ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, LA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTBS

SPD: Investigation reveals man shot himself at Dean Road apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. - Further investigation of a shooting Wednesday afternoon determined a man who was injured by gunfire shot himself, Shreveport police said Thursday in a news release. Police were called to the Hillside Apartments in the 9200 block of Dean Road around 3:15 p.m. on a report that a...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Suspect in October 3rd Shooting Investigation and Requesting Assistance from the Public. Shreveport, Louisiana – The Shreveport Police Department announced on October 5, 2022, that on October 3, police were dispatched to the 2500 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on reports of a shooting.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Greenwood, LA
Greenwood, LA
Crime & Safety
KSLA

SPD seeking leads in double shooting; video released to public

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that left a man and a young woman injured. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, SPD officers got a call regarding a shooting in the 5700 block of South Lakeshore. Officers at the scene found a 17-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were taken to Shreveport hospitals with non-life-threatening gunshot injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Caught on camera: SPD seeking alleged storage unit burglars

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department (SPD) is looking for multiple alleged suspects involved in a burglary at storage units. On Aug. 12, SPD was contacted about a burglary at the 100 block of Dalton Street. When officers arrived they learned suspects had cut multiple locks off of storage building units at the location. The individuals stole items from inside different units.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

SPD: 4 suspects wanted for domestic violence offenses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport are seeking tips from the public to help them locate four men wanted for domestic violence offenses. Shreveport police on Friday identified four men that are accused of a variety of domestic violence offenses. Nathan Pierce, 47, is wanted for domestic battery...
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Truck Drivers#Repo Man#Shootouts#Gmc Denali#Gat
KTBS

Man wounded in early morning carjacking in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are looking for the suspects responsible for a carjacking in Shreveport early Friday. According to police, three people carjacked a vehicle in the 1000 block of Dudley Drive at the Lakeville Townhomes around 1:45 a.m. As the victim ran away, the suspects fired multiple shots and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Winnsboro man arrested in Greenwood shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A man accused of shooting at a repo agent and damaging property at a storage facility in Greenwood Tuesday has been booked into jail on multiple charges, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release. Samuel McMurry, 42, of Winnsboro, is charged with aggravated assault with...
GREENWOOD, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
lincolnparishjournal.com

GSU students arrested for gun, marijuana in dorm

Two Grambling State students were arrested Wednesday after police executed a search warrant on their dorm room, recovering marijuana and a firearm. A staff member of GSU residential housing staff conducted a routine walkthrough of a Wheatley Hall room and spotted suspected narcotics and a firearm. Neither of the residents of the room were present when GSU officers investigated.
GRAMBLING, LA
KSLA

Woman arrested after house fire on W Laurel

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested after a house fire in Shreveport that happened Thursday morning (Oct. 6). Firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department responded to the 3100 block of W Laurel Street between Alabama and Exposition avenues around 8:40 a.m. Fire officials say they were able to put out the fire in about 10 minutes.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Marion County Jail back in state compliance

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has removed the Marion County Jail from its non-compliant list. Officials with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspected the Marion County Jail on Dec. 17, 2021, and placed it on the non-compliant list because jail staff members were not notifying magistrates of mental health issues with incoming inmates.
MARION COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Narcotics Raid Yields Large Cache of Meth; Sheriff Challenges, "Get Straight or Relocate"

October 5, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Denisa Permenter, 49, of Joaquin, and Lawrence Pierce, 34, of Garrison. On Monday, October 3, 2022, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the Huxley Bay Marina R.V. Park in Shelbyville. The search warrant was performed after an extensive narcotics investigation by the SCSO Criminal Investigation Division.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KTBS

2022 Battle of the Bags in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis tells us about the 2022 Battle of the Bags on October 7th, at the Seventh Tap Brewing Project. The event is open to all active or retired first responders including police, fire, EMS, healthcare, military, etc. Payment will be required at check in...
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy