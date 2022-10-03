ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

scitechdaily.com

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Ready for Launch – How To Watch

The Launch Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is complete. Liftoff is targeted for noon EDT on Wednesday, October 5, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida. Four SpaceX Crew-5 crew members arrived in Florida on Saturday ahead of their launch aboard the Dragon Endurance on Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
BGR.com

Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot

We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Santa Barbara Edhat

SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Rescheduled to Wednesday

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying several Starlink internet satellites has been rescheduled again to launch Wednesday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, October 4 for a Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Russian Cosmonauts Undock From Space Station and Return to Earth

Yesterday, September 29, the Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 3:34 a.m. EDT (12:34 a.m. PDT), carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov back to Earth. Expedition 68 officially began onboard the station at the time of undocking. Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
satnews.com

Update: Starlink launch scrubbed, and will stand down if conflicting schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to the ISS

UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS New York

SpaceX launch takes Russian cosmonaut, NASA crewmates to space station

Despite deteriorating East-West relations, a Russian cosmonaut joined two NASA crewmates and a Japanese space veteran for launch aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Wednesday, kicking off a day-long flight to the International Space Station. Wearing futuristic SpaceX pressure suits, Anna Kikina, Russia's only active-duty female cosmonaut, Crew 5 commander Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 12 Eastern.Pushed skyward by 1.7 million pounds of thrust, the Falcon 9 arced away to the northeast trailing a brilliant jet of flame from its nine first stage...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Gizmodo

Watch Live as SpaceX Attempts Its Fifth Crewed Launch for NASA

Two NASA astronauts, along with astronauts from the Japanese and Russian space agencies, are embarking on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. You can catch the action live right here. The SpaceX Crew-5 mission for NASA, the fifth under a Commercial Crew Program agreement, is slated to blast...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WTOK-TV

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Mission heads to International Space Station

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA) - The SpaceX Crew-5 Mission launched Wednesday in the Dragon spacecraft, Endurance. The approximate 29-hour journey to the International Space Station sets up a 3:57 p.m. Central docking at the orbiting laboratory Thursday, Oct. 6. The seating order inside Endurance, from left to right is:...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC Bay Area

North Korean Missile Launch Raises Alarm in Washington

The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
MILITARY
Universe Today

A Year After a Failed Launch, Firefly Reaches Orbit and Deploys Satellites

Edited on 10/6/22 to add new information from Seradata. Commercial space company Firefly Aerospace successfully launched its Alpha rocket for the first time last weekend, reaching orbit and deploying three satellites. While the latest determination of the satellites’ orbit reveals they may have not been placed in the correct orbit, the company appears to consider the orbit high enough to be considered a success. But others might not agree.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC Bay Area

