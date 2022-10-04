Read full article on original website
Two Vehicle Burglaries
Salina Police are investigating a couple of non-related vehicle burglaries. Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 31-year-old hunter from Oklahoma contacted police after someone removed numerous items from his pickup that was parked at the Super 8 located at 705 W. Schilling. Police say sometime between 10pm Wednesday and Thursday morning at 5am, someone stole a backpack, camo hunting gear and knives from the truck’s open pickup bed. Loss is listed at $1,300.
Stolen Vehicle Involved In Hit And Run
Police are investigating after a Dodge Ram was stolen from a Salina resident, hit a vehicle, and was abandoned in the 2400 block of Robin Road. Captain Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department tells KSAL staff that the vehicle was first seen on W. Magnolia by I-135 around 6 p.m. The 2001 blue 1500 Dodge Ram pickup rear ended a 2008 GMC Acadia that was stopped at the red light on Ninth St. and fled the scene. A witness followed the blue pickup and notified police of what had just occurred.
Missing ATV
An all-terrain vehicle was stolen from Country Club Road sometime between Oct. 3 and 5. Saline County Sheriff’s office tells KSAL Staff the 2017 black and blue polaris is valued at $2,700. It is a four door model, with custom chrome wheels/hubcaps. It has a black tilt dump bed and two spare white gas cans in the bed. The vehicle was not locked and the keys were not in the ignition when it was stolen from the 3700 block of E. Country Club Road.
Witnesses Sought in Theft Case
Salina Police are seeking tips in a case involving theft from video game machines. The crime is the latest Salina Crime Stoppers crime of the week. Police an employee at the Pilot Travel center at 1944 N. 9th Street discovered a Dragon’s Ascent game had been broken into sometime in the early morning hours of September 29th. The machine was damaged and over $1300 was stolen from inside. Video surveillance shows several individuals in the game room at the time of the theft. Identification of these individuals is necessary for interviews.
ATV Stolen From New Jail Site, Found
An all-terrain vehicle (ATV) stolen from a worksite was found just hours later in rural Saline County. The new Saline County jail facility construction is well underway in the 800 block of E. Pacific. A worker parked the red Polaris ATV at about 1:30 p.m. to continue working. When he returned only minutes later, he found the side-by-side missing.
Guns, Ammo, and Tools, Oh My!
A trailer was broken into on S. Ninth St. and over $10,000 of stolen items are missing. Captain Jim Hughes of the Saline County Sheriff’s office tells KSAL News that between Sept. 24 and Oct. 1st the trailer was broken into. Located in the 3300 block of S. Ninth St. the trailer was damaged when an unknown suspect(s) broke in and stole various items from a 48-year-old Salina resident.
Cole Darran Rodenbeek
With deepest sorrow, we announce that Cole Darran Rodenbeek, age 39, our beloved father, son, brother, fiance, family member and friend passed away on Saturday, October 1st, 2022 in a car accident. Cole made his grand entrance into the world on December 25th, 1982. He was known to say that he wanted to make sure everyone remembered his birthday.
John R. Gilpin
John R. Gilpin, 82, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. He was born in Hutchinson to Samuel and Dorothy (Wackler) Gilpin. Johnny owned and operated COP, Central Office Products, in Salina for many years and was in sales his entire life. He was a dedicated member of the Salina Isis...
Food Bank Fill-Up Fulfilled
Efforts by a convenience store chain which is based in Salina and has 10 locations across Kansas will help fill-up local community foodbanks. According to 24 /7 Stores, September, was National Hunger Action Month. The company actively participated in the cause engaging with customers, community members, and local businesses to raise money and match it dollar for dollar, up to $50,000 ($5,000 per store). Cumulatively, the effort gifted $71,268.27 to the participating nine Kansas food banks, which includes a match of $32,564.66.
Newton tops South, 45-14
Newsradio 1150 KSAL · Salina South @ Newton 10/7/22. The Newton Railers defeated Salina South on Friday night, 45-14. Salina South drops to 0-6 on the season, while Newton won their second-straight, improving to 2-4. The Railers struck first on a 10yd touchdown run by Isaac Klug. It would...
COVID Cases Fewer in September
While Community spread of COVID is still high in Saline county, there were fewer cases in September. According to the Saline County Health Department there were 248 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of September, down significantly from the 652 cases reported in the previous month. Hospitalizations remained low...
KWU to Build New Dining Hall
Students at Kansas Wesleyan University will have a new place to eat in the future. The school plans to construct a new dining hall. According to KWU, Buoyed by a 2021 gift from Jeff Bieber ’71, it will break ground on a new dining facility Saturday, Oct. 22, as part of Homecoming & Family Weekend. The ceremony will begin at noon at the corner of Santa Fe and Kirwin, and the public is invited to attend.
Minneapolis falls to unbeaten Nemaha Central 56-0
It was all Nemaha Central in Seneca Friday night as the Thunder would use 7 rushing touchdowns and a defensive touchdown to defeat Minneapolis 56-0. Minneapolis moves to 3-3 on the season as Nemaha Central stays undefeated at 6-0. Nemaha Central would score their first touchdown by a 38 yard...
Zoo Ready For Pumpkin PaZoola
Rolling Hills Zoo has a fun fall event planned for this weekend. The zoo’s Pumpkin PaZoola is Saturday. Pumpkin PaZoola is a pumpkin-themed festival for all ages to celebrate the fall season, with fun activities for the whole family, while enjoying all the animals at Rolling Hills Zoo. All...
Salina Central defeats Andover Central, 35-24
It was a tough first half for the Salina Central Mustangs, but they came back with a strong 2nd half led by QB Gunnar Gross to beat the Andover Central Jaguars 35-24 at Salina Stadium. Andover Central got off to a quick 14-0 lead, with 2 touchdown passes from QB...
Solomon falls short of Moundridge 42-34
The Solomon Gorillas dropped a tough one on Friday night to the Moundridge Wildcats, 42-34. The loss drops Solomon to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in district play. Moundridge improved to 3-3 and 2-1 in districts with the win. A complete stat breakdown is below:
Circle Continues Breakout Season with Victory over Abilene
TOWANDA – The Circle Thunderbirds continued their breakthrough season Friday night in a Senior Night 40-0 victory over the Abilene Cowboys. Circle won 6 games last season which was their most wins since 2010. The Thunderbirds only won 4 combined games from 2017-2020. Circle is 5-1 this season with their only loss to McPherson. They have a 38-35 victory over Buhler, the same Crusader team that beat them 76-0 last year.
