wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All lanes have reopened on WIS 26 in Fond du Lac County after a crash
FRIDAY, 10/7/2022 – 4:51 p.m. ROSENDALE, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down all lanes of traffic on WIS 26 on Friday afternoon. Officials say that all lanes of traffic are now open. The incident happened around 12:15 p.m. and took...
whby.com
Green Bay shooting incident investigation
GREEN BAY, Wis–Green Bay Police are investigating a report of shots fired on the city’s east side. Officers in the area reported hearing gunfire in the 900-block of East Walnut Street around12:55 this (Friday) morning. No injuries or property damage have been reported. No arrests have been made.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan man missing; last seen in Langlade County
LANGLADE COUNTY, Wis. - The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate 58-year-old Adam Krause of Sheboygan. A post on the Langlade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page says Krause was last seen around 7 p.m. on Sept. 20 – having left Joanie and Stub's East Shore Resort on Rolling Stone Lake in a paddle boat. Officials say he was wearing a black and white plaid shirt or jacket -- possibly the one in the photograph above.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 south in Appleton after crash
THURSDAY, 10/6/22 – 11:12 a.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed the left lane on I-41 southbound in Appleton Thursday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The incident happened around 9:55 a.m. and took just over an...
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Paper mill fire in Menominee
Cover plants if you have yet to have a frost or freeze this year. Fire has been burning for hours at the mill. From a foster child traded for a cigarette lighter, serving time in court and jail, to a state Assembly candidate with a Master's degree. SMALL TOWNS: Primates...
whby.com
Fire causes extensive damage to Fond du Lac home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. — Fire causes extensive damage to a Fond du Lac home. Crews were called to the home in the 200 block of N. Brooke Street shortly before 1 p.m. Monday. They arrived to find the front of the home on fire. No one was inside...
wearegreenbay.com
Calumet deputies rescue three after boat capsizes on Lake Winnebago
HILBERT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three people received medical treatment after a boat capsized on Lake Winnebago on Thursday afternoon. According to a release sent by the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:15 p.m., deputies received a 911 call from an adult male who indicated his catamaran had capsized.
wearegreenbay.com
‘We do not believe that this was a random incident’: Police investigate shots fired on Green Bay’s east side
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple police officers were on Green Bay’s east side to investigate a shots fired incident. A Local 5 crew said that police were reportedly looking through some bushes. The police were in the 900 block of East Walnut Street. Green Bay Police Department...
One killed in crash near Appleton and Villard
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed one person died in a car crash Wednesday night.
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto County Sheriff’s identify suspect in Little Suamico double homicide
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide further details into the double homicide that took place on October 2. According to a release, the Oconto County Dispatch Center received a call just after 9:00 a.m. on...
wearegreenbay.com
Lanes reopen on I-41 in Fond du Lac, crash cleared
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has given an update on the crash in Fond du Lac County on I-41 for both north and southbound lanes. According to WisDOT, the crash is cleared and all lanes of traffic are now open. There is...
whby.com
Conviction in shooting death of Kaukauna man
MILWAUKEE, Wis–A Milwaukee man is found “guilty” of killing a Kaukauna resident. A Milwaukee County jury returns the verdict against Mack Chambliss on charges of First Degree Reckless Homicide, Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Hiding a Corpse. Chambliss shot Adam McCormick to death...
whby.com
Man convicted in Green Bay stabbing death
GREEN BAY, Wis. — A Green Bay man involved in a fatal stabbing reaches a plea deal with prosecutors. Joseph Olvera is convicted in Brown County Court on a reduced charge of First Degree Reckless Homicide after initially being charged with Intentional Homicide. Olvera stabbed a man to death...
14 injured in school bus crash in northeastern Wisconsin
NEW LONDON, Wis. (AP) — An adult and 13 students were injured and taken to hospitals after a cargo van crashed into the back of a school bus in northeastern Wisconsin Wednesday. Police said the bus from the Manawa School District was stopped at some railroad tracks in New...
whby.com
Menasha man in finals of USA Mullet Championship
MENASHA, Wis–Wisconsin continues to show its “mullet might”. Andy Forster of Menasha has made it to the final round of the U-S-A Mullet Championship. Forster was selected by the contest judges to make the final 25. Forster calls his hairdo the “Wisconsin Waterfall”. James Raflik...
WBAY Green Bay
Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin: Northeast Wisconsin still dominates in 3rd round
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The third round of voting is underway to determine the “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin,” and Northeast Wisconsin still dominates the list. Half of the 8 finalists in the third round are products made in our corner of Wisconsin: An electric fire truck from Pierce Manufacturing in Appleton; a Great Lakes freighter built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilders in Sturgeon Bay; a ride-on snowblower from Ariens in Brillion; and a benchtop medical analyzer that can detect up to 12 pathogens from a single sample in less than half an hour, from Plexus Corp. of Neenah.
seehafernews.com
Demolition Begins on Former Holy Family/Silver Lake College
An iconic building in Manitowoc is in the process of being torn down. Crews have been seen out at the former Holy Family/Silver Lake College beginning the demolition process. The educational institution at 2406 South Averno Road was forced to close amid the pandemic, with Sister Natalie Binversie of the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries citing enrollment and fundraising challenges.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
WBAY Green Bay
David Steinmetz identified as suspect in Little Suamico double murder
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday afternoon, Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban named the suspect in the double murder in Little Suamico earlier this week. As we first reported on Monday, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide after the bodies of a man and woman were found outside a house on the 1200-block of Melissa Blvd. on Sunday.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin restaurant ‘total loss’ after damaging fire, no sprinkler system
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Restuarant area of a West Bend establishment has been described as a ‘total loss’ after a fire caused the building to rapidly deteriorate on Thursday morning. According to the West Bend Fire Department, around 1:15 a.m. on September 29, the West...
