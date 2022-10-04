Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent health equity research findings
Here are five health equity studies Becker's has covered since Sept. 16:. 1. Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council. 2. Black COVID-19 patients may have faced 4.5-hour treatment...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 physicians' concerns with California 'COVID misinformation' law
Physicians are speaking out against a new California law that could revoke their licenses for spreading COVID-19 "misinformation" during conversations with patients. Critics say the law, signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Sept. 30, could discourage physicians from talking with patients about the rapidly changing coronavirus. Mr. Newsom said the law...
beckershospitalreview.com
Healthcare employment returns to February 2020 level; 60K jobs added
Healthcare gained 60,100 jobs in September and is back at its February 2020 level, according to the latest jobs report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. 1. The September count is higher than the 48,200 jobs added in August but lower than the 69,600 jobs added in July. 2....
beckershospitalreview.com
Physicians
Male physicians receive significantly higher payments from medical companies compared with female physicians, according to a study published Sept. 28 Jama Surgery. The study used data from the Open Payments database for the five female and five male physicians with the most financial compensation for each of the 15 highest-grossing medical supply companies between January 2013 and January 2019. Read more about the methodology here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Risks are low for sharing patient data, study finds
The privacy risk of patients sharing their deidentified data for medical research is low, an Oct. 6 study in PLOS Digital Health found. Scientists use this type of data, which has been stripped of personal information, to develop artificial intelligence-based algorithms to diagnose diseases and predict their onset or progression.
beckershospitalreview.com
Political volatility is rising in the workplace — and it may affect hiring, promotions
The 2020 election and COVID-19 have fostered high political tensions in the workplace, according to a Society of Human Resource Management study released Oct. 5. Researchers surveyed 504 U.S. workers and 1,525 human resources professionals in August and September regarding their experiences with politics in the workplace. Here are seven...
beckershospitalreview.com
HHS spends $290M on drug for radiation sickness
HHS spent $290 million to secure supplies of medication used for injuries caused by radiation, according to an Oct. 7 report from NBC News. The department said in a statement to NBC News that the purchase of the drug, called Nplate, is part of "long-standing, ongoing efforts by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response to better prepare the U.S. for the potential health impacts of a wide range of threats to national security."
Medicare Open Enrollment Will Be Here Soon. Here's How to Gear Up.
It's important to take advantage of open enrollment. Here's how.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Workforce Technology vs. the Ongoing Labor Crisis: Time to Change the Status Quo
Although the workforce crisis has challenged health systems for years, recent statistics are sobering. Two in five nurses are thinking about leaving healthcare over the next two years and four million nurses are expected to retire by 2030. At the same time, the population is aging; by 2050, 88.5 million...
beckershospitalreview.com
When layoffs hit, are remote workers more vulnerable?
Seventy-eight percent of employees worry remote workers will be first to go when organizations make cuts, according to a recent survey. Their fears may be warranted, according to a recent article from management consulting firm Korn Ferry. Human resources leaders weigh many factors when deciding whom to lay off, but...
beckershospitalreview.com
How 4 health systems are leveling up their remote patient monitoring program
Experts believe remote patient monitoring (RPM) and telehealth technologies are here to stay and that a new model of hybrid care is emerging that will enhance the experience for both patients and providers. During a September webinar hosted by Becker's Hospital Review and sponsored by Biofourmis, five key opinion leaders...
beckershospitalreview.com
Why hospitals won't keep universal masking around forever
Face masks have played a crucial role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in hospitals, but clinical and infection control experts are not convinced the pandemic has set a new precedent for widespread use of facial coverings in healthcare settings. "If it's going to set a precedent, it's probably going to set...
beckershospitalreview.com
70% of US physicians believe gun laws too lax: Medscape
Sixty-nine percent of physicians believe U.S. gun laws are not strict enough, according to a Medscape survey of more than 2,300 practicing physicians published Oct. 7. Between Jan. 22 and March 2, 2,341 physicians across 29 specialties completed Medscape's online survey that included questions on "10 controversial social issues." Sixty-two percent of respondents were men and 33 percent were women.
LAW・
beckershospitalreview.com
4 steps healthcare leaders can take to prepare for future outbreaks
The U.S. healthcare industry would benefit from investing in infection prevention in control, especially in light of the missteps from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Devin Jopp, EdD, CEO of the Association for Professionals in Infection Control & Epidemiology, wrote for Forbes Oct. 5. Here are the four recommendations:
beckershospitalreview.com
Longer Paxlovid course doesn't reduce risk of rebound, study finds
A small Oct. 6 study from the National Institutes of Health found that a longer course of Pfizer's COVID-19 treatment was not more effective than its recommended five-day regimen. Some health experts have questioned the length of Paxlovid courses, which is an FDA-approved pack of two drugs intended for people...
beckershospitalreview.com
U of Missouri researchers help nursing home staff transition to texting
Columbia-based University of Missouri researchers are using a $1 million federal grant to help nursing home staffers use texting for patient care instead of fax machines and voicemail, The Center Square reported Oct. 6. Researchers are examining how texting can reduce delays in patient care and reduce costs and transfers...
beckershospitalreview.com
Watch for Ebola cases, CDC tells physicians
The CDC is warning clinicians to be on alert for potential Ebola cases in the U.S. and implementing airport screenings amid an outbreak in Uganda. Clinicians should consider Ebola as a possible diagnosis for patients with symptoms including fever, headache, muscle and joint pain, and unexplained bleeding, the agency said in an Oct. 6 health alert.
beckershospitalreview.com
12 health systems outsourcing RCM functions
Becker's has reported on 12 health systems that have opted to outsource finance jobs or other revenue cycle functions since Jan. 1:. 1. West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health on Oct. 4 said it is outsourcing medical coding to Omega Healthcare, effective Nov. 1. Omega has offered the 35 affected employees permanent, full-time positions at similar compensation and benefits packages.
beckershospitalreview.com
7 new roles for modern healthcare C-suites
As the healthcare industry continues to evolve, so must its C-suite, according to David Lubarsky, MD, CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health. "In addition to the traditional roles the CEO has overseen — the chief financial officer, the chief operating officer and the chief medical officer — a whole new group of individuals and tasks have been added to the desk of the modern CEO," Dr. Lubarsky said in an interview published in The New England Journal of Medicine Catalyst on Sept. 30.
beckershospitalreview.com
Adderall generic shortage worsens to 28 products on back order
About a month after four drugmakers reported shortages of their Adderall generics, the list has grown from 20 to 28 out-of-stock drugs from six pharmaceutical companies. The American Society of Health-System Pharmacists, which reports drug shortages compiled by Salt Lake City-based University of Utah, first identified the supply issue in late August. For weeks, the number of shortages of a generic to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, amphetamine mixed salts, has steadily increased.
Comments / 0