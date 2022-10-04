ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B Is For Bear Craft- Preschool B Craft

Making a ‘B is for bear’ craft is a fun way to introduce the second letter of the alphabet. This Letter B Craft is one of our favorite B activities for preschoolers because the word bear starts with the letter B. This letter B preschool craft works well at home or in the preschool classroom.
IKEA’s Holiday Catalog Is Serving Unexpected Tree-Decorating Inspiration

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. If you’re the type to start scouring the Internet for Christmas decor before you’ve even bought Halloween candy, look no further. IKEA just dropped its winter collections and we spotted plenty of festive ideas worth stealing. Sure, we’ve got our eyes on the Yuletide-inspired ornaments and simple yet stylish wrapping paper selection, but what really caught our attention was the plethora of tree inspiration popping up in the catalog images. Whether you’re looking for a way to zhuzh up your fir or barely even have room for one, the Swedish retailer has got you covered with these four fresh ideas.
What Is a Lazy Susan? Plus 4 Ways to Use One for Storage

I'll admit that I didn't always love lazy Susans. Prior to entering the professional organizing industry, I neglected to use them in my own home because I had the preconceived notion that they wasted space. However, once I started experimenting with them in clients' homes, I had a rather quick change of heart.
The Moth Tiny House Welcomes Storytellers & Listeners

Meet The Moth: A unique tiny home designed to bring the feel of a Georgia front porch (complete with light-seeking moths) to New York, where poet and novelist George Dawes Green can host story-telling events. This THOW has a four-panel front door that completely opens so the indoors and outdoors...
Martha Stewart Is Teaming Up With Liquid Death To Release a Halloween Candle

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to Halloween decorating, crafts, and costumes, no one does it like Martha Stewart. The yearly Halloween issue of Martha Stewart Living are like bibles for Halloween heads everywhere, and this year, Stewart is spreading her Halloween cheer to one of your new favorite beverage brands.
Our Place’s Newest Traditionware Set Is the Holiday Gift You Need This Year

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Advent calendars, ornaments, gingerbread houses, ugly Santa sweaters — if you’re looking for a Christmas present, your options are virtually endless. But, that’s not exactly the case when you’re shopping for your Jewish friends and family. Nope, finding gifts that are made just for the Jewish holidays is about as easy as buying bacon from a kosher butcher. Happily, this year, Our Place — the brand behind the editor-favorite Always Pan and Perfect Pot — has come to the table with a new Traditionware collection that makes the absolute perfect present for your loved ones who host guests for Chanukah, Rosh Hashanah, Shabbat, and other Jewish occasions. I gave you the scoop on the Shabbat Set when it launched, and now that I had a chance to use it, I have so much more to share.
