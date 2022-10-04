Read full article on original website
Related
daystech.org
Season 6 Episode 5 With Chris Brickler of MyndVR
In this week’s episode of the Between Realities VR Podcast, Alex and Skeeva host Chris Brickler, CEO and co-founder of MyndVR. Chris explains how MyndVR is utilizing digital actuality to enhance the standard of life for older adults. Other matters embody the headset teaser from HTC and Google’s new funding in SideQuest.
daystech.org
song pack brings novelties and classics
Der Artikel kann nur mit aktiviertem JavaScript dargestellt werden. Bitte aktiviere JavaScript in deinem Browser und lade die Seite neu. Pop star Lizzo brings funk and hip-hop to the VR music recreation Beat Saber, together with three new songs from her newest album. US musician Lizzo is bringing tracks to...
It Sounds Like William Shatner Had A Terrible Time In Outer Space, And Going There Filled Him With "Overwhelming Sadness"
"We got out of our harnesses and began to float around. The other folks went straight into somersaults and enjoying all the effects of weightlessness. I wanted no part in that."
daystech.org
‘The Peripheral’ Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Stars in Amazon Series
Chloë Grace Moretz discovers a harmful digital actuality within the official trailer for Amazon Prime Video collection “The Peripheral,” from “Westworld” creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. In the sci-fi thriller collection based mostly on William Gibson’s novel, Moretz performs Flynne Fisher, a younger girl...
IN THIS ARTICLE
daystech.org
After Dahmer: Best serial killer movies and TV shows
Americans appear to worry and love serial killers in equal measure. How else to elucidate us huddling, stricken, round a neverending deluge of flicks, reveals, novels, podcasts, true crime non-fiction, and even video games that consistently places these (largely) males and their bloody deeds entrance and heart? Our newest nationwide obsession is the Netflix miniseries, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, which has already turn out to be one of its biggest hits. (Although on condition that so many individuals inexplicably equate Netflix with streaming — or even television itself — and given the streamer’s persistent dearth of premium content material, I’m wondering if something semi-compelling and suitably buzzy would immediately turn out to be an enormous hit for it.)
daystech.org
Seven therapeutic uses of VR and AR devices – TechTalks
People say remedy isn’t for everyone. But all people ought to not less than have the choice to acquire it, and so they don’t. Not solely are remedy choices comparatively costly, however additionally they aren’t accessible to everybody. Technology helps with not simply affordability and accessibility but...
daystech.org
Check Out All Official Pixel 7 Series & Pixel Watch Videos
As most of you realize by now, Google hosted a press occasion yesterday, throughout which it introduced a variety of latest merchandise. The Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and Pixel Watch obtained introduced, whereas Google additionally launched a bunch of official movies for these merchandise. Before we start, do word...
daystech.org
The Pixel Watch Will Get Fall Detection In 2023
The Google Pixel Watch is not going to boast fall detection at launch. The firm introduced the function in the course of the watch’s unveiling yesterday. However, customers will solely get it subsequent yr. Google hasn’t even supplied a exact date but. It merely says fall detection is “coming in 2023”. An official assist page states that the function will roll out this winter. So we would get it early subsequent yr. We will let you already know when the Pixel Watch picks up fall detection.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
daystech.org
‘The Peripheral’ Gives Fans A Peak Into The Future [NYCC 2022 Panel Recap]
Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy aren’t any strangers to mind-bending science fiction. It shouldn’t come as shock that the Westworld showrunners are at it once more…. This time they shift their skills over to Amazon Studios for the upcoming technological thriller The Peripheral. Starring Chloe Grace Moretz, the present follows Flynn Fisher, a younger girl from rural North Carolina trying to escape the true world by means of digital actuality gaming. Things, as standard, usually are not as they appear within the digital world, taking Flynn on a journey of intrigue and hazard. Moretz, co-star Gary Clark, and others had been available at NYCC 2022 to introduce the present to the world.
daystech.org
Prime Video’s William Gibson Series The Peripheral New Trailer
A decade from now, a younger lady faucets into her expertise—she is scary-good at VR video games, to the purpose that rich shoppers rent her to play of their stead—to scrape up money for her household. The Peripheral, which stars Chloë Grace Moretz because the gaming whiz, asks: what if that futuristic VR world was truly actual?
daystech.org
Ultra-Fast Racetrack Memory Enters the Third Dimension
And but even now, after 150 years of improvement, the sound we hear from even a high-end audio system falls far in need of what we hear after we are bodily current at a reside music efficiency. At such an occasion, we’re in a pure sound area and might readily understand that the sounds of various devices come from completely different areas, even when the sound area is criss-crossed with combined sound from a number of devices. There’s a cause why individuals pay appreciable sums to listen to reside music: It is extra pleasant, thrilling, and might generate a much bigger emotional affect.
daystech.org
5 SoCal Haunts to Visit this Fall (that aren’t theme parks)!
Halloween quick approaching, haunted actions are popping up. round each nook in Los Angeles. Every yr, vacationers and locals. alike flock to the town’s hottest points of interest, comparable to Knott’s. Scary Farm and Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. Although. these occasions are at all times an...
daystech.org
Spotify Scales Back Podcast Staff, Canceled 11 Original Podcasts
Spotify has been placing a ton of effort into the podcast business, and this is the reason it’s a serious platform for it. While issues appeared to be going up for the streaming service, that may not be the case. According to TechCrunch, Spotify canceled 11 of its podcasts and laid off employees.
Comments / 0