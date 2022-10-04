Americans appear to worry and love serial killers in equal measure. How else to elucidate us huddling, stricken, round a neverending deluge of flicks, reveals, novels, podcasts, true crime non-fiction, and even video games that consistently places these (largely) males and their bloody deeds entrance and heart? Our newest nationwide obsession is the Netflix miniseries, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which has already turn out to be one of its biggest hits. (Although on condition that so many individuals inexplicably equate Netflix with streaming — or even television itself — and given the streamer’s persistent dearth of premium content material, I’m wondering if something semi-compelling and suitably buzzy would immediately turn out to be an enormous hit for it.)

