hurricane Ian closes some Florida schools indefinitely. The devastation from Hurricane Ian has left schools shuttered indefinitely in parts of Florida, leaving storm-weary families anxious for word on when and how children can get back to classrooms. As rescue and recovery operations continue in the storm’s aftermath, several school systems in hard-hit counties in southwestern Florida can’t say for sure when they’ll reopen. Some schools are without power and still assessing the damage, as well as the impact on staff members who may have lost homes or can’t return to work. More from the AP, WMNF, and the Tampa Bay Times.
Lawmakers to free up more relief money
Florida lawmakers plan to pump more money into a new state disaster-relief fund, which Gov. Ron DeSantis has been running through to speed recovery from Hurricane Ian. House and Senate leaders announced Wednesday the Joint Legislative Budget Commission will hold an emergency meeting next week to release an additional $360 million into the Emergency Preparedness and Response Fund, which was established this year with $500 million.
