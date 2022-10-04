ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

whby.com

Green Bay shooting incident investigation

GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the city’s east side. Officers in the area reported hearing gunfire in the 900-block of East Walnut Street around12:55 this (Friday) morning. No injuries or property damage have been reported. No arrests have been made.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Sheboygan man missing; last seen in Langlade County

LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan. A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash

THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Paper mill fire in Menominee

Cover plants if you have yet to have a frost or freeze this year. Fire has been burning for hours at the mill. From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. SMALL TOWNS: Primates...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Fire causes extensive damage to Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fire causes extensive damage to a Fond du Lac home. Crews were called to the home in the 200 block of N. Brooke Street shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. They arrived to find the front of the home on fire. No one was inside...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago

HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Conviction in shooting death of Kaukauna man

MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Milwaukee man is found “guilty” of killing a Kaukauna resident. A Milwaukee County jury returns the verdict against Mack Chambliss on charges of First Degree Reckless Homicide, Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Hiding a Corpse. Chambliss shot Adam McCormick to death...
KAUKAUNA, WI
whby.com

Man convicted in Green Bay stabbing death

GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man involved in a fatal stabbing reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Joseph Olvera is convicted in Brown County Court on a reduced charge of First Degree Reckless Homicide after initially being charged with Intentional Homicide. Olvera stabbed a man to death...
GREEN BAY, WI
whby.com

Menasha man in finals of USA Mullet Championship

MENASHA, Wis–Wisconsin continues to show its “mullet might”. Andy Forster of Menasha has made it to the final round of the U-S-A Mullet Championship. Forster was selected by the contest judges to make the final 25. Forster calls his hairdo the “Wisconsin Waterfall”. James Raflik...
MENASHA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College

An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
MANITOWOC, WI
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
CLEVELAND, WI
WBAY Green Bay

David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday afternoon, Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban named the suspect in the double murder in Little Suamico earlier this week. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found outside a house on the 1200-block of Melissa Blvd. on Sunday.
LITTLE SUAMICO, WI

