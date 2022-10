The TCU Horned Frogs are celebrating their 126th birthday this year and have quietly produced a ton of NFL talent. Included are two current Cowboys in OT Aviante Collins and electric return man KaVontae Turpin. Other current players in the league include DE Jerry Hughes, CB Jason Verrett, WR Jalen Reagor, S Tre’Von Moehrig and former Cowboys QB Andy Dalton.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 25 MINUTES AGO