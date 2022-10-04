Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine has named Stuart Godwin, MD, associate chief medical officer of its Fairmont (W.Va.) Medical Center. Dr. Godwin, an emergency medicine physician, has served Fairmont Medical Center since its opening in June 2020, according to an Oct. 6 news release from the health system. He most recently served as medical director of Fairmont's emergency department.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO