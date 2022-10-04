ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

56 alleged gambling machines seized from Michigan stores

By Andrew Birkle
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan investigators took 56 gaming machines and more than $12,000 in alleged illegal gambling profits during multiple raids.

The busts happened on Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 at gas stations in Redford Township, Taylor and Allen Park and at one Flint-area store front, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aHw9W_0iLdbsXa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mDfUe_0iLdbsXa00

Investigators took one machine from each of the three gas stations and 53 machines from the Flint-area store front. The machines taken from the gas stations included one slot-style gaming machine and two “coin pushers.”

“We’ve seen an increasing number of complaints about alleged illegal gambling, and we appreciate the help received from citizens who call our tip line at 888-314-2682,” said Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director. “The MGCB works closely with local law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged illegal gambling locations, which do not provide the protections associated with legal, regulated gaming and can bring unwanted crime to neighborhoods.”

Officials say the Flint-area storefront allegedly offered casino-style games with a purchase of overpriced snacks and merchandise. A total of $9,141 in alleged gaming-related cash was taken when search warrants were executed on Sept. 29.

The Allen Park Police Department, Redford Township Police Department and Michigan State Police assisted with executing the search warrants.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 21

Ken Shipley
3d ago

only the State and Indians can take your gambling money not some regular business person

Reply(2)
20
 

