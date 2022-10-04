ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

mymcmedia.org

County Police Join Faith & Blue Weekend

County police will join in National Faith & Blue Weekend events beginning on Oct. 7 and continue through Oct. 10. “Faith & Blue is a partnership between law enforcement agencies and faith-based organizations with the goal of building stronger relationships within out community,” a County police press release reads.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Listed 20th in National “Best Places to Live” List; Nearby MD City Ranks 6th

Money, a widely recognized brand in personal finance that was founded in 1972 as Money Magazine, and guides readers decisions about investing, saving, and purchasing, has released its 2022 ‘50 Best Places to Live’ list. The City of Rockville is the only area in Montgomery County to make the list, coming in 20th. Nearby Columbia received the #6 ranking on the list.
ROCKVILLE, MD
County
Montgomery County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Montgomery County, MD
Government
arlingtonmagazine.com

What Exactly Is ‘Dirty Wellness’?

I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland. My guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist (his company is called NatureWorx). He is also sticking his tongue out.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
gmufourthestate.com

THE FLATS ON UNIVERSITY, FAIRFAX’S NEWEST APARTMENT COMPLEX

As the newest apartment complex hits the streets of Fairfax for Mason students, many promising opportunities lie ahead for building a sense of community in the area. The Flats on University was just a mere construction project that Fairfax citizens and Mason students witnessed in the early months of last year, as the blueprints were still being made. As of Aug. 19th, the apartment complex has been open to the public for leasing. The Flats is one of the first off-campus communities curated for students who attend George Mason University.
FAIRFAX, VA
howafrica.com

5 Once-Thriving Black Communities And What They Are Now

Black communities have always had a story to tell. Usually, it is about the people, a specific person or two, or just an event. Whichever one it is, without a shadow of a doubt, Black communities have always represented beautiful stories and sad ones especially when it’s a before and after.
GLENARDEN, MD
#Womens#Self Defense#Crime#Aspen Hill Library
mymcmedia.org

Baila4Life Celebrations of Hispanic Heritage Month Continue Oct. 8

Baila4Life or ‘Dance for Life’ will continue this weekend on Saturday, Oct. 8. Last Saturday’s celebration focused on Merengue was canceled after weather concerns. The collaborative event between Wheaton Urban District and Baila4Life will be held at Wheaton’s Marian Fryer Town Plaza in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. This week’s focus is Bachata. The celebrations will close with Salsa and an awards ceremony on Oct. 15.
WHEATON, MD
mymcmedia.org

Teachers, MCPS at Odds Before Negotiations Even Begin

Members of the Montgomery County Education Association (MCEA) went public Thursday afternoon with their concerns that negotiations for a new contract have hit a stumbling block before they even begin. According to both Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight and MCEA members, the two sides have yet to agree...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Former Maryland Hospital Employee Sentenced After Raping Vulnerable Psychiatric Patients

A former employee of a Maryland psychiatric hospital convicted of sexually abusing a vulnerable patient has been sentenced to several decades in prison, authorities announce. Macdoff Oghenejabo Okah, 46, of Silver Spring, was sentenced to 60 years suspend all but 40 years in prison and 5 years of supervised probation upon release on Friday, Oct. 7, after being convicted of the crimes that took place in 2018 and 2019, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Ballou High School staffer puts student in a chokehold

WASHINGTON - Video of an altercation between a Ballou High School staff member and a student is circulating on the internet. FOX 5 has learned the incident happened Tuesday in a classroom at the Southeast-based school. The two can be seen arguing before the staffer puts the student in a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Politics
Politics
fox5dc.com

Fairfax Co. parents upset over new grading scale

ARLINGTON, Va. - Parents in Fairfax County are upset about a new grading scale. According to some parents, it started as a pilot program at schools like West Potomac High School. But now, they are seeing changes at other schools in the Commonwealth. The new changes they say make it...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax mom starts nonprofit to support DMV women mourning a child

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — When Fairfax native and nonprofit founder Tauheedah Washington had her two sons, she knew the road ahead would be a tough one. For the young Black men she was raising, she knew the challenges that could befall them, from gun violence to fights and run-ins with the justice system. So, she worked hard to keep them busy.
FAIRFAX, VA
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County hosting job fair to fill over 100 public safety jobs

WASHINGTON - Montgomery County's Office of Human Resources is holding a Public Safety Career Fair on Oct. 22 in Gaithersburg, MD. The job fair will take place at Montgomery County's Public Safety Training Academy at 8751 Snouffer School Rd. in Gaithersburg with two sessions, one from 9-11 a.m., and an afternoon session from 1-3 p.m. The Montgomery County Government says they are seeking to fill more than 100 positions within the Police Department, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Sheriff's Office and the Department of Correction and Rehabilitation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Child assaulted by two other juveniles at Alexandria playground

ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Fairfax County police are searching for two juveniles who they say assaulted another child at a park in Alexandria. Authorities said the altercation happened just after 7 p.m. at Landing Park near the 8400 block of Orinda Court. The victim was taken to a local hospital with...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
WTOP

2 DC high schools to pilot redesigned curriculum

Two D.C. high schools will remodel their curriculum with the intention to better prepare students for college and careers. Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and the Francis L. Cardozo Education Campus will be the first cohort of the DC+XQ, a partnership between D.C. Public Schools and the XQ Institute to “rethink and redesign all DCPS high schools,” a schools and XQ Institute news release said.
WASHINGTON, DC

