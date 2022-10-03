It's been another jam-packed week of housing news. Here's what's on our radar... Sign up now to get it delivered right to your email inbox each week!. Time is running out for more than a hundred people holding out at the so-called “Field of Dreams” RV camp near San Jose International Airport. City officials said they need to leave, but just extended the deadline from Friday to next Tuesday. They're also offering a cash incentive to get people out now. San Jose is paying willing owners $500 to allow the city to tow away RVs that don't run anymore. Robert Handa reports.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO