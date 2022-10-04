Read full article on original website
Adults charged in fire deaths of three children
Two adults have been charged with child endangerment in connection with the death of three children during a fire in Kansas City’s northland in July 2021. David Hardy, 37, of Belton, was charged with felony child endangerment for possessing methamphetamine with children in his home. Elizabeth Kennison, 39, of Parkville, was charged with misdemeanor child endangerment for leaving the children with Hardy, knowing that he possessed methamphetamine.
15 Years Ago–October 3, 2007
In an appearance in Platte County Circuit Court last week, murder suspect Jacob E. McGinnis waived his right to trial by jury. His fate will be determined by Judge Abe Shafer, who will preside over the bench trial. McGinnis has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in the murder of Steven J. Sandoval, 32, of Platte City in September of 2005. He is also charged with the forcible rape of Sandoval’s wife, two counts of armed criminal action and one count of burglary in the first degree.
Time to develop a fire escape plan
On July 14, 2021, flames and smoke engulfed a Platte County home in the 7200 block of N. Avalon Street, Kansas City. Firefighters responding to the 9-1-1 call observed a child on the floor with a red torch lighter. Ultimately, three children died in the morning blaze and another child was treated at the hospital. While authorities say methamphetamine was found inside the residence, bomb and arson investigators say they found no evidence it was being produced inside the occupied dwelling.
Opposed to library tax cut
The Board of Trustees for the Mid-Continent Public Library consists of twelve members, four representatives from each county: Platte, Clay, and Jackson. The board recently voted to reverse an increase in the operating levy, which was the approved by voters in 2016. This was the first increase approved in thirty years. I strongly oppose this irresponsible and unwise tax cut, which will net property owners only about $5 to $12. Therefore, I am sending the following letter to the Board of Trustees, and I strongly encourage all residents of Platte County to not allow the board to counteract the will of the voters.
The man who built local museum
Love and loss, friendship and family are themes within the display “Frederick Krause, an Immigrant Boy’s Story of Hope and Success!” which runs through Oct. 17 at the Ben Ferrel Platte County Museum at Third and Ferrel in Platte City. One hundred seventy years ago this September,...
Appointments to boards and commissions
The letter to the editor in last week’s Landmark from Carol Clopton raised a couple of issues that I need to address. And then I have a comment about the state of campaigning today. First the topic of county boards and commissions. Carol echoes my opponent and his supporters...
