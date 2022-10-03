Read full article on original website
scitechdaily.com
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Ready for Launch – How To Watch
The Launch Readiness Review for NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 mission is complete. Liftoff is targeted for noon EDT on Wednesday, October 5, from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A in Florida. Four SpaceX Crew-5 crew members arrived in Florida on Saturday ahead of their launch aboard the Dragon Endurance on Wednesday.
WATCH: SpaceX launches crewed astronaut mission for NASA
FLORIDA (WTVO) — SpaceX is set to launch the Crew-5 mission, with two NASA and one Japanese astronauts, alongside one Russian cosmonaut, at 11 a.m. CT on Wednesday. NASA’s Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, Japan’s Koichi Wakata, and Russia’s Anna Kikina arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center ahead of the launch. The Falcon 9 rocket […]
Watch NASA send a payload hurtling into space with a giant slingshot
We already got to see what it looks like when SpinLaunch literally throws something into the atmosphere at over 1,000 miles per hour. Now, though, the tenth test of the Suborbital Accelerator the company built is being tested by NASA and other organizations to see how it handles delivering payloads into space, and the result of this space slingshot is extremely promising.
SpaceX rocket launch at Vandenberg now set for late Wednesday afternoon
SpaceX is targeting late Wednesday afternoon for a Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX rocket launches the largest commercial satellite into orbit. It could also blind our view of the universe
The brightest star in the sky may not be a star for much longer. It could be a colossal internet satellite featuring a giant antenna array covering an area of 689 square feet (64 square meters) for regular cellphones to access the internet from space. No, we're not making this...
Santa Barbara Edhat
SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch Rescheduled to Wednesday
A Falcon 9 rocket carrying several Starlink internet satellites has been rescheduled again to launch Wednesday afternoon at 4:10 p.m. SpaceX is targeting Tuesday, October 4 for a Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
WATCH: NASA SpaceX rocket takes astronauts to International Space Station
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is going to launch a crew of astronauts to the International Space Station Wednesday, marking the second of three rocket launches this week.
scitechdaily.com
Russian Cosmonauts Undock From Space Station and Return to Earth
Yesterday, September 29, the Soyuz spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station (ISS) at 3:34 a.m. EDT (12:34 a.m. PDT), carrying Roscosmos cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev, and Sergey Korsakov back to Earth. Expedition 68 officially began onboard the station at the time of undocking. Samantha Cristoforetti of ESA (European...
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California’s Santa Barbara County....
satnews.com
Update: Starlink launch scrubbed, and will stand down if conflicting schedule for SpaceX’s Crew-5 launch to the ISS
UPDATE: SpaceX has scrubbed tonight’s launch attempt at Vandenberg Space Force Base, launch complex 4E9SLC-4E) with the Falcon 9 launch of 52 Starlink satellites to LEO tentatively rescheduled for tomorrow evening. However, it is reported that if NASA’s Crew-5 launch remains on schedule for Wednesday in Florida, teams would stand down from the Starlink launch attempt tomorrow in California.
SpaceX launch takes Russian cosmonaut, NASA crewmates to space station
Despite deteriorating East-West relations, a Russian cosmonaut joined two NASA crewmates and a Japanese space veteran for launch aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule Wednesday, kicking off a day-long flight to the International Space Station. Wearing futuristic SpaceX pressure suits, Anna Kikina, Russia's only active-duty female cosmonaut, Crew 5 commander Nicole Mann, Josh Cassada and Japanese astronaut Koichi Wakata blasted off from the Kennedy Space Center atop a Falcon 9 rocket at 12 Eastern.Pushed skyward by 1.7 million pounds of thrust, the Falcon 9 arced away to the northeast trailing a brilliant jet of flame from its nine first stage...
Gizmodo
Watch Live as SpaceX Attempts Its Fifth Crewed Launch for NASA
Two NASA astronauts, along with astronauts from the Japanese and Russian space agencies, are embarking on a six-month mission to the International Space Station. You can catch the action live right here. The SpaceX Crew-5 mission for NASA, the fifth under a Commercial Crew Program agreement, is slated to blast...
WTOK-TV
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-5 Mission heads to International Space Station
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. (NASA) - The SpaceX Crew-5 Mission launched Wednesday in the Dragon spacecraft, Endurance. The approximate 29-hour journey to the International Space Station sets up a 3:57 p.m. Central docking at the orbiting laboratory Thursday, Oct. 6. The seating order inside Endurance, from left to right is:...
US News and World Report
Latest Four-Member SpaceX Crew, Including Cosmonaut, Welcomed Aboard Space Station
(Reuters) -A four-member SpaceX Crew Dragon team, including a Russian cosmonaut and the first Native American woman sent to orbit, safely docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday and moved aboard to begin a five-month science mission. Rendezvous of the latest NASA expedition to the orbiting laboratory came...
NBC Bay Area
North Korean Missile Launch Raises Alarm in Washington
The Biden administration deployed a coordinated response on multiple levels to North Korea's long-range ballistic missile launch. Officials who spoke to their counterparts in Japan and South Korea included President Joe Biden, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The United States...
WTVF
NASA moving forward with crewed mission after hurricane rakes launch site
After the Kennedy Space Center saw heavy winds and rains from Hurricane Ian, NASA officials said they’re ready to move forward with Wednesday’s start of the SpaceX Crew-5 mission. The mission will begin with the launch of the Dragon Endurance spacecraft attached to a Falcon 9 rocket. Inside...
SpaceX launches 52 Starlink satellites, lands rocket on ship in Pacific
SpaceX launched 52 more of its Starlink internet satellites Wednesday evening (Oct. 5), just hours after launching the Crew-5 astronaut mission for NASA.
Universe Today
A Year After a Failed Launch, Firefly Reaches Orbit and Deploys Satellites
Edited on 10/6/22 to add new information from Seradata. Commercial space company Firefly Aerospace successfully launched its Alpha rocket for the first time last weekend, reaching orbit and deploying three satellites. While the latest determination of the satellites’ orbit reveals they may have not been placed in the correct orbit, the company appears to consider the orbit high enough to be considered a success. But others might not agree.
NBC Bay Area
SpaceX, NASA launch 3 astronauts and 1 cosmonaut to the ISS. Here's everything you need to know
SpaceX and NASA launched a crew of astronauts who hail from around the world to the International Space Station Wednesday. The mission, which includes some historic firsts, is going forward even as rising geopolitical tensions brew on the ground.
