Musk thanked by Chinese ambassador, reprimanded by Taiwanese diplomat over Taiwan plan
WASHINGTON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for proposing a special administration zone for Taiwan, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington reprimanded the billionaire saying its "freedom and democracy are not for sale."
Tesla beats monthly sales record of China-made vehicles in September after factory upgrade – National
Tesla Inc TSLA.O offered 83,135 China-made automobiles in wholesale in September, smashing its file of month-to-month gross sales in China, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) stated on Sunday. (Reporting by Krystal Hu in San Francisco and Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
‘Your electricity will be disconnected…’: Scammers try to lure unsuspecting victims
Many customers have been receiving messages on WhatsApp and by way of SMS from unknown numbers which declare that the person’s electrical energy, phone or different connections shall be disconnected until they contact a sure quantity. “I received the first SMS on September 30 and then a second message on October 2. My mother also received a similar message. We have a very high electricity bill so I thought that maybe it is right,” Soumya Sengupta, a 38-year-old Kolkata-based businessman informed indianexpress.com.
Steve Jobs’ iPhone obsession led to Apple’s silicon revolution
The fates of Apple and Taiwanese semiconductor producer TSCM have grown inextricably intertwined for the reason that introduction of the iPhone. As every subsequent technology of iPhone hurtled previous the technological capabilities of its predecessor, the processors that powered them grew more and more complicated and specialised — to the purpose that, immediately, TSCM has develop into the one chip fab on the planet with the requisite instruments and know-how to truly construct them. In his new guide, Chip War: The Fight for the World’s Most Critical Technology, financial historian Chris Miller examines the rise of processor manufacturing as an economically essential commodity, the nationwide safety implications these international provide chains would possibly pose to America.
Secrets of solar flares to be uncovered by China
The Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S) is the primary ever photo voltaic observatory by China which is being despatched on a mission to grasp photo voltaic flares. It has change into important to grasp the fiercely moody Sun higher just because it may possibly shoot off explosive materials in the direction of Earth which will trigger mass deaths and ship humanity again to the Dark Ages. As we close to the height of the present photo voltaic cycle, the Earth is being uncovered to more and more intense photo voltaic storms. These photo voltaic storms are principally a results of a photo voltaic eruption which throws enormous quantities of photo voltaic particles, often known as coronal mass ejections, in area directed on the Earth. NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have despatched their particular person photo voltaic observatories in area — Solar Orbiter and Solar Dynamics Observatory — to review our star in depth. And now, becoming a member of them would be the first photo voltaic observatory by China which is named the Advanced Space-based Solar Observatory (ASO-S). ASO-S will completely be finding out photo voltaic flares and attempt to perceive why these eruptions occur on the Sun.
Windows 11 Is Introducing New Features …And Other Small Business Tech News This Week
Here are 5 issues in know-how that occurred this previous week and the way they have an effect on your corporation. Did you miss them?. 1 – Windows 11 is rolling out a brand new wave of options. Microsoft is releasing new options for Windows 11 as a part...
To ensure Biden’s EV evolution, states must allow private sector to participate
At the recent Detroit Auto Show, in front of the latest in electric vehicle (EV) technology, President Biden announced approval for 35 states to implement EV charging station plans they developed in preparation for federal funding. Between the bipartisan infrastructure deal and the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the federal government has poured billions into installing a vast network of charging stations. Unfortunately, many electric utilities have remained steadfast in unfairly cornering this market and using their monopolistic control over electricity to box out competitors.
Statue dedicated to ‘Cheeto dust’ unveiled in small Canadian town
A small town in Canada received a unique monument for sharing a name with that bright orange residue found on the fingers of some snack lovers. According to Frito Lay, “Cheetle” is the official name for that orange stuff that gets all over your fingers when eating Cheetos. The company thought because the tiny town of Cheadle, Alberta, sounded so similar, it deserved a 17-foot statue to celebrate “Cheetle and Canadians’ cheesy, Cheetle-dusted fingertips,” according to a company release.
Apple’s record income makes it richer than most countries
AppleInsider could earn an affiliate fee on purchases made by hyperlinks on our web site. Apple’s billions upon billions in income is massive sufficient to make it extra precious than most international locations. Here’s how Apple compares to your complete world’s monetary stage. By practically any monetary...
Google Plans To Double Its Pixel Phone Sales In 2023
Google has huge plans for its Pixel telephones, because it needs to double its gross sales in 2023. Based on a report from Nikkei Asia Review, Google ordered over 8 million Pixel 7 sequence telephones. Google needs to double its Pixel cellphone gross sales in 2023. Now, that, by itself,...
The iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 chip comes with a huge hidden cost
When Apple launched the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro lineups this yr, one of many greatest differentiating components between the 2 fashions was the silicon inside. Apple’s new A16 Bionic is unique to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, whereas the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus nonetheless use the last-gen A15 that debuted with the iPhone 13 collection. The reasoning behind this resolution comes all the way down to the manufacturing worth of the A16, which seems to be greater than twice the price of the A15.
iPhone 15 tipped to come with an upgraded 5G chip
It’s nonetheless very early days for iPhone 15 rumors – what with the iPhone 14 solely launching final month – however we’re beginning to hear just a few whispers about what to anticipate subsequent 12 months. The newest prediction of notice issues the 5G modem contained in the iPhone 15.
Ultra-Fast Racetrack Memory Enters the Third Dimension
And but even now, after 150 years of improvement, the sound we hear from even a high-end audio system falls far in need of what we hear after we are bodily current at a reside music efficiency. At such an occasion, we’re in a pure sound area and might readily understand that the sounds of various devices come from completely different areas, even when the sound area is criss-crossed with combined sound from a number of devices. There’s a cause why individuals pay appreciable sums to listen to reside music: It is extra pleasant, thrilling, and might generate a much bigger emotional affect.
How To Unlock Two Hidden iPhone Features That Make Typing And Navigating A Breeze
The latest iOS 16 replace to Apple’s iPhone gave customers a number of new options to mess around with, however there are a number of older tips you might not be aware of. Two hidden options that you could be not learn about embody a secret observe pad, and a simple approach to choose a number of information at one time in your iPhone.
The Pixel Watch Will Get Fall Detection In 2023
The Google Pixel Watch is not going to boast fall detection at launch. The firm introduced the function in the course of the watch’s unveiling yesterday. However, customers will solely get it subsequent yr. Google hasn’t even supplied a exact date but. It merely says fall detection is “coming in 2023”. An official assist page states that the function will roll out this winter. So we would get it early subsequent yr. We will let you already know when the Pixel Watch picks up fall detection.
Twitter Drifts Away From Musk’s Offer as Financing Concerns Loom
Twitter Inc. shares are set to increase losses for a 3rd session on Friday, widening the hole between Elon Musk’s $54.20 per share supply because the deal talks are mentioned to be caught over a debt financing contingency. Twitter Inc. shares are set to increase losses for a 3rd...
Is the Pixel Tablet a competitor to the Echo Show 15?
This previous week’s Google occasion confirmed off fairly just a few merchandise, however none caught my consideration fairly just like the Google Pixel Tablet. The gadget seems to be similar to a Nest Home Hub, however that’s by design. It could be indifferent from its base and carried round the home, however upon connection to the speaker dock, it transforms into a wise dwelling gadget.
Pixel Buds Pro Are Now Available In More Countries
Google has expanded the provision of the Pixel Buds Pro to 5 extra nations. The TWS earbuds at the moment are accessible in Denmark, India, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. These markets are solely getting Charcoal and Fog shade variants of the buds, although. Google additionally affords the pair in Coral and Lemongrass colorways in different markets. These shade choices could roll out within the new markets later.
Flowing Cloud Technology to be listed in Hong Kong amid metaverse build · TechNode
Flowing Cloud Technology, a former Chinese recreation growth platform that become a metaverse-focused firm final December, closed its public providing on Friday and is anticipated to be listed on the Hong Kong inventory alternate (HKEX) on Oct 18. Flowing Cloud first filed a type on the HKEX simply days after its transition, with the corporate mentioning the phrase “metaverse” greater than 200 instances in its prospectus, but it surely “automatically lapsed” after it didn’t pursue the itemizing throughout the required six months. According to the prospectus, AR/VR advertising providers, AR/VR content material, and AR/VR SaaS make up the vast majority of the corporate’s present income; AR/VR advertising providers accounted for 72.3% of the agency’s complete income within the first quarter of 2022, and it claims to have spent lower than 4% of income on R&D during the last three years. Flowing Cloud additionally stated that it has no clear revenue mannequin as but because of the development of the metaverse nonetheless being in its early phases. [Flowing Cloud Technology]
48-core CPU, 160-core GPU, 384GB RAM
We don’t but know precisely what Apple has deliberate for the upcoming Apple Silicon Mac Pro mannequin, however Macworld has been performing some speculating, primarily based on extrapolating from the M1 journey. It means that subsequent yr would possibly see the discharge of an M2 Extreme chip, to energy...
