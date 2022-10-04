Read full article on original website
Related
KSLTV
Get Gephardt: Accidental bill pay leaves woman fighting two years for a $1,387 refund
BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — Way back in November 2020, Claudia Ross made a mistake when paying bills online. “I accidentally sent CenturyLink a payment that should have gone to someone else,” she said. Ross doesn’t even have a CenturyLink account anymore, but by checking the wrong box she...
kslnewsradio.com
Ogden Police Department partners with pawnshop to sell seized guns
OGDEN, Utah — Ogden Police Department plans to help to save funds by selling guns they seized. Although law enforcement is hesitant to put the guns back on the market, Ogden City has set up a program with a local pawn shop. The shop will sell firearms confiscated by the police department and use the proceeds to help the Weber-Morgan Narcotic Strike Force.
kslnewsradio.com
New dignity index rates candidates on how civil they are
SALT LAKE CITY — As mid-term elections draw near, there’s a new ranking system that scores how civil candidates are when they disagree. The University of Utah’s Hinckley Institute of Politics and Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute helped create the index. Jesse Graham from the Hinckley Insitute...
kslnewsradio.com
Election threats reported in Utah, as other states still see ‘unusual’ levels
SALT LAKE CITY — The FBI said this week seven states are still seeing unusual levels of threats against election officials. All of the states involved have seen their 2020 results questioned. Utah was not among those, however, Utah elections officials are not immune. At least two county clerks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kslnewsradio.com
Lori Vallow trial is put on hold due to competency issues
SALT LAKE CITY — Idaho Seventh District Judge Steven W. Boyce has suspended the murder trial of Lori Vallow Daybell. The suspension is in relation to a motion brought by Daybell’s attorneys that reportedly involved Vallow Daybell’s competency to stand trial. On Oct. 3, attorneys for Vallow...
kslnewsradio.com
Governor Cox presents awards to state employees.
SALT LAKE CITY — The Award of Excellence was presented to 23 Utah state employees in a ceremony this week. Governor Cox handed out the awards at the Kearns Mansion. In all, there are five categories that honor state employees: outstanding public service, leadership, heroism, innovation and efficiency, and energy and environment.
Pioneer Park Coalition proposes homelessness solution
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Pioneer Park Coalition proposed a new solution to reduce homelessness and crime in Salt Lake City. Despite the millions of dollars of state funding going towards reducing homelessness and the Salt Lake City Police Department’s (SLCPD) statistics that say crime is down, the coalition, along with neighbors and […]
Utah Housing Preservation Fund receives $10 million to save affordable housing
Affordable housing across Utah will receive a boost thanks to a $10 million contribution to the Utah Housing Preservation Fund, whose mission is to renovate low-income housing across the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kslnewsradio.com
Pioneer Park Coalition announces plan to combat crime, homelessness
SALT LAKE CITY — In a 27-page report, the Pioneer Park Coalition on Thursday announced a three-pronged plan to deal with homelessness and crime in Salt Lake City. The plan includes housing alternatives to homeless camps and shelters. In a news release, the coalition says several business leaders have...
kslnewsradio.com
New poll suggests marriage is dying
SALT LAKE CITY — A new Deseret News survey conducted with BYU shows a decrease in the number of marriages as well as people in relationships. The survey showed that many Americans are concerned with the economy and inflation and fear their income won’t be able to keep up with basics like food and transportation.
utahbusiness.com
How Elizabeth Smart founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation
And changed the way survivors are seen. The Founder Series is a column by and about Utah founders and how they got to where they are today. Click here to read past articles in the series. My whole life has prepared me for the work I’m doing today. One day,...
The Training Table is officially coming back
The Training Table announced Friday that it will be returning to Utah after closing in 2016
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Utah Chick-fil-A employee praised for paying for family’s wedding catering
CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Chick-fil-A employee is being praised after he covered the bill for a wedding when he heard of the challenges the family had faced. Kelli Smith, the local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A Centerville wrote in a post, “In July, Jared asked if we could cater a wedding at the last minute because a couple’s original caterer was unable to fulfill the order.”
kslnewsradio.com
Tooele School District launches program to help students experiencing homelessness
TOOELE, Utah — The Tooele School district is running a new program to help children experiencing homelessness. Tooele School District Homeless Liaison Laura Burdine said in addition to providing resources to families, they also look at the underlying issues that lead to homelessness. “We look at how maybe they...
kjzz.com
Utah man with extensive criminal history among Metro Gang Unit's Top 10 Most Wanted
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Metro Gang Unit placed Jaelyn Isaiah Fountain on its 10 Most Wanted List. The probationer has an extensive criminal history, even though he is only 25 years old. Fountain is a documented gang member. The MGU has Fountain listed as a top priority due to his propensity to commit violence against people.
kjzz.com
'Very troubling' video of fights, vandalism seen outside homeless resource center
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Fighting and vandalism were captured on "very troubling" video outside a homeless resource center in Salt Lake City. Bob Danielson said he’s had a bottle thrown at him, been chased by a man with a knife, and had his building including the windows pelted by rocks—all at the place where he makes a living.
Tooele police utilizing Flock Safety cameras to help curb crime
The police department's monthly all offense total stats show that other crimes, like burglaries, theft from motor vehicles and shoplifting stayed pretty consistent, year over year.
SCAM: Washington Terrace man going door-to-door ‘checking water quality’
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – The Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is warning the public about a man who has reportedly been going door-to-door in Washington Terrace claiming he is with a construction company, checking water quality and needs access to the home. WCSO put out a scam alert Wednesday morning, stating that they received […]
kslnewsradio.com
University of Utah Health app MyChart now available in Spanish
SALT LAKE CITY – As the population of Spanish-speaking residents grows in the state, University of Utah Health has adapted its MyChart app to also cater to their patients. U of U Health is now the first major healthcare network in the state to offer a Spanish-language portal. Dr....
ksl.com
Judge dismisses murder case against 17-year-old Utahn, ruling the action was justified
SALT LAKE CITY — A 3rd District Court judge dismissed a first-degree murder case on Thursday after making a determination that a Millcreek teenager charged with murder was justified in firing a gun in an attempt to stop a fight outside a Salt Lake City club. Alex Ruiz-Martinez, 17,...
Comments / 1