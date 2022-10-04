ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Two Chicago Restaurants Join Forces To Create The Ultimate Deep Dish Pizza

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kZ2eZ_0iLdav5800
Photo: Getty Images

Two classic Chicago restaurants recently worked together to create a masterpiece that has been dubbed the "Chicago-est collab ever." According to WGN9 , Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria and Portillo’s Restaurant have officially created variations of a one-of-a-kind Italian Beef Deep Dish. The two restaurants equally contributed their signature touches to bring us the deep dish of the century. WGN9 mentioned that the pizza features Lou Malnati’s cheese, crust, and tomatoes, and Portillo's sweet peppers, Italian beef, and giardiniera.

The pizza will be available for a limited time only online through Tastes of Chicago .

"It doesn't get more Chicago than Lou Malnati's and Portillo's. Now, these two Windy City food icons have teamed up for a first-time, epic collab that's almost too Chicago (is there such a thing?). For a limited time only, enjoy the Lou Malnati's x Portillo's Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza shipped nationwide to bake and enjoy at home. Enjoy yourself or send as a gift. Available exclusively on Tastes of Chicago," the website shared.

Lou Malnati's took to Twitter to share a photo of the extraordinary deep dish and announce its availability.

"Say hello to the Chicago-est collab ever. Now presenting, the Lou Malnati's X @portilloshotdog #ItalianBeefDeepDish now available exclusively on @TastesofChicago," the tweet read.

Interested individuals can choose their spice preference, and order directly off of Tastes of Chicago's website.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Planning to dine out this weekend? Here are some of Chicago's best new restaurants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot you probably have plans to dine out this weekend. Chicago is full of options, but we've teamed up with TimeOut Chicago to bring you a list of some of the best new spots in town. TimeOut Chicago assistant editor Jeffy Mai has been covering the local food and beverage scene for more than a decade, has compiled a list of the best new restaurants in Chicago.For a modern Korean American experience from the well-regarded team behind Mott Street and Mini Mott, head to Second Generation in Logan Square.The restaurant used to be burger joint Mini...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

The Idea of an Italian Beef Pizza Isn’t So Fresh in Chicago

Nearly 20 years ago, a buddy asked me to meet him after work at a suburban sports bar for pizza and beer. My friend, the kind of guy who loves sleeveless shirts, sat me down and was excited to order. The bar, Stadium, specialized in Chicago-style thin crust. He was eager for me to try his favorite new topping combo inspired by Johnny’s Beef, just a few blocks in Arlington Heights: giardiniera and meatballs.
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Lettuce Entertain You Plans Two Restaurants in Luxury Skyscraper

After plans with Alinea Group fell through, the operators of St. Regis Chicago, one of the largest skyscrapers in the city, began their search for a group to run the skyscraper’s two restaurant spaces. On Thursday morning, St. Regis announced they were turning to the city’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Food & Drinks
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Chicago, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Restaurants
Chicago, IL
Restaurants
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
The Infatuation

Where To Go When You’re In The Mood For An Old Fashioned

This is not a guide to the best Old Fashioneds in Chicago. This is a guide to the best places for when your shirt is tucked in, and you're feeling dignified. For when all you want to do is stare contemplatively into a fireplace and think about your life in short, Hemingway-ian sentences. When the only thing to match your feeling of refinement is a timeless drink of spirit, bitters, and sugar.
CHICAGO, IL
suburbanchicagoland.com

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits

Live theater in suburbs offers alternatives to Chicago’s risky visits. As gun violence increases in Chicago, more and more suburbanites are reconsidering visits to the crime plagued city and turning to alternative options for business, school and entertainment in the surrounding suburbs. Although the Chicago Theater offers some great performances, the exposure before and after the performances poses risks for many law abiding citizens who are disgusted by the failure of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney emphasis on protecting criminal rights. There are better and safer places to go in the suburbs. Here’s a list.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Italian Beef#Pizza Crust#Deep Dish#Food Drink#Wgn9#Tastesofchicago
The Crusader Newspaper

The Legendary Film, TV Actor & Former Wrestler ‘Mr. T’ Shares A Spiritual Message on Sunday Oct 9th at Chicago’s Historic Cosmopolitan Church

There’s a familiar adage which states that ‘you can’t teach a mature soul new tricks’! The iconic ‘Mr. T’ begs to differ! In fact, he’s calling any and everyone who has sometimes struggled with their faith during challenging times! There is a unique religious spiritual vision of the word of God coming to Chicago’s Southside! Rev. Dr. Eric D. Clopton, Sr., the Pastor, and membership of the Bronzeville-based Cosmopolitan Community Church are pleased to announce a special ‘Champion of Christ’ with deep Chicago roots will preach a magnificent motivating morning message. Faith Festivities kick off on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 10:45am, at 5249 S Wabash Ave, Chicago, IL. All are invited!
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Remembering Judy Tenuta

Comedian Judy Tenuta died Thursday at age 72. Tenuta grew up in Maywood and gained early comedy experience with Chicago’s Second City before starting her standup career. Earlier this year, she talked with WGN Radio’s Steve Dale about some projects she was working on as well as her treatment for ovarian cancer.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Block Club Chicago

After A Pandemic Slump, Portage Park’s Patio Theater Ready To Create Its Next Chapter

PORTAGE PARK — After hanging on for two-and-a-half years, the historic Patio Theater is bringing back more events, concerts and other shows as entertainment life reawakens. Like many music venues, the nearly 30,000-square-foot theater at 6008 W. Irving Park Road closed its doors at the start of 2020 and only reopened at the beginning of the year with in-person performances and COVID-19 guidelines. But they’ve not yet returned to staging the number of shows in a consistent schedule as before the pandemic, owner Chris Bauman said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Charlie Wilson to Headline Chicago Urban League’s 61st Annual Golden Fellowship Dinner

The Chicago Urban League’s 61st annual Golden Fellowship Dinner (GFD) will be held on Saturday, November 5, at the Sheraton Grand Chicago, 301 E. North Water St. This week, via an exciting social media video, Chicago Urban League President and CEO Karen Freeman-Wilson announced award-winning R&B singer, songwriter and musician Charlie Wilson (also known as “Uncle Charlie”) as the headline performer.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

Celebrating Sweetest Day the Black Way

October is filled with things to celebrate. Every year, the states of the Midwest celebrate Sweetest Day. This is the day when the man in the relationship is celebrated and romanced. With the surge of successful black-owned restaurants, spas and products ladies around the city of Chicago have a plethora of items to buy and places to go to celebrate. If you’re wondering where you can celebrate this year or looking for intimate things to do, take a look at the list below for some ideas.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The List: Who would Paul like to have lunch with?

CHICAGO – If you had the chance to have lunch with anyone in the world, or even in Chicago, who would you choose?. It’s probably something you’ve thought about at some point in your life, and so has Paul Konrad, so he decided to give his picks in “The List” on Wednesday’s WGN Morning News.
CHICAGO, IL
newcity.com

A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago

On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Pilsen hot dog stand operators say they're getting bullied by city over mural in alley

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The operators of a Chicago small business said they have been getting bullied by the city and were essentially forced to shut their doors over the weekend – all due to a colorful mural.  The hot dog stand is located in Pilsen, a community known for its vibrant art and murals. Memo's Hot Dogs, 1447 W. 18th St., has been in business more than 60 years. It is one of the longest-running businesses in the neighborhood. There is artwork all over the exterior walls of Memo's – including a mural of a giant hot dog lying on...
CHICAGO, IL
northstarnews.org

Five local Middle-Eastern restaurants to try if you haven’t already

Al Bawadi Grill, located in Niles and Bridgeview, provides guests with traditional, well-made Middle-Eastern cuisine. Al Bawadi Grill first opened its first location in 2008, Bridgeview, also known as Little Palestine. The restaurant provides a series of hot and cold dishes, according to Middle Eastern culture, served in small amounts for sample eating and larger portions for the full meal. “What made it stand out to me particularly was their Knafeh,” junior Laiba Naeem says, which is a dessert option at their restaurant. “I first tried it at Al Bawadi. I’ve tried it from other places since but theirs is the best one by far.” The menu contains options ranging from sandwiches, grilled skewers, vegetarian dishes, drinks, and desserts. More specifically, they serve grilled kebabs, sandwich wraps, salads, soups, and more. The large menu gives guests choices for appetizers ranging from hot and cold portions, along with drinks like cocktails, juices, coffee, tea, and more. This restaurant consists of tawny-colored wood floors and dark-wood tables with booths along with tall, decorative plants and beautiful large windows. Make this restaurant your bright breakfast, delicious lunch, or fresh dinner site now.
NILES, IL
townandtourist.com

The 19 Best All-Inclusive Chicago Area Resorts For Families

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Chicago is characterized by stunning architecture and magnificent water views. It is the third most populated city in the United States, serving as a hub for technology, culture, commerce, and transportation.
CHICAGO, IL
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

179K+
Followers
21K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy