well this just goes to show people that no matter how much money you got whether it's $65 or $65 million when it's your time it's your time and you can't buy more time and you can't take anything with you
I’m 74 years old & have been listening to Miss Loretta’s songs since I’m 15. I drove from NY to Hurricane Hills to see her in concert in 2004. She poured her heart out in that concert & interacted very well with the audience she didn’t disappoint at all. I yelled out, Loretta I drove all the way from NY just to see & hear you tonight, I love you. Loretta responded, Thank you so much Honey, I love you too…. Have a safe trip home.
Money isn't everything she had Love for everyone an everyone loves her.REST IN PEACE 👸 👑 🙏
Related
How Much Was Loretta Lynn Worth Upon Her Death at Age 90?
Reba McEntire's Tribute To Loretta Lynn Will Leave You In Tears
The Tragic Truth About Loretta Lynn's Children
Loretta Lynn’s Children: How Many Kids Did She Have?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loretta Lynn obituary
Before Loretta Lynn died, she asked Mississippi’s Chapel Hart to remake one of her songs
Dolly Parton Releases Statement On The Passing Of Her “Sister” Loretta Lynn: “She Was A Wonderful Human Being, Had Millions Of Fans And I’m One Of Them”
Loretta Lynn Spoke on the Afterlife Before Her Death: ‘I’m Gonna Stick With God’
RELATED PEOPLE
Willie Nelson Attempted Suicide: Singer Sparks Worries Following Shocking Confession
Alan Jackson’s Emotional Concert in Dallas Leaves Fans in Tears
How Shania Twain Discovered Her Ex-Husband Was Having an Affair
Loretta Lynn Net Worth 2022: Music Icon Wanted Her Fortune Converted To Cash Before Death
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sissy Spacek Releases Emotional Statement on Loretta Lynn’s Death
Reba McEntire Speaks Out About Stepson’s Divorce from Kelly Clarkson
Priscilla Presley Still Mourns the Death of Her Beloved Grandson
Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son
Wynonna Judd Opens Up About Her Mother’s Death: “I Did Not Know She Was At The Place She Was At When She Ended It”
The List
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 7