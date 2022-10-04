The Board of Trustees for the Mid-Continent Public Library consists of twelve members, four representatives from each county: Platte, Clay, and Jackson. The board recently voted to reverse an increase in the operating levy, which was the approved by voters in 2016. This was the first increase approved in thirty years. I strongly oppose this irresponsible and unwise tax cut, which will net property owners only about $5 to $12. Therefore, I am sending the following letter to the Board of Trustees, and I strongly encourage all residents of Platte County to not allow the board to counteract the will of the voters.

