Salt Lake City, UT

Ogden Police Department partners with pawnshop to sell seized guns

OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police Department plans to help to save funds by selling guns they seized. Although law enforcement is hesitant to put the guns back on the market, Ogden City has set up a program with a local pawn shop. The shop will sell firearms confiscated by the police department and use the proceeds to help the Weber-Morgan Narcotic Strike Force.
New dignity index rates candidates on how civil they are

SALT LAKE CITY — As mid-term elections draw near, there’s a new ranking system that scores how civil candidates are when they disagree. The University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics and Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute helped create the index. Jesse Graham from the Hinckley Insitute...
Lori Vallow trial is put on hold due to competency issues

SALT LAKE CITY — Idaho Seventh District Judge Steven W. Boyce has suspended the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell. The suspension is in relation to a motion brought by Daybell’s attorneys that reportedly involved Vallow Daybell’s competency to stand trial. On Oct. 3, attorneys for Vallow...
Governor Cox presents awards to state employees.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Award of Excellence was presented to 23 Utah state employees in a ceremony this week. Governor Cox handed out the awards at the Kearns Mansion. In all, there are five categories that honor state employees: outstanding public service, leadership, heroism, innovation and efficiency, and energy and environment.
Pioneer Park Coalition proposes homelessness solution

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Pioneer Park Coalition proposed a new solution to reduce homelessness and crime in Salt Lake City.   Despite the millions of dollars of state funding going towards reducing homelessness and the Salt Lake City Police Department’s (SLCPD) statistics that say crime is down, the coalition, along with neighbors and […]
Pioneer Park Coalition announces plan to combat crime, homelessness

SALT LAKE CITY — In a 27-page report, the Pioneer Park Coalition on Thursday announced a three-pronged plan to deal with homelessness and crime in Salt Lake City. The plan includes housing alternatives to homeless camps and shelters. In a news release, the coalition says several business leaders have...
New poll suggests marriage is dying

SALT LAKE CITY — A new Deseret News survey conducted with BYU shows a decrease in the number of marriages as well as people in relationships. The survey showed that many Americans are concerned with the economy and inflation and fear their income won’t be able to keep up with basics like food and transportation.
How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation

And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
Utah Chick-fil-A employee praised for paying for family’s wedding catering

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Chick-fil-A employee is being praised after he covered the bill for a wedding when he heard of the challenges the family had faced. Kelli Smith, the local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Centerville wrote in a post, “In July, Jared asked if we could cater a wedding at the last minute because a couple’s original caterer was unable to fulfill the order.”
University of Utah Health app MyChart now available in Spanish

SALT LAKE CITY – As the population of Spanish-speaking residents grows in the state, University of Utah Health has adapted its MyChart app to also cater to their patients. U of U Health is now the first major healthcare network in the state to offer a Spanish-language portal. Dr....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

