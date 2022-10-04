Read full article on original website
Related
murphysmultiverse.com
Justin Long Joins Disney+’s ‘Goosebumps’ Series
Disney+ may have kicked off its streaming service with Star Wars and Marvel, but they have been quite busy expanding their available IPs. They purchased 20th Century Fox for a reason and aren’t wasting any time to also add a few other recognizable franchises to their list. Now, they are actively working on a new series based on the iconic Goosebumps franchise by R.L. Stine and it seems they already have their casting locked, as Justin Long is set to join the series.
murphysmultiverse.com
Keanu Reeves Exits ‘The Devil in the White City’ at Hulu
Back in August, it was confirmed that Keanu Reeves was set to headline The Devil in the White City for Hulu. The news came after reports suggested Reeves was in talks for the gig back in January. Now, Variety is reporting that Reeves has officially exited the project. The Devil...
murphysmultiverse.com
Netflix’s Live-Action ‘One Piece’ Adds 2 More to Cast
There was a lot of hope and excitement for Tudum to potentially offer our next glimpse at the live-action adaptation of One Piece. Netflix has seemingly been all-in with the project and highlighted it during their big event of the year. Yet, it somehow only got a brief mention in Japan’s Tudum section without any news update hitting the web. While we might have to wait a bit longer for any real insight into how the production is going, especially with it having wrapped production not too long ago, it seems we can at least add two more to the series cast.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Eyeing February Production Start, Will Return to New York City
There have been many theories surrounding Marvel studios’ upcoming revival project Daredevil: Born Again. The Disney+ series is going to consist of 18 episodes, the most we’ve ever seen from any Marvel series so far on the streaming service. The character is set to make his MCU premiere in costume with the upcoming She-Hulk episode, but it looks like Charlie Cox is already getting ready to return to the role sooner rather than later. According to Discussing Film’s Jacob Fisher, it seems they might start production on the Disney+ series as of February.
IN THIS ARTICLE
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Spawn’ Movie Lands ‘Joker,’ ‘Captain America 4’ Writers
For the past few days, Todd McFarlane has been teasing news regarding Spawn, and it looks like we finally know what it is. The Hollywood Reporter announced on Wednesday that Todd Silver, Malcolm Spellman and rising screenwriter Matthew Mixom have been brought on to pen a new script for the long-gestating Spawn reboot.
murphysmultiverse.com
BREAKING: Emma Tammi to Direct ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’
Blumhouse has been developing a film adaptation of Five Nights at Freddy’s for several years now in collaboration with creator Scott Cawthon. In August, Jason Blum indicated that the production was working with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop on the adaptation, but things have been quiet since then…until now. Emma Tammi will helm the project, with production set to begin in February 2023.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Smile’ Aiming for $13+ Million Second Weekend
Paramount’s Smile looks set to take the top spot at the box office for its second weekend. The horror flick is currently on track for at least $13 million in its second weekend following $3.85 million in sales on Friday. Directed by newcomer Parker Finn, Smile pulled in an...
murphysmultiverse.com
New ‘Werewolf by Night’ BTS Image Surfaces Online Revealing Practical Man-Thing Suit
Werewolf by Night has finally found its way to Disney+. Marvel Studios has long kept mum on the project until D23 when they announced the project and the first teaser confirmed that a long-time Marvel character is finally making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut. No, not the titular Werewolf but rather the quite popular Man-Thing. He also quickly became a fan favorite after the series’ release and a new behind-the-scenes image from the production has found its way online hinting that the character was practical.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
murphysmultiverse.com
20th Century’ to Adapt YA Novel ‘Feed’, Rising Nigerian Filmmaker Attached to Direct
It looks like the acclaimed young adult novel Feed is getting an adaptation. 20th Century has gotten the rights to M.T. Anderson‘s novel and has also already found its choice in director. Not just any, but an up-and-coming Nigerian filmmaker, Stanley Kalu, who only recently graduated from USC. He is set to write and direct the project. Zachary Green is attached to produce the love story and this is Kalu‘s feature debut.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: ‘The Batman’s Penguin Spinoff May Have Found its Director
We’ve long waited for an update for the upcoming The Batman spinoff series focused on Colin Farrell‘s Penguin. The HBO Max series is reportedly in discussions with Mare of Easttown‘s Craig Zobel to not only direct but also executive produce the series. His work on the HBO series has put him in the spotlight and makes him a perfect choice for this further exploration of Gotham.
murphysmultiverse.com
NYCC: Mindy Kaling and Charlie Grandy Tease their HBO Max ‘Scooby-Doo’ Prequel ‘Velma’
One of New York Comic-Con’s most exciting panels is for Velma, a new animated series from executive producer Mindy Kaling and showrunner Charlie Grandy. The former The Office breakout, a multifaceted talent in her own right, will voice Velma Dinkley in a reimagining of the character that sees her come from South Asian descent. Velma, who is billed as “the mystery before the Inc.”, will explore the origins of the title character and the rest of the iconic Scooby-Doo gang from an adult-oriented viewpoint. Kaling and Grandy were on hand at NYCC to discuss the series in-depth for the press, and Murphy’s Multiverse was in attendance to make note of it all.
murphysmultiverse.com
Brian Tyler to Compose Illumination’s ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Movie
We finally got our first tease of the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie and it seems that they have dropped a small nugget of information about what we can expect from the film before dropping the trailer at us. As it turns out, it seems that composer Brian Tyler has been hired to bring the movie’s musical landscape to life.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Werewolf by Night’s Gael Garcia Bernal Never Auditioned for the Disney+ Special
It’s no denying that Gael Garcia Bernal is a major get for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and many wondered just how he ended up getting a role in a Universal/Hammer-inspired monster flick for Disney. As it turns out, he was actually offered the role directly by long-time Marvel composer and now director, Michael Giacchino. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Werewolf by Night actor reveals how he got the role for the series and what it was like joining the Marvel family.
murphysmultiverse.com
Christian Bale Reflects on First Time Working on ‘Thor 4’s Green Screens, Calls it “Monotony”
While the title of this article may be the perfect fuel for those calling out Marvel Studios’ use of the green screen, Christian Bale shared his experience on what it’s like working on the set of Thor: Love and Thunder. He famously took on the role of Gorr the God Butcher in the film, and it seems like he had a hard time differentiating between sets early on, especially with this being his first attempt at working with a more green-screen-heavy production.
murphysmultiverse.com
Keanu Reeves Wants to Play MCU’s Ghost Rider
Marvel and Keanu Reeves have long been looking for a chance to unite in an upcoming project. While there’s still no confirmation on how they’d find the right role for him, it seems he’s already gotten his eyes on one. During an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the actor shared what role he’d love to take on and it turns out he wants to play the Spirit of Vengeance, Ghost Rider.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Werewolf by Night’ Star Shares the Challenges of Bringing the Werewolf to Life
Werewolf by Night has finally been released on Disney+ and many got to enjoy the horror-inspired story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first werewolf. Not just that, but we also got to enjoy the captivating performance by Gael Garcia Bernal in the role of Jack Russel and his lycanthrope counterpart. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Bernal reveals what it was like becoming the character and also the awkward beginnings to realize his performance.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Silent Hill’ Film Director May Have Confirmed the Long-Rumored ‘Silent Hill 2’ Remake
If there was any rumor mill that has been going on for quite some time in the industry, it would be that a new Silent Hill game is in some form of development. Konami has moved away from producing films itself and it made many wonders if the iconic horror franchise would ever see a return. Surprisingly though, there were hints that multiple games might be in some form of development and now the director of the 2006 film adaptation, Christophe Gans, may have just confirmed those rumors.
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios Should Make Michael Giacchino the Architect of Their Horror Future
Werewolf By Night’s debut on Disney Plus is extraordinarily timed. Not just because it’s a few weeks out from Halloween, but also because it comes at a time when the MCU is under heavy criticism from fans who can’t seem to get a handle on where “things are headed” in the Multiverse Saga. While the Special Presentation may not give fans any clarity on that issue, there is not doubt that Werewolf By Night knows EXACTLY what it is and, on a larger scale, what horror in the MCU could be.
murphysmultiverse.com
REVIEW: ‘Werewolf By Night’
One of Marvel Studios’ longest-kept “secrets” turns out to be perhaps one of the most triumphant projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Four, if not the MCU as a whole. Formally announced only last month, Werewolf By Night is Marvel Studios’ first foray into the “Special Presentation” format (in this case, a one-off feature less than an hour long) and without a doubt, this project is, indeed, enormously special. Werewolf By Night shines for several reasons, but its brilliance as a standalone story is the most obvious.
murphysmultiverse.com
NYCC: Hulu Renews ‘Solar Opposites’ for Season 5
New York Comic Con officially kicked off on Thursday and with it came news that Solar Opposites would be returning for another season. Hulu confirmed the series would return for Season 5 during the show’s panel. The show’s renewal comes after it aired a Halloween special on Hulu and well before the show’s fourth season, which will hit the streamer sometime next year.
Comments / 0