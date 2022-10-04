ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Humane Society On Treasure Coast Waives Fees To Free Up Kennel Space

By Joel Malkin
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwnmE_0iLdcFWO00
Photo: Getty Images

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast is waiving its adoption fees in an effort to free up space in its kennel for animals from the Gulf Coast.

The animal shelter in Martin County has reached capacity after taking in animals from Lee County after Hurricane Ian devastated the area.

The Humane Society plans to take in more animals from Southwest Florida later this week.

Folks can go to hstc1.org for adoption information.

Comments / 0

Related
treasurecoast.com

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County

Jaws with Paws: Canine Officer Groll catches West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water in Martin County. Martin County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Martin County Sheriff reported that Jaws with Paws Canine Officer Groll caught a West Palm Beach drug dealer in dark muddy water (gross) in Martin County. We hope that Groll got a nice bath and a treat!
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Local
Florida Society
Martin County, FL
Society
Martin County, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Martin County, FL
Lifestyle
sebastiandaily.com

HALO receives 9 more dogs from hurricane-stricken Fort Myers

HALO No-Kill Rescue Shelter received nine more dogs from hurricane-stricken Fort Myers. The delivery was organized by the Humane Society of Vero Beach and Indian River County. About 51 dogs were transferred and dispersed to multiple rescue organizations following the devastation by Hurricane Ian. Jacque Petrone of HALO said it...
FORT MYERS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Bedner’s Farm In Boynton Beach Sued Over Petting Zoo Incident

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County woman visiting Bedner’s Farm off 441 in Boynton Beach is suing the farm — claiming she was the victim of an incident at the petting zoo. According to the suit just filed in Palm Beach […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennel#Treasure Coast#Gulf Coast#Animal Shelter#Southwest Florida#Humane Society
cityoffortpierce.com

City of Fort Pierce Opens the Residential Rehabilitation Program

City of Fort Pierce Opens the Residential Rehabilitation Program. There are several grant opportunities being offered by the City of Fort Pierce. The latest is the Residential Rehabilitation Program. The availability of $400,000 from State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) funds is available for Residential Rehabilitation Program. Funding will assist income-eligible...
FORT PIERCE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Talk Media

South Florida’s Craft Show Comes to Coral Springs

South Florida’s Craft Show is coming to Coral Springs with three festive events — just in time for the holidays. The lineup starts with the Halloween Bash on Sunday, October 30, from 12 to 4 p.m., with a costume contest, trick or treating, music, and a spooky array of products from local small businesses.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
hometownnewstc.com

City of Port St. Lucie approves Torino town home project

PORT ST. LUCIE – The City Council here voted unanimously Sept. 26 to approve the Torino Parc Planned Unit Development and its accompanying conceptual development plan for 163 townhomes on first reading in hopes of convincing the developer to do a land swap for the long-planned Torino Regional Park.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy