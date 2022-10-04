Humane Society On Treasure Coast Waives Fees To Free Up Kennel Space
The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is waiving its adoption fees in an effort to free up space in its kennel for animals from the Gulf Coast.
The animal shelter in Martin County has reached capacity after taking in animals from Lee County after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.
The Humane Society plans to take in more animals from Southwest Florida later this week.
Folks can go to hstc1.org for adoption information.
